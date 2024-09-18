How Long Do You Have to Get Insurance on a Used Car in Texas?

What is the grace period for car insurance in Texas?

Texas legally requires all drivers to meet the minimum insurance requirements. So, when you get a new car (even if it’s only new to you), you’ll need insurance immediately.

Texas doesn’t technically have a grace period for car insurance. But if you have an existing policy, you can use it to cover your new car temporarily — typically for about 20 days.

Your coverage and rate depend on whether your new car is a replacement for an old one or an additional vehicle, such as when adding a vehicle for a teen driver.

With a replacement car, your new car receives the same type of coverage as the car you replace. An additional car receives the same amount of coverage as the car on your policy with the highest level of coverage. Tell your insurance company about your new car as soon as possible.

When to add a financed vehicle

If you finance the vehicle, your lender will likely require full-coverage car insurance. You’ll generally need to show proof of coverage to your lender before you can take the car home.[2]

When to add a vehicle you paid cash for

If you pay cash when you buy your car, you’ll still need insurance to drive it. This goes for both dealer and private party sales. You’ll still need to purchase the legally required coverage.