What does comprehensive insurance cover in Texas?

Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle against non-collision events, like natural disasters and break-ins. While covered events vary by insurer, most policies typically cover:[3]

Fire damage

Damage from natural disasters, like floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes

Falling object damage

Earthquake damage

Riots and vandalism

Damage from hitting an animal

Vehicle theft or stolen car parts

Windshield or glass damage from rocks or other objects

Texas residents face high rates of car theft and natural disasters — including increases in seismic activity, wildfires, and flooding — making comprehensive coverage a good option if you want to protect yourself financially.

What does comprehensive coverage exclude?

Knowing what comprehensive doesn’t cover is just as important as understanding its coverage limits. Keep in mind that comprehensive coverage only pays for damage to your vehicle from covered perils.

It doesn’t offer any liability coverage or cover medical payments. And it won’t cover damages that result from certain types of incidents, including the following:[4]

Collisions with other vehicles or objects

Pothole damage

Hitting an object after swerving to avoid an animal

Vehicle wear and tear, like brakes, belts, or tires

Intentional damage to your vehicle

Medical expenses or pain and suffering in the case of a fatal accident

Other types of policies can cover these types of damages, such as liability insurance and collision insurance.

Comprehensive vs. collision coverage

Most full-coverage policies contain both comprehensive and collision coverage. Together with liability coverage, they provide “full” protection for damages to your vehicle and damages to another person or piece of property when you’re at fault.

Collision and comprehensive are paired together for a reason: They complement each other. Unlike liability coverage, collision and comprehensive coverage include deductibles.

Collision insurance pays for repairs or replacements of your car after a collision. Comprehensive pays for repairs or replacements of your car from non-collision damage.

For instance, collision pays for damages to your vehicle when you hit a tree or deer. But comprehensive covers damages when a tree falls on your car or a deer damages your parked or stopped vehicle.