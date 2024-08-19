How Much Is Insurance for a 17-Year-Old in Texas?

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
The average liability insurance rate of $203 per month for Texas teens is higher than the national average of $188. Age has a significant effect on your insurance premiums, but insurance companies consider many other factors as well, like your driving record and home address.[1]
Here’s what you should know about car insurance costs for 17-year-olds in Texas and how teen drivers can lock in the cheapest car insurance rates.
What’s the average cost of insurance for 17-year-olds in Texas?
In Texas, 17-year-old drivers pay an average of $203 per month for liability car insurance. That said, the average cost of car insurance for teens can vary widely by insurer.
The table below outlines the average liability-only rates for teen drivers in the Lone Star State by insurance company, starting with the cheapest car insurance companies.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cost of adding a teen to parent’s policy vs. their own policy
Parents and teens have a decision to make about how to purchase car insurance. Parents can either add their teen driver to an existing auto policy, or the teen can purchase a separate policy.
In general, families can pay cheaper rates for their teens by adding them to an existing policy — partially because many insurers offer discounts for policies with multiple cars.[2] Many parents add teen drivers to their policy because teens may have a harder time affording car insurance on their own.
The table below outlines how average rates compare depending on who the policy includes, ranging from a teen on their own to a policy with two parents and a teen.
Drivers
▲▼
Liability Only
▲▼
Full Coverage
▲▼
Two parents + a teen driver
$296
$599
Two parents
$157
$316
Teen driver on their own policy
$184
$372
Factors affecting insurance rates for 17-year-olds in Texas
Various factors affect insurance rates for teens in the state of Texas. Explore some of the key factors below.
Age: Young drivers tend to pay more for car insurance. Mature drivers with more experience driving often pay less for auto insurance than teens.
Gender: Statistically speaking, women have fewer car accidents and fatal crashes than men, which means insurers are less likely to deal with a claim for female drivers. As a result, rates tend to be lower for a 17-year-old female than for male drivers of the same age.
Driving experience: A 17-year-old driver might have more experience than a 16-year-old, but the general lack of driving experience when compared to older drivers represents a higher risk for most insurance companies, which usually leads to higher rates. New drivers of any age will generally pay higher premiums as well.
Vehicle type: Vehicles with a higher likelihood of theft, higher repair costs, and lower safety ratings tend to cost more to insure. Older vehicles with high safety ratings often receive the cheapest rates.
Geographic location: Where you live and drive your vehicle matters. Drivers living in ZIP codes with higher crime rates and more congestion often face higher rates than drivers in more places with less crime and traffic.
Vehicle usage: Some drivers only use their cars occasionally. Others use their vehicles to get to work every day with a long commute involved. If you use your car more frequently, an insurer might charge you more for coverage. Limited driving time for a new teen driver could lead to a lower price.
Driving record: Mistakes on your driving record lead to higher premiums.
Coverage type: Robust car insurance coverage comes with a price tag. If you want full-coverage car insurance with higher liability limits and protection for your vehicle, you’ll pay more than if you opt for a minimum-coverage policy.
Discounts: Most insurers offer a suite of car insurance discounts, which can bring down your total car insurance costs. The easiest way to find a discount is to simply ask your insurance company.
Bundles: If you choose to bundle other types of insurance products with your auto insurance, that typically leads to savings. For example, you might bundle home insurance or life insurance to lock in a cheaper auto insurance rate.
Credit history: Insurers in some states can consider your credit when determining premiums. In general, drivers with good credit history tap into lower rates than drivers with bad credit.[2]
How Texas teen car insurance rates compare to nearby states
With average liability premiums of $203 per month, Texas teens pay more for car insurance than the national average car insurance cost for teen drivers of $188.
Teens in the neighboring states of Arkansas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma face lower average rates than their Texas peers, but Louisiana teens pay significantly more for car insurance.
The table below highlights the average monthly rates for teen drivers in nearby states.
Comparing teen driver rates in Texas with other age groups
Since insurers consider drivers with little driving experience more high-risk policyholders, teen drivers in Texas pay more than their older counterparts. Average premiums tend to decrease with age, especially for drivers 25 and older. But rates tend to increase again slightly for senior drivers 70 and older, though these drivers still pay less on average than young drivers.
The chart below illustrates changing average rates for various age groups of Lone Star State drivers.
Average Liability-Only Rates by Age Group
How to reduce insurance costs for 17-year-olds
Teens and parents of teens seeking lower car insurance rates can consider some of the savings strategies below.
Good student discounts
Car insurance companies often reward high school and college student drivers with good grades. The amount you can save varies based on the insurer you work with.
Defensive driving courses
Although teens don’t have too much experience behind the wheel, a defensive driving course offers practical insights into safe driving habits. Many insurers offer a discount if you take an approved defensive driving course.
Choosing a higher deductible
Most insurers offer a lower premium for drivers who opt for a higher deductible. If you have the money on hand to cover more out-of-pocket expenses after an incident, this savings strategy could make sense.
Choosing the right car
The type of vehicle you drive affects your insurance premiums. In general, consider avoiding speedy sportscars to tap into lower rates. Additionally, vehicles with an older model year often come with cheaper rates.
Bundling policies or joining your parent’s insurance
Bundling multiple policies together often leads to premium savings.
Shop around
Different insurance companies offer different rates. It’s a good idea to shop around to find the best car insurance option for your situation.[3]
Cost of insurance for a 17-year-old in Texas FAQs
The following information can answer your remaining questions about car insurance for 17-year-olds in Texas.
How does the cost of car insurance for a 17-year-old in Texas compare to other states?
Across the U.S., teenage drivers pay an average of $188 per month for liability car insurance. For Texas teens, the average monthly cost is slightly higher, at $203 per month.
What factors influence the insurance premiums for a 17-year-old driver in Texas?
Age, location, driving record, gender, and the type of car driven are among the many factors insurance companies consider when determining premiums.
Are there discounts available for 17-year-old drivers in Texas to lower their insurance costs?
Yes. Many Texas insurance companies offer discounts for teenagers. Potential discounts include rewards for earning good grades, taking a defensive driving course, and sticking to safe driving habits.
How can a 17-year-old in Texas find the most affordable car insurance options?
The best way for a 17-year-old in Texas to find the cheapest auto insurance rates is to shop around. Get car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the right fit for your situation.
Generally, it will cost less for teenagers to join a parent’s existing car insurance policy instead of purchasing a separate policy. You should always check in with your insurance agent to see what discounts you may qualify for.
Does the type of car a 17-year-old drives affect the insurance cost in Texas?
Yes. The type of car you drive affects your insurance costs. Drivers often find more affordable coverage options for older cars with a lower likelihood of theft and built-in safety features.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
