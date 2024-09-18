Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast
MBA from Utah State University
Miranda is a financial writer and avid podcaster with nearly two decades of experience contributing to major outlets, including Forbes, The Hill, and NPR.
Featured in
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Updated September 18, 2024
Table of contents
In 2023, the Texas Department of Transportation recorded 118,024 hit-and-run crashes in the Lone Star State. A hit-and-run accident occurs when one of the people involved in a collision leaves without exchanging information. A hit-and-run can also occur when a driver hits another person’s unoccupied car and leaves without providing contact information.
Collision insurance offers financial protection for damage to your vehicle from a hit-and-run. Without it, you may need to cover your costs out of pocket. Here’s how insurance can help you following a hit-and-run, the types of coverage that come into play, and how to file a claim for a hit-and-run accident.
Types of car insurance that cover hit-and-run accidents in Texas
Both the circumstances and outcome of the hit-and-run accident affect the types of coverage you’ll need for a payout from your insurance company. In addition to collision insurance, which only covers so much, you may want to consider insurance to protect against property damage and injuries, as well as uninsured motorists.[1]
Here’s a closer look at add-on insurance coverage that can minimize your costs after a hit-and-run.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance is usually optional under Texas law. It covers the costs of repairing your car when you’re the at-fault driver in a crash and when you run into another object, such as a tree or pole. If you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident, your collision insurance should provide compensation so you can fix your car. Keep in mind that your collision deductible will apply.
This type of coverage differs from comprehensive insurance, which covers instances of physical damage that don’t involve running into another vehicle or object. Covered incidents include vandalism, extreme weather, and theft.
Uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) coverage protects you when the at-fault driver flees the scene. This type of auto insurance also provides compensation when the other driver doesn’t have insurance. It helps you pay for the cost of car repairs or replacement (in the case of a total loss).
Uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI) coverage can help pay for your and your passengers’ injuries after a hit-and-run accident. The limits for this coverage are usually the same as your regular bodily injury coverage limits, which are a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in Texas. The state requires all insurers to include uninsured motorist coverage in every policy they issue, but drivers can opt out of it in writing.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Personal injury protection coverage reimburses you for medical expenses if you or your passengers are injured in a hit-and-run. It can also cover child care and lost wages. If a fleeing driver insures you, this coverage can reduce your financial burden due to being in the hospital. Texas requires insurers to offer PIP, but you can opt out in writing.[2]
Medical payments coverage
Similar to PIP, medical payments coverage (MedPay) helps you and your passengers with the cost of medical bills and funeral expenses. But Texas insurance companies aren’t required to offer it. The limits for MedPay are often lower than for PIP.
How to file a hit-and-run car insurance claim in Texas
If you’re the victim of a hit-and-run, you’ll need to take steps to file a claim. Here’s what to do after the wreck:
Check for injuries. Call 911 to receive medical attention if you or someone you’re with (such as a family member) is injured. Even if you don’t have serious injuries, it’s important to get evaluated in case a problem becomes evident later and you need help paying medical expenses.
Get the plate number. Get the motor vehicle’s license plate number if you’re able to do so safely. If not, a witness or security camera may be able to provide information about the fleeing driver.
Call law enforcement and make a police report. The official police report is documentation you can present to your insurance company — even if you don’t find the perpetrator.
Gather evidence. If it’s safe to do so, move your car away from the accident scene. Take pictures of any physical damage. If security cameras are nearby, they can help identify the motor vehicle and driver. When you take your car to the body shop, they’ll also take pictures of the damage for estimating repair costs.
Contact your insurance company. If you can’t find the at-fault driver, you must file a claim with your insurer. Call your insurance agent or use the mobile app to start the claims process. Some state laws place time limits on filing a claim, so file as soon as possible.
Hit-and-run consequences in Texas
Texas drivers should know that hit-and-run accidents can be considered a third-degree felony under Texas law, depending on the severity. If you’re at fault and flee the scene, you could spend time in a county jail or pay a fine. Additionally, if the accident results in death, you could face additional serious charges.
The more severe the physical damage or injuries, the more likely the police will be to get involved and try to find the fleeing driver. For example, death or serious injury can result in up to 10 years in prison. Leaving the accident scene where no serious injury is involved can result in time in jail or prison (one to five years) and a fine of up to $5,000.[3]
Cost of car insurance in Texas
The cost of car insurance in Texas depends on different factors. Your driving record, including crashes, can influence how much you pay. Additionally, where you live and your age can affect insurance premiums.[4]
The following table shows the average monthly rates for top insurers in Texas.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
|State Farm
|$37
|$67
|GEICO
|$40
|$73
|Allstate
|$52
|$94
|Mile Auto
|$55
|$115
|USAA
|$66
|$119
|Nationwide
|$83
|$165
|Mercury
|$86
|$146
|Safeco
|$95
|$179
|Progressive
|$99
|$174
|Dairyland
|$105
|$274
|Chubb
|$112
|$203
|Clearcover
|$113
|$158
|National General
|$121
|$254
|21st Century
|$129
|$234
|Direct Auto
|$132
|$258
|The General
|$133
|$293
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$136
|$372
|Elephant
|$137
|$232
|Bristol West
|$140
|$301
|GAINSCO
|$163
|$351
|Liberty Mutual
|$167
|$309
|AssuranceAmerica
|$170
|$229
|Infinity
|$190
|$308
|State Auto
|$196
|$350
|Foremost
|$224
|$473
Collision coverage and hit-and-runs in Texas FAQs
Understanding what’s considered a hit-and-run accident and what you can expect from a collision auto insurance policy can help better prepare you if a fleeing driver ever hits you or damages your property. Here’s some additional information to consider.
What happens in a hit-and-run car accident in Texas?
A hit-and-run accident in Texas involves a driver leaving the scene without exchanging insurance information or other details.
Which type of coverage would cover losses caused by a hit-and-run?
If you can find the other driver, their property damage liability coverage should cover your costs. But if you can’t locate them, you might need to use your collision coverage or your uninsured motorist property damage coverage to cover the costs of repairs and PIP or UMBI to pay for medical expenses and lost wages.
What’s the charge for leaving the scene of an accident in Texas?
Charges range from a misdemeanor to a felony. Fines can be up to $10,000 if you leave the scene of an accident where you’re an at-fault driver. The size of the fine and the charges depend on whether the accident results in death or severe injuries.
Do car insurance premiums go up after a hit-and-run?
It’s common to see higher premiums after any accident, including as the victim of a hit-and-run. Even if you aren’t the responsible party, you could see increased costs if you file a claim with your insurance company.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Texas?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Texas, according to Insurify data. Its liability-only policies start as low as $37 per month. GEICO and Allstate also offer low rates in Texas, with minimum-coverage policies of $40 and $52 per month, respectively.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
