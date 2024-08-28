What Happens If Someone Borrows Your Car and Gets Into an Accident in Texas

What happens if the person driving your car causes the accident

In Texas, if the person driving your car causes an accident, your liability insurance covers the property damages and injuries of the other driver up to your policy limit. It doesn’t cover the damages to your vehicle. You need collision insurance to cover vehicle repairs and replacements after an at-fault accident, which a full-coverage insurance policy includes.

If the driver is a family member

Texas follows the family purpose doctrine, which holds the registered vehicle owner responsible if a family member causes damages or injuries, even if they didn’t get permission to use your car.[1]

Your insurance company may pay insurance claims for vehicle repairs when the driver is a family member, such as a licensed spouse or child. It’s a good idea to review your policy for specifics, as it may exclude coverage for unlisted household members on your policy.

If you gave the driver permission to borrow your car

Insurance companies investigate permissive use to determine liability after an accident. Allowing someone to use your vehicle means you accept financial responsibility for any damages or injuries they cause.[2]

Car owners can provide valid consent verbally or in written form, such as text or email. You can also provide consent implicitly. For example, insurers may argue that you gave implicit consent if you give your partner a spare key and allow continued access to your car. Again, your policy may have limitations regarding permissive use, so it’s best to speak to your insurer for clarification on how it applies.

If you didn’t give the driver permission to borrow your car

A driver (other than a family member) is responsible if they use your car without permission and cause an accident. Their liability coverage should kick in to cover the damage they cause, including vehicle repairs and medical bills. Your uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage would kick in if the driver is uninsured. But if your policy limits aren’t enough to cover the cost, the driver must pay for liability expenses themselves.

Good to Know Whether or not someone operated your vehicle without consent, determining who should pay after an accident can get complicated. It’s best to consult a personal injury attorney if you have questions about liability.

If the borrower used your car for business purposes

Personal auto insurance policies exclude coverage for business use. The driver can only use their own commercial auto policy if an accident occurs while using the car for business purposes. For example, if a friend uses your car to drive for a rideshare company, like Uber or Lyft, and gets into a collision, your insurer probably won’t cover it.