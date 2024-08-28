What Happens If Someone Borrows Your Car and Gets Into an Accident in Texas
If someone borrows your car in Texas, financial responsibility depends on their relationship with you, whether they had permission to borrow your car, and the purpose of their use.
Updated August 28, 2024 | Reading time: 4 minutes
