Can I Add My Girlfriend or Boyfriend to My Car Insurance?

Tips for Cheapest Multi-Driver Car Insurance

If you decide to add your significant other to your auto insurance policy, there are definitely ways to save. The absolute easiest way to get affordable car insurance is to shop around with Insurify to make sure you are getting the best rates on top of any additional savings. Keep reading for more car insurance policy discounts!

Consider a Multi-Vehicle Discount

Less isn’t always more. Many car insurance companies offer a multi-vehicle discount if you and your significant other drive more than one car. If you add an additional driver to your policy who also has their own car, then you will most likely pay less than if you had two separate policies. (It is only worth considering this option, though, if you already have another car.)

Save Big by Bundling Multiple Policies

Most insurance companies require that anyone added to your policy also live at the same address as you. (Residence is on your policy form, so companies can check this.) In this case, consider bundling your homeowners or renters insurance, in addition to any other policies—like life insurance or medical insurance—together. Domestic partnerships have their perks!

Be Sure to Cancel Your Old Insurance Policy

Being on the same insurance policy can be exciting when you consider savings on joint bills, but don’t forget to cancel any old insurance policies. If you forget to do this, you will end up paying double on two separate policies. Be sure to call a representative from your former insurance company to cancel your old policy and get a refund if you paid for your policy in full.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Save money on your car insurance policy easily by shopping around for the cheapest rates! The same person can get a wide variety of auto insurance rates just by collecting quotes from different insurance companies. Insurify is the best place to collect and compare multiple quotes to make sure you’re getting the cheapest car insurance quotes.