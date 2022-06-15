Can I Add My Girlfriend or Boyfriend to My Car Insurance?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Being in love means learning how to share, whether it be the last slice of pizza or closet space. But what about…car keys? For many partners, it might be normal to borrow each other’s cars when needed. How do you know, though, when to add someone more serious onto your auto insurance policy to make sure they’re getting the insurance coverage they need?
Luckily for you and your partner, Insurify can give you car insurance quotes that take both you and your loved one into account.
Quick Facts
The cheapest insurer we found for multi-driver policies is USH&C, with average monthly premiums of $152.
You can add a significant other to your car insurance policy if you both live at the same address.
Couples can save on car insurance with multi-driver and multi-vehicle discounts.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Multi-Driver Policies
Can you add a girlfriend or boyfriend to your car insurance?
It is possible to add a boyfriend of girlfriend to your car insurance policy—even if you’re not married. However, it’s only a good idea to share a policy if both parties have clean driving records and good credit.
We put together a list of the cheapest car insurance companies for multi-driver policies. You can be sure you’re getting robust coverage to protect you and your significant other while getting the best rates.
Our insurance experts and data show that multi-driver policies can range greatly from company to company. Each insurance company makes an estimate based on a number of different factors, so note that these quotes can vary based on who’s applying. The same exact driver can get different quotes from different car insurance companies, so be sure to shop around.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Multi-Driver Policies
|Clearcover
|$156
|Amigo USA
|$163
|Elephant
|$166
|AssuranceAmerica
|$178
|Travelers
|$193
|Liberty Mutual
|$245
|Nationwide
|$257
|Bristol West
|$261
|Kemper
|$271
|Dairyland
|$280
|The General
|$342
Adding a Boyfriend or Girlfriend to a Car Insurance Policy: Is it possible?
It is definitely possible to add your partner to your car insurance policy without the two of you being married. As long as you live together, you can add your boyfriend or girlfriend to your car insurance policy. Car insurance for unmarried couples is possible, as well as further married couple discounts.
Auto insurance providers typically require people to live together in order to have them on the same policy. This is almost always a necessity to make sure your insurance covers them. In some cases, different insurance companies might make an exception for partners or even married couples who do not live together.
You can add someone onto your policy as a “non-resident driver” if you do not live together. This means there is a person on your auto insurance policy who does not live with you (or at the residence listed on the policy) who drives your car frequently. Different insurance companies have different definitions of “frequently,” but this usually means 12 or more times a year.
Multi-Driver Car Insurance Policies
Never heard of multi-driver car insurance before? In this case, if you live with someone and you share a car, you can make sure that the two of you have auto insurance coverage under the same policy. This can affect the policy of the main named insured and what discounts are available.
In every case, auto insurance rates will reflect the risk of all drivers who are using the same vehicle. This means that you will probably pay more than if you were the only named insured under a single-driver policy. The benefit, though, is that auto insurance companies usually reward partnerships that opt for a joint policy with a discount.
Getting a multi-driver policy tends to be cheaper than paying for two separate auto insurance policies, but this might be a big step for some couples. Be sure to consult each other—and maybe even an insurance agent—when considering these insurance decisions.
Pros and Cons of Multi-Driver Policies
There are definitely benefits and downsides to adding someone, like a domestic partner, to your auto insurance policy. Most of this depends on their driving record and financial history. Keep reading for our breakdown of pros and cons of making these big insurance decisions.
Pros of multi-driver policies:
It can save you money. Some companies reward multiple drivers on the same policy with insurance discounts, including a multi-car discount if the household has more than one car. Having multiple licensed drivers in the same house can have its perks.
Safe drivers are always rewarded. Your auto insurance rates might go down if you add someone with a clean driving record to your policy. Staying claims-free and collision-free has its perks, even if you yourself tend to be a high-risk driver.
Get the coverage you need to keep you and your loved ones safe. If you want your significant other to drive your car and be protected, a multi-driver policy is right for you. In this case, your partner is an insurable interest, meaning you would suffer a loss if that person were harmed.
Cons of multi-driver policies:
It might cost you more to insure your significant other. Now that your policy takes care of more than just you, insurance companies will take every person and their unique profile—meaning credit score, driving history, and more—into account. For those who have a bad driving record or bad credit, this can mean that both parties will see an increase in insurance premiums.
Undoing a multi-driver policy can be tough. We always hope for a fairytale ending, but that’s not always the reality. Insurance companies need to get permission from every listed driver on the policy before removing them.
At the end of the day, whether you want to add your significant other to your auto insurance policy is up to you. Being aware of their financial history and driving record will help you make an informed decision because ultimately, having a multi-driver policy will impact you. If you are unsure, you can talk to an insurance agent to see if it’s the right decision for you.
Tips for Cheapest Multi-Driver Car Insurance
If you decide to add your significant other to your auto insurance policy, there are definitely ways to save. Keep reading for more car insurance policy discounts!
Consider a Multi-Vehicle Discount
Less isn’t always more. Many car insurance companies offer a multi-vehicle discount if you and your significant other drive more than one car. If you add an additional driver to your policy who also has their own car, then you will most likely pay less than if you had two separate policies. (It is only worth considering this option, though, if you already have another car.)
Save Big by Bundling Multiple Policies
Most insurance companies require that anyone added to your policy also live at the same address as you. (Residence is on your policy form, so companies can check this.) In this case, consider bundling your homeowners or renters insurance, in addition to any other policies—like life insurance or medical insurance—together. Domestic partnerships have their perks!
Be Sure to Cancel Your Old Insurance Policy
Being on the same insurance policy can be exciting when you consider savings on joint bills, but don’t forget to cancel any old insurance policies. If you forget to do this, you will end up paying double on two separate policies. Be sure to call a representative from your former insurance company to cancel your old policy and get a refund if you paid for your policy in full.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Save money on your car insurance policy easily by shopping around for the cheapest rates! The same person can get a wide variety of auto insurance rates just by collecting quotes from different insurance companies.
Making sure your significant other is safe while on the road shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. And while you want to make sure your loved one is covered behind the wheel, it’s also okay to want your car to be protected, too. Luckily for you, multi-driver policies can come with significant discounts, especially if your partner has proof of a clean driving record and a good credit score.
Making sure your significant other is safe while on the road shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. And while you want to make sure your loved one is covered behind the wheel, it's also okay to want your car to be protected, too. Luckily for you, multi-driver policies can come with significant discounts, especially if your partner has proof of a clean driving record and a good credit score.

Adding someone else to your auto insurance policy is a big step, but Insurify can help you take the leap.
Frequently Asked Questions
Definitely! Even if you are not married, you can add your boyfriend, girlfriend, or partner to your car insurance policy as long as you live together. Domestic partnerships are typically a requirement, but some car insurance companies let you add a “non-resident” driver.
This depends on the insurance company. Usually, you can have up to four drivers on the same one-vehicle policy, but living at the same residence is typically a requirement. GEICO will let you insure up to nine cars, so be sure to shop around and ask questions.
It's easy to get cheap quotes by using Insurify.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.