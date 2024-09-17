Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Texas? (2024)

Factors that affect your car insurance premium

Car insurance premiums in Texas will vary for every driver. Insurance companies consider a number of different rating factors to assess risk and determine prices, including your age, location, driving record, and vehicle details. To find the most affordable car insurance for your situation, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from several different insurance companies.

Learn more about a few of the most notable factors that can affect your Texas car insurance premium below.

Age

Your age will affect how much you pay for auto coverage.

Teenagers pay the most expensive car insurance rates in Texas on average because they’re high-risk drivers. Data shows that drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 are more likely to have accidents than any other age group.[2] Once drivers reach their mid-20s, car insurance rates start to decrease with age for people who maintain a clean driving record. This trend continues until drivers reach age 70, after which senior drivers may face slight rate increases.

Below, you can see the average cost of liability insurance and full-coverage car insurance in Texas for drivers in different age brackets.

Age ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Liability Only ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ Teens $203 $426 20–29 $149 $313 30–39 $113 $238 40–49 $101 $212 50–59 $90 $189 60–69 $85 $178 70+ $91 $192 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Location

Where you live in Texas, down to your ZIP code, can affect car insurance costs significantly due to location-based factors like population density, average car repair costs, severe weather risks, medical expenses, and car theft rates. For example, drivers might pay lower premiums in ZIP codes with less crime.[3]

The largest cities also tend to have the highest rates. Houston is the most expensive Texas city for car insurance, followed by Beaumont, Dallas, and Austin, according to Insurify data. A few of the cheapest cities for car insurance in Texas include El Paso, Lubbock, and Fort Worth, which have slightly lower populations.

Below, you can find the average monthly car insurance rates for drivers in different Texas cities.

Driving record

Insurance companies pay close attention to driving history when calculating premiums. Texas drivers with a clean record usually pay the lowest rates for car insurance because they pose less of a risk to insurers. People with accidents, speeding tickets, and other traffic violations demonstrate a greater risk to their auto insurers and pay higher premiums.

Make and model of your car

The type of vehicle you drive will influence your car insurance premium. New cars, luxury cars, and sports cars have higher values and repair costs and tend to cost more to insure. Used cars and older models that have already depreciated typically have lower insurance premiums. Many insurance companies offer savings when you insure a car that has anti-lock brakes, an anti-theft system, and other safety features.

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular vehicles in Texas.[4] On average, it costs $185 per month to insure a Ford F-Series truck with full-coverage insurance in the U.S.

Some of the cheapest vehicles to insure in the U.S. include the Subaru Forester, Subaru Outback, Honda Odyssey, and Dodge Grand Caravan, with average monthly rates ranging between $147 and $158. To compare, some of the most expensive cars to insure are the Infiniti Q50, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger, which have average monthly premiums ranging between $273 and $296.