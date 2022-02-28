Arlington, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Arlington, TX Homeowners Insurance
Arlington is a major urban hub in Texas, located in Tarrant County and included in the Dallas – Fort Worth metropolitan area. There are many top attractions to keep residents entertained, but the city may be best known for its sports and recreational facilities. Arlington is home to the Texas Rangers MLB team and the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. The Cowboys play in the AT&T Stadium, which also hosts concerts, rodeos, motocross, and other sporting events. Six Flags over Texas is also located in Arlington. If you’re buying a home in Arlington, get ready for some Texas -sized fun!
Arlington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Residents enjoy mild winters, but summers can be hot and humid. Living in Arlington means you should keep an eye on the weather at all times as the city is located in the infamous Tornado Alley and is prone to windstorm damage. While the cost of living is lower than the national average, there is also a substantial amount of crime in the city.
The best way you can protect your Arlington home and property is by using Insurify to shop for affordable home insurance. Insurify’s home insurance comparison tools make it easy to find the best price on home insurance quotes in only minutes!
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Arlington
For homeowners in Arlington, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Arlington. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Arlington.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|Kemper
|$519
|Esurance
|$693
|Nationwide
|$820
|USAA
|$1,002
|Travelers
|$1,137
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Arlington
One of Arlington’s largest demographic groups is young business professionals, with 33 percent of them involved in management. These young professionals certainly know the value of a dollar and are always on the lookout for a wise financial investment.
Buying a home in Arlington is a smart financial investment but doesn’t come without risks. Homeowners can take steps to minimize these risks and protect their financial investments.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Did you know you can save big on home insurance by bundling coverage with your auto insurance? Insurify can help you compare coverage for all your insurance needs!
Keep reading for a full guide on Arlington home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Arlington by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Arlington costs $2,705 annually, and the median home value is $232,150.
While you may think that sounds expensive, you can save yourself some money by using Insurify to compare different rates from the best home insurance companies, including State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate.
|Average Home Cost in Arlington
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Arlington
|$232,150
|$2,705
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Arlington by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Arlington for Home Insurance
Not every area in Arlington is the same when it comes to the cost of homeowners insurance. Depending on your ZIP code, the cost of a home insurance policy may be different based on the area’s crime rate, history of claims, natural disaster occurrences, property costs, and other variable factors. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Arlington can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Arlington
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
Texas Home Insurance and Windstorm Coverage
Arlington is located in a hotspot for wind damage known as T ornado Alley. In 2012, an EF-2 tornado with wind speeds of up to 135 mph damaged more than 200 Arlington homes and businesses and injured seven people.
Windstorm insurance helps Arlington homeowners be prepared when the weather turns destructive. While wind damage is covered by most homeowners policies, you may have to pay a separate deductible if you live in a tornado-prone area, such as Tornado Alley.
If you are unsure of the windstorm deductible, check with your insurance agent. They can explain your coverage and may be able to provide insurance options, such as adding a windstorm insurance endorsement, if you need additional coverage to protect your home and belongings from damage.
Texas Homeowners Vandalism Coverage
It is sad to think someone would purposely damage your home or property, but the truth is that vandalism does occur—and more often than you might think. It can take on many forms. If you suffer any of these types of property damage, it is considered vandalism and should be covered by standard homeowners insurance:
Landscape damage, such as cutting down or carving on trees
Graffiti on a garage, wall, or another covered structure
Broken windows
Arson
Signs stolen from your yard
If your home is vacant or you operate a home business, you may not be covered against vandalism damage. Home business owners may need to purchase insurance products such as an insurance endorsement or a policy rider to add additional coverage. Depending on how much coverage you need for your home business, you may need to purchase a commercial insurance policy. If in doubt, ask your insurance agent to review your coverage in detail.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Arlington
It’s true; everything IS bigger in Texas, including savings on homeowners insurance when you use Insurify’s comparison tools to find the best price on Arlington home insurance!
Use Insurify to find the best homeowners insurance for your property in Arlington.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, your homeowners policy does offer liability protection. This is very important coverage because if someone is accidentally injured or suffers property damage while in your home, you could be sued. The liability protection helps pay for any legal fees, court costs, settlements, and more. You choose your limits to make sure you have the protection you need. There are a few things homeowners liability doesn’t cover, including intentional injuries you cause to someone or intentional damage by you to the property of someone else who is visiting your home.
While it is true a higher homeowners deductible means you pay less for your policy premium, it also means that you have to come up with more money out of pocket if you have a claim. You pay less now for your insurance, but do you have the money to pay a large deductible when the unexpected occurs? That is really only a question you can answer. A better way to save money on homeowners insurance is using Insurify to compare home insurance quotes.
Texas homeowners can find ways to save on homeowners insurance by finding discounts they qualify for, such as bundling discounts (combining your home and auto insurance policy). Here are a few other homeowners insurance discounts you may qualify to receive: Married or widowed discount New home discount Non-smoker discount Paying in full discount HOA discount Loyalty discount Impact-resistant roof discount Security system discount Are you ready to get started saving money? It just takes a few minutes to share a few details about yourself and find cheap home insurance.
