Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Arlington, VA (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterVirginiadelimiterArlington

Updated November 1, 2022

Just across the river from Washington, D.C., Arlington is home to some of our nation’s most unforgettable national landmarks and memorials—don’t miss stopping here if your travels take you nearby.

If you drive in Arlington, there’s another thing you shouldn’t miss out on—shopping for cheaper auto insurance coverage.

Car Insurance in Arlington, VA

The average cost of Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Arlington, VA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Arlington is $166 per month, or $1992 annually.

  • Car insurance in Arlington is $11 less than the average cost of car insurance in Virginia.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Arlington on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$56
Allstate
$60
State Farm
$61
GEICO
$81
Nationwide
$113

Cheapest Car Insurance in Arlington, VA

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Arlington
Progressive$56 /mo
Allstate$60 /mo
State Farm$61 /mo
GEICO$81 /mo
Nationwide$113 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Arlington, VA

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Arlington. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best Companies
Nationwide89$132 /mo
American Family89$151 /mo
Safeco86$141 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$174 /mo
Mercury81$192 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Virginia Cities
Virginia Beach$114/mo
Norfolk$134/mo
Chesapeake$150/mo
Richmond$124/mo
Arlington$125/mo
Virginia$129/mo
Virginia Beach
$114
Richmond
$124
Arlington
$125
Average for VA
$129
Norfolk
$134
Chesapeake
$150

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia

Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Arlington Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Arlington teens with a part-time job should have a little extra spending money left after paying $352 per month for car insurance. The rates go down as the number of years behind the wheel increases. Twentysomethings see a $130 price cut compared to the youngest drivers. The rates slide down below the state average of $207 for everyone but those in their 60s. People in their 70s do the best and pay $200 less than teens, a yearly savings over $2,000.

Driver's Age
teens$353
20s$213
30s$173
40s$152
50s$226
60s$154
70s$145
80s$189

Arlington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Virginians know that safe driving pays dividends in more ways than one. Besides the peace of mind while on the roads, insurance companies add “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to bolster the pockets of those with clean records. But one failure to obey a red light or stop sign could have drivers paying $90 more per month, and a speeding ticket kicks up the cost by $24. It’s not all sad news for drivers with less-than-perfect driving records. After three years of clean driving, violations and accidents stop affecting insurance premiums.

Driving History
No Violation$176
Speeding Ticket$199
At-Fault Accident$238
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$270

Arlington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Like most states, the Old Dominion’s law says insurance companies can use credit to set rates. Although people might miss the connection between credit and driving ability, insurance companies claim their data says otherwise. As credit gets better, drivers pay less in Arlington. A move from poor credit to excellent saves over $50 per month and even a move from poor credit to average credit cuts off $18 per month, a more than $200 per year break.

Credit Tier
Excellent$179
Good$192
Average$218
Poor$236

Find local Arlington agents

  • CMR Ins Agcy

    1400 N 14th St unit 3,
    Arlington, VA 22209-1412

  • My VA Ins LLC

    2200 Wilson Blvd 102-34,
    Arlington, VA 22201

  • Matrix

    2711 Jefferson Davis Highway,
    Arlington, VA 22202

  • YOUR Insurance Brokerage

    944 S Wakefield St \#100,
    Arlington, VA 22204

  • CMR Insurance Agency LLC

    1400 14th St N suite 3 floor 12,
    Arlington, VA 22209

  • Cheap Car Insurance

    927 N Kansas St,
    Arlington, VA 22201

  • Tsige Paulo: Allstate Insurance

    3401 Columbia Pike Ste 400,
    Arlington, VA 22204

  • Alex Nguyen - State Farm Insurance Agent

    4600 S Four Mile Run Dr STE C3,
    Arlington, VA 22204

  • Discount Auto Insurance

    3245 Wilson Blvd,
    Arlington, VA 22201

  • Johno Steffen - State Farm Insurance Agent

    2649 N Pershing Dr ste a,
    Arlington, VA 22201
Arlington, VA DMV Information

In Arlington and have a DMV errand? The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is your go-to place for all things vehicle- and licensing-related. While you can visit any location in the state, the most central location for Arlington is Arlington DMV Metro at Virginia Square. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Don’t want to leave the comfort of home? Online services are also offered. The DMV also has mobile locations and select partners standing by to administer many DMV transactions.

Public Transportation in Arlington, VA

ART, Arlington Transit, operates within Arlington County, Virginia, supplementing Metrobus with cross-county routes as well as neighborhood connections to Metrorail and Virginia Railway Express. Want to travel some other way than by bus or rail? Traditional taxi services operate in Arlington too, as well as on-demand rideshare services Uber and Lyft. Capital Bikeshare also offers explorers two-wheeled rides around the D.C. Metro area.

For more detailed Virginia city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Arlington, VA

Skipping out on auto insurance leaves you and your family financially unprotected. One in 10 auto owners in this state drive uninsured. This means they are potentially one driving mistake away from drowning in debt.

Want to correct that quickly? Insurify is the easiest way to take action, get cheap rates, and get the coverage you are looking for.

FAQs - Arlington, VA Car Insurance

  • Don’t worry too much about making sure you have the minimum required by state law, as the insurance companies are in the know and will do that work for you. A minimum liability policy may be right for you if that’s all you can afford, but there are optional coverages you’ll want to at least consider, as minimum liability policies only protect the other driver.

  • A lot goes into calculating your car insurance rate in Virginia. You can’t necessarily control some things, like your age, gender, or marital status. Insurance companies do use ZIP codes as part of the calculation. Your ZIP code tells them how much of a claims risk you might be based on crime rates and accident statistics where you live. You can keep your rates low by driving safely, comparison shopping for a less expensive policy, and even changing your deductible.

  • No. Even though the word itself tends to mean “full” or “complete,” in the insurance industry, it has a much more particular meaning. Comprehensive coverage covers things that might happen to your car outside of a collision—fires and floods included. Many times, these types of often costly events are also known as “acts of God.” Other types of coverage that you may buy depending on the state in which you live and personal preferences include bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) liability coverage, personal injury protection (PIP), collision coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Arlington Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Arlington, Virginia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Arlington drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Arlington

#75

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia

#70

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia

#79

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia

#72

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Arlington drivers rank 49 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #49
    • Percent of drivers in Arlington with an accident: 9.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Arlington drivers rank 79 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #79
    • Percent of drivers in Arlington with a DUI: 0.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Arlington drivers rank 34 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #34
    • Percent of drivers in Arlington with a reckless driving offense: 2.3%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Arlington drivers rank 41 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #41
    • Percent of drivers in Arlington with a reckless driving violation: 2.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Arlington drivers rank 75 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #75
    • Percent of drivers in Arlington with a speeding ticket: 9.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Arlington drivers rank 11 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #11
    • Percent of drivers in Arlington with clean record: 79.1%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Arlington drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #8
    • Percent of drivers in Arlington with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 3.04%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

