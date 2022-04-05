Best Rideshare Insurance in Virginia: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Rideshare Insurance Works

Virginia drivers who want to begin offering rideshare services are encouraged to purchase coverage that acts as an add-on to their personal insurance. While your transportation network company (TNC) will provide coverage while you are en route to or driving a passenger, it’s a good idea to have a rideshare endorsement to ensure you’re covered at all times on the road.

Unlike a traditional car insurance policy, rideshare insurance policies are only active during specific times that are called “periods.” Each period includes its own coverage stipulations as follows:

Period 0: When your ridesharing app is off, your personal auto insurance policy will cover any damage or accidents under your regular limits. Rideshare coverage will not pay toward a claim under any circumstances during period 0.

Period 1: When your Uber or Lyft app is turned on and you’re waiting for a ride request, your personal car insurance policy protection is not applicable. Instead, your rideshare insurance will cover any damages along with the liability coverage Uber or Lyft provides.

Period 2: When your ridesharing app is on and you’re on your way to pick up a passenger, the TNC insurance policy provides higher liability coverage, but your deductibles are likely to be higher than they are with your personal insurance coverage.

Period 3: When your ridesharing app is on and you are driving a passenger, your Uber or Lyft insurance policy is in effect. Usually, you’ll be covered up to the full limit provided by the rideshare company’s insurance policy.

Once your rideshare app is on, your personal auto insurance policy will not cover any damages or claims. Rideshare insurance is designed as a type of gap coverage that provides protection beyond liability, but only during period 1. During periods 2 and 3, you are protected by the rideshare company’s commercial insurance policy.

Note that your rideshare insurance policy mirrors your personal car insurance policy. If you only have liability coverage and no collision coverage or comprehensive coverage on your personal policy, your rideshare endorsement policy will be the same. It’s important to explore your coverage options so that you can make sure you’re fully protected while working.

