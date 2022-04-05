Best Rideshare Insurance in Virginia: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated April 5, 2022
While you technically do not need a rideshare endorsement in Virginia, it’s always a good idea to get one to make sure you don’t have a gap in coverage. Accidents happen, and it’s best to be protected. Use Insurify to find the best rideshare coverage for you. We’ve helped drivers from Wyoming to Maine find insurance from national providers like Farmers and USAA as well as local providers. Compare rates today and find the best deal for you.
The average cost of rideshare insurance coverage in Virginia is $185 per month, but keep in mind that your quotes will depend on individual factors such as your age, driving record, and the type of insurance you want. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare quotes so you can find the best deal on rideshare insurance for you.
Most insurance companies in Virginia offer rideshare insurance or at least coverage that enhances the protection provided by ridesharing companies. However, national companies like GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, and State Farm might not have the cheapest rates in your area, so it’s always a good idea to shop around.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.