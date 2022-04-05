4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Rideshare Insurance in Virginia: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance.

Updated April 5, 2022

Rideshare Insurance in Virginia

If you want to become an Uber driver or Lyft driver, there are many things to consider, like whether you want to use your personal vehicle and what kind of music you’ll play for your passengers. But have you thought about rideshare insurance coverage?

When you use your car for income, your personal car insurance policy won’t cover you. If you want to stay protected on the road, you’ll either need to purchase a commercial policy or a rideshare endorsement to avoid a coverage gap. Use Insurify to compare quotes from multiple insurance providers. It’s completely free to use and takes under five minutes!

Rideshare Insurance Companies in Virginia

What insurance companies offer rideshare insurance in Virginia?

Rideshare driving is growing increasingly popular, and many insurance companies offer rideshare insurance in Virginia. Always inform your insurance provider if you plan to start driving for a rideshare service, because if you do not inform your provider and you get into an accident on the job, your insurance company could cut your coverage.

If you’re a rideshare driver and want to protect yourself from having to pay high deductibles on the liability insurance that your TNC insurance policy offers, many companies in Virginia offer rideshare insurance.

While the table below shows the average monthly premiums, keep in mind that your insurance rates will vary based on your unique needs and the type of insurance coverage you have on your personal auto insurance policy. Use Insurify to compare free quotes for rideshare insurance and make sure you’re completely covered while working.

Car Insurance CompanyMonthly Cost for Rideshare Insurance
Mercury$194
Kemper$193
Dairyland$251
National General$150
The General$281
Safeco$128
Clearcover$144
Liberty Mutual$193
Direct Auto$194
Travelers$142
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How Rideshare Insurance Works

Virginia drivers who want to begin offering rideshare services are encouraged to purchase coverage that acts as an add-on to their personal insurance. While your transportation network company (TNC) will provide coverage while you are en route to or driving a passenger, it’s a good idea to have a rideshare endorsement to ensure you’re covered at all times on the road.

Unlike a traditional car insurance policy, rideshare insurance policies are only active during specific times that are called “periods.” Each period includes its own coverage stipulations as follows:

  • Period 0: When your ridesharing app is off, your personal auto insurance policy will cover any damage or accidents under your regular limits. Rideshare coverage will not pay toward a claim under any circumstances during period 0.

  • Period 1: When your Uber or Lyft app is turned on and you’re waiting for a ride request, your personal car insurance policy protection is not applicable. Instead, your rideshare insurance will cover any damages along with the liability coverage Uber or Lyft provides.

  • Period 2: When your ridesharing app is on and you’re on your way to pick up a passenger, the TNC insurance policy provides higher liability coverage, but your deductibles are likely to be higher than they are with your personal insurance coverage.

  • Period 3: When your ridesharing app is on and you are driving a passenger, your Uber or Lyft insurance policy is in effect. Usually, you’ll be covered up to the full limit provided by the rideshare company’s insurance policy.

Once your rideshare app is on, your personal auto insurance policy will not cover any damages or claims. Rideshare insurance is designed as a type of gap coverage that provides protection beyond liability, but only during period 1. During periods 2 and 3, you are protected by the rideshare company’s commercial insurance policy.

Note that your rideshare insurance policy mirrors your personal car insurance policy. If you only have liability coverage and no collision coverage or comprehensive coverage on your personal policy, your rideshare endorsement policy will be the same. It’s important to explore your coverage options so that you can make sure you’re fully protected while working.

Virginia Laws on Rideshare Insurance Requirements

In Virginia, rideshare drivers are required to purchase a policy with higher limits than the state minimum. Keep in mind that these laws may differ for delivery drivers at companies such as Doordash or Postmates, and always research your state laws when you start driving for income.

Under Virginia law, Uber and Lyft drivers must have:

  • $50,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage

  • $100,000 per incident in bodily injury liability coverage

  • $25,000 per incident in property damage liability coverage

Rideshare companies are also required to provide those same coverages in the event that the TNC driver’s policy doesn’t apply. Once a driver accepts a ride request (during period 2 and period 3), the TNC must also cover:

  • $1 million in third-party liability coverage

  • $50,000 in uninsured motorist coverage

Note that insurance companies aren’t required to cover accidents that occur during business use of the vehicle unless you have a commercial policy. It’s also important to note that you must notify your insurance company if you drive for a TNC. If you do not notify your insurance provider, they have the right to terminate your policy.

If you don’t have commercial insurance, look for car insurance companies that provide a rideshare endorsement as an add-on to your personal policy. This can extend your personal coverage to your rideshare activities.

Virginia Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

If you want to become a rideshare driver in Virginia, both you and your vehicle must meet certain requirements. You will need to pass criminal background and driving record checks. You need to have a valid U.S. driver’s license and vehicle registration. You also need to show that you haven’t been convicted of driving without a valid driver’s license in the last three years or of a serious driving offense—such as a DUI—in the last five years.

If you want to be a Lyft driver or an Uber driver, there are additional requirements you need to satisfy, such as:

  • You must be at least 21 years old for Uber and 25 years old for Lyft.

  • Your vehicle must satisfy the vehicle requirements.

  • You must have had your U.S. driver’s license for at least one year (three years if you’re under 25 years old).

  • You must consent to sharing your picture with passengers.

You must respect the zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol use while driving.Certain cities in Virginia might also require additional documentation, including business licenses and permits. You should check with your local county clerk to find out if you’ll need to apply for any permits or licenses before you start driving for a rideshare company.

Filing a Claim After an Accident As a Rideshare Driver in Virginia

If you have to file a claim after an accident as a rideshare driver in Virginia, both Uber and Lyft have a process for reporting an accident, and each app has steps to walk you through the process. You’ll also need to get in touch with your personal insurance company to notify them of your accident and file a claim.

If you don’t have a passenger in your vehicle at the time of the accident, your personal insurance comes into play first. If the accident happens while a passenger is in your vehicle (period 3), the rideshare company’s commercial policy will be used. Still, you should reach out to your insurer in case you need to use another part of your policy, such as collision coverage.

Find Cheap Rideshare Insurance in Minutes

Whether you live in Alabama or South Dakota, West Virginia or Illinois, Insurify can help you save on your rideshare insurance policy. Simply enter some information about yourself and your vehicle once—which beats going to multiple insurance agencies—and our AI technology will find the best and cheapest rideshare insurance quotes for you in a matter of minutes.

When using Insurify, be sure to select “Rideshare Driver” when you fill out your information to receive customized quotes for rideshare policies. That way, you’ll find the best coverage to keep you legal and safe on the job.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • While you technically do not need a rideshare endorsement in Virginia, it’s always a good idea to get one to make sure you don’t have a gap in coverage. Accidents happen, and it’s best to be protected. Use Insurify to find the best rideshare coverage for you. We’ve helped drivers from Wyoming to Maine find insurance from national providers like Farmers and USAA as well as local providers. Compare rates today and find the best deal for you.

  • The average cost of rideshare insurance coverage in Virginia is $185 per month, but keep in mind that your quotes will depend on individual factors such as your age, driving record, and the type of insurance you want. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare quotes so you can find the best deal on rideshare insurance for you.

  • Most insurance companies in Virginia offer rideshare insurance or at least coverage that enhances the protection provided by ridesharing companies. However, national companies like GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, and State Farm might not have the cheapest rates in your area, so it’s always a good idea to shop around.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance.

