4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Alexandria, VA (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterVirginiadelimiterAlexandria
Car InsurancedelimiterVirginiadelimiterAlexandria

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Most of Alexandria's 159,000 New Year's celebration–loving residents drive as their main mode of transportation. Speaking of fireworks, you might want to let off a couple after you get this car insurance deal.

More than 90 percent of Alexandria households own cars. With all the different people in the city's melting pot mixing on the road, it might be time to get a new auto insurance policy in Old Dominion.

Car Insurance in Alexandria, VA

The average cost of Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Alexandria, VA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Alexandria is $186 per month, or $2232 annually.

  • Car insurance in Alexandria is $9 more than the average cost of car insurance in Virginia.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Alexandria on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Farm
$68
Allstate
$68
Progressive
$71
Nationwide
$126
Travelers
$134

See More:

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Alexandria, VA

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in AlexandriaQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
State Farm$68 /mo
Allstate$68 /mo
Progressive$71 /mo
Nationwide$126 /mo
Travelers$134 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Alexandria, VA

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Alexandria. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$181 /mo
Nationwide89$192 /mo
Safeco86$147 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$206 /mo
Mercury81$241 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Virginia Cities
Virginia Beach$114/mo
Norfolk$134/mo
Chesapeake$150/mo
Richmond$124/mo
Alexandria$130/mo
Virginia$130/mo
Virginia Beach
$114
Richmond
$124
Average for VA
$130
Alexandria
$130
Norfolk
$134
Chesapeake
$150

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia

Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Alexandria Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Though insurance companies use many details about drivers to estimate risk and set rates, age is a big one. In Alexandria, rates suggest that older drivers cost less to insure than those with less experience on the road. This is because a younger driver’s immaturity works against them. Statistically speaking, teen drivers have more accidents than any other age group. Teen drivers in Alexandria, therefore, pay the most, at $382 in monthly insurance premiums. Rates here decline as you age, with drivers in their 60s paying the least, at $171.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$383
20s$261
30s$194
40s$206
50s$219
60s$172
70s$174
80s$381

Alexandria Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When you cause an accident or engage in risky driving behavior, insurance rates increase. Why? Because car insurance companies have to recover the money they either lost in your previous claim or assume they will lose in the future (because poor driving puts you in a higher risk category). Alexandria drivers with a clean driving history pay $198 for insurance premiums monthly. Someone with an at-fault accident on their record, however, pays 38 percent more, at $273.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$199
Speeding Ticket$253
At-Fault Accident$274
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$193

See More:

Alexandria Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Though the use of credit scores to calculate insurance rates is a touchy subject, it’s a common practice. Why? People in the know have been able to relate credit score to claims risk. Underwriters use a credit-based insurance score, therefore, to assess risk and assign you a rate. The better you manage your money, the higher your credit score and better your policy pricing will be. A motorist with a good credit score can expect to pay $204 in car insurance costs monthly in Alexandria.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$215
Good$205
Average$227
Poor$284

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Virginia

Find local Alexandria agents

  • The Ahart Agcy Inc t/a Ahart Frinzi & Smith Ins

    127 S Peyton St \#201,
    Alexandria, VA 22314

  • Value Ins Agcy Inc

    300 N Washington St \#104,
    Alexandria, VA 22314

  • Paul S. Gilbride Insurance Agency, Inc.

    5904 Richmond Highway,
    Alexandria, VA 22303

  • Metropolitan Washington Service Corporation

    127 S Peyton Street,
    Alexandria, VA 22314

  • Clarke & Sampson Inc

    228 S Washington St,
    Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314

  • Ariana Insurance & Financial Svcs Inc

    6601 Little River Tnpk \#410,
    Alexandria, VA 22312

  • IIAA Agency Adminstrative Services Inc

    127 South Peyton Street,
    Alexandria, VA 22314-2879

  • Daniel Borinsky PLLC

    11250 S Washington St \#82,
    Alexandria, VA 22314

  • TechServe Alliance

    1420 King St,
    Ste 610, Alexandria, VA 22314-2750

  • McEvoy Ins & Financial Svcs

    6491 Little River Tpk,
    Alexandria, VA 22312
View more

Alexandria, VA DMV Information

The Alexandria Customer Service Center is at 2681 Mill Rd., Alexandria, VA 22314. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (804) 497-7100. All in-person services require an appointment. You can make one over the phone or online.

Public Transportation in Alexandria, VA

Most Alexandrians drive, and the state's interstates and highways aid travel and traffic flow. Public transportation serves a considerable part of the community. There are Amtrak rails available in Alexandria Union Station, and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) also gives rides. DASH bus, Metrobus, and Washington Metro bus move passengers throughout the city. There's even a water taxi service that takes you to Maryland across the river. If that all sounds too slow, try ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft. Traditional taxis like Alexandria Yellow Cab and GoGreen can help you to your destination. Capital Bikeshare will let you ride around the city and take in that Potomac breeze.

For more detailed Virginia city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Alexandria, VA

Most Alexandrians know a little a bit about George Washington's history with the town. Try Insurify to select presidential rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.

When 9.9 percent of drivers have no insurance, car insurance becomes the smart thing to buy in Virginia. Use Insurify to get a car insurance deal that tastes as good as Cheesetique's gooey grilled cheese.

FAQs - Alexandria, VA Car Insurance

  • One out of every 10 Virginia drivers has no insurance, and the number of car-related deaths has risen in recent years. Added risk results in higher premiums from insurers.

  • Pick a policy with the state minimum coverage. It's the lowest amount of insurance Virginia allows. If you're financing your vehicle, you may also need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, lower your bill by raising your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.

  • Car insurance rates differ by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for prices tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a premium you can afford.

Insurify Insights

How Alexandria Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alexandria, Virginia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Alexandria drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

toyota

Toyota Corolla

Most Popular Car in Alexandria

#74

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia

#62

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia

#55

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia

#68

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alexandria drivers rank 15 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Alexandria with an accident: 11.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alexandria drivers rank 55 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #55
    • Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a DUI: 1.5%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Alexandria drivers rank 68 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #68
    • Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Alexandria drivers rank 67 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #67
    • Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Alexandria drivers rank 74 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #74
    • Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a speeding ticket: 9.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Alexandria drivers rank 28 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Alexandria with clean record: 77.1%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Alexandria drivers rank 22 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #22
    • Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.72%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Virginia

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterVirginiadelimiterAlexandria