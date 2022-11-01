4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Most of Alexandria's 159,000 New Year's celebration–loving residents drive as their main mode of transportation. Speaking of fireworks, you might want to let off a couple after you get this car insurance deal.
More than 90 percent of Alexandria households own cars. With all the different people in the city's melting pot mixing on the road, it might be time to get a new auto insurance policy in Old Dominion.
Car Insurance in Alexandria, VA
The average cost of Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Alexandria, VA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Alexandria is $186 per month, or $2232 annually.
Car insurance in Alexandria is $9 more than the average cost of car insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Alexandria on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Alexandria, VA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Alexandria
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$68 /mo
|Allstate
|$68 /mo
|Progressive
|$71 /mo
|Nationwide
|$126 /mo
|Travelers
|$134 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Alexandria, VA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Alexandria. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$181 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$192 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$147 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$206 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$241 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Virginia Cities
|Virginia Beach
|$114/mo
|Norfolk
|$134/mo
|Chesapeake
|$150/mo
|Richmond
|$124/mo
|Alexandria
|$130/mo
|Virginia
|$130/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Alexandria Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Though insurance companies use many details about drivers to estimate risk and set rates, age is a big one. In Alexandria, rates suggest that older drivers cost less to insure than those with less experience on the road. This is because a younger driver’s immaturity works against them. Statistically speaking, teen drivers have more accidents than any other age group. Teen drivers in Alexandria, therefore, pay the most, at $382 in monthly insurance premiums. Rates here decline as you age, with drivers in their 60s paying the least, at $171.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$383
|20s
|$261
|30s
|$194
|40s
|$206
|50s
|$219
|60s
|$172
|70s
|$174
|80s
|$381
Alexandria Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you cause an accident or engage in risky driving behavior, insurance rates increase. Why? Because car insurance companies have to recover the money they either lost in your previous claim or assume they will lose in the future (because poor driving puts you in a higher risk category). Alexandria drivers with a clean driving history pay $198 for insurance premiums monthly. Someone with an at-fault accident on their record, however, pays 38 percent more, at $273.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$199
|Speeding Ticket
|$253
|At-Fault Accident
|$274
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$193
Alexandria Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Though the use of credit scores to calculate insurance rates is a touchy subject, it’s a common practice. Why? People in the know have been able to relate credit score to claims risk. Underwriters use a credit-based insurance score, therefore, to assess risk and assign you a rate. The better you manage your money, the higher your credit score and better your policy pricing will be. A motorist with a good credit score can expect to pay $204 in car insurance costs monthly in Alexandria.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$215
|Good
|$205
|Average
|$227
|Poor
|$284
Find local Alexandria agents
The Ahart Agcy Inc t/a Ahart Frinzi & Smith Ins127 S Peyton St \#201,
Alexandria, VA 22314
Value Ins Agcy Inc300 N Washington St \#104,
Alexandria, VA 22314
Paul S. Gilbride Insurance Agency, Inc.5904 Richmond Highway,
Alexandria, VA 22303
Metropolitan Washington Service Corporation127 S Peyton Street,
Alexandria, VA 22314
Clarke & Sampson Inc228 S Washington St,
Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314
Ariana Insurance & Financial Svcs Inc6601 Little River Tnpk \#410,
Alexandria, VA 22312
IIAA Agency Adminstrative Services Inc127 South Peyton Street,
Alexandria, VA 22314-2879
Daniel Borinsky PLLC11250 S Washington St \#82,
Alexandria, VA 22314
TechServe Alliance1420 King St,
Ste 610, Alexandria, VA 22314-2750
McEvoy Ins & Financial Svcs6491 Little River Tpk,
Alexandria, VA 22312
Alexandria, VA DMV Information
The Alexandria Customer Service Center is at 2681 Mill Rd., Alexandria, VA 22314. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (804) 497-7100. All in-person services require an appointment. You can make one over the phone or online.
Public Transportation in Alexandria, VA
Most Alexandrians drive, and the state's interstates and highways aid travel and traffic flow. Public transportation serves a considerable part of the community. There are Amtrak rails available in Alexandria Union Station, and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) also gives rides. DASH bus, Metrobus, and Washington Metro bus move passengers throughout the city. There's even a water taxi service that takes you to Maryland across the river. If that all sounds too slow, try ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft. Traditional taxis like Alexandria Yellow Cab and GoGreen can help you to your destination. Capital Bikeshare will let you ride around the city and take in that Potomac breeze.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Alexandria, VA
FAQs - Alexandria, VA Car Insurance
One out of every 10 Virginia drivers has no insurance, and the number of car-related deaths has risen in recent years. Added risk results in higher premiums from insurers.
Pick a policy with the state minimum coverage. It's the lowest amount of insurance Virginia allows. If you're financing your vehicle, you may also need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, lower your bill by raising your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Car insurance rates differ by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for prices tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a premium you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Alexandria Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alexandria, Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Alexandria drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Alexandria
#74
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia
#62
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia
#55
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia
#68
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alexandria drivers rank 15 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Alexandria with an accident: 11.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alexandria drivers rank 55 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Alexandria drivers rank 68 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #68
- Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Alexandria drivers rank 67 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Alexandria drivers rank 74 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #74
- Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a speeding ticket: 9.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Alexandria drivers rank 28 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Alexandria with clean record: 77.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Alexandria drivers rank 22 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Alexandria with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.72%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022