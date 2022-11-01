4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Roanoke, VA (2022)

auto insurance

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Roanoke, VA

The average cost of Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Roanoke, VA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Roanoke is $140 per month, or $1680 annually.

  • Car insurance in Roanoke is $37 less than the average cost of car insurance in Virginia.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Roanoke on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Allstate
$40
State Farm
$56
Nationwide
$88
Travelers
$101
American Family
$145

See More:

Cheapest Car Insurance in Roanoke, VA

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Roanoke
Allstate$40 /mo
State Farm$56 /mo
Nationwide$88 /mo
Travelers$101 /mo
American Family$145 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Virginia Cities
Virginia Beach$114/mo
Norfolk$134/mo
Chesapeake$150/mo
Richmond$124/mo
Roanoke$108/mo
Virginia$126/mo
Roanoke
$108
Virginia Beach
$114
Richmond
$124
Average for VA
$126
Norfolk
$134
Chesapeake
$150

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia

Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Find local Roanoke agents

  • Marsh & McLennan Agcy - Roanoke

    One South Jefferson St,
    Roanoke, VA 24011

  • Bankers Ins Roanoke

    3130 Chaparral Dr Ste 202,
    Roanoke, VA 24018-4369

  • Horner Ins Agcy t/a Metro Ins

    5423 Peters Creek Rd,
    Roanoke, VA 24019

  • Eades & Lower Inc

    5007 Carriage Dr Ste 100,
    Roanoke, VA 24018-2227

  • Scott Ins - ROA

    10 Franklin Rd SE Ste 550,
    Roanoke, VA 24011-2121

  • BB&T/W C Brown Ins Svcs Inc

    PO Box 1600,
    Roanoke, VA 24007-1600

  • McGriff Ins - Roanoke

    310 First St SW Ste 201,
    Roanoke, VA 24011

  • Trustpoint Co Ins

    16 East Church Ave,
    Roanoke, VA 24011

  • Norwinski Insurance Agency

    4896 Hollins Rd,
    Roanoke, VA 24019

  • Hufford Insurance

    5219 Peters Creek Rd,
    Roanoke, VA 24019
For more detailed Virginia city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Roanoke, VA Car Insurance

  • Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.

  • If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.

Insurify Insights

How Roanoke Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Roanoke, Virginia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Roanoke drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

nissan

Nissan Altima

Most Popular Car in Roanoke

#17

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia

#28

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia

#27

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia

#25

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Roanoke drivers rank 54 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #54
    • Percent of drivers in Roanoke with an accident: 8.8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Roanoke drivers rank 27 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #27
    • Percent of drivers in Roanoke with a DUI: 1.9%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Roanoke drivers rank 61 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #61
    • Percent of drivers in Roanoke with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Roanoke drivers rank 56 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #56
    • Percent of drivers in Roanoke with a reckless driving violation: 2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Roanoke drivers rank 17 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #17
    • Percent of drivers in Roanoke with a speeding ticket: 13.6%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Roanoke drivers rank 68 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #68
    • Percent of drivers in Roanoke with clean record: 72.8%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Roanoke drivers rank 49 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #49
    • Percent of drivers in Roanoke with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.72%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
