Average rates for car insurance in Virginia are $184 per month and $2,208 per year, which is lower than the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, auto insurance premiums vary on a driver-by-driver basis, depending on factors like driving history, credit history, age, gender, marital status, coverage level, insurance provider, and vehicle type.

