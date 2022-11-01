4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
Virginia drivers spend $184 monthly and $2,208 yearly on average for car insurance.
Married couples in Virginia pay $24 less per month for car insurance than single drivers.
Auto insurance companies consider many factors when calculating insurance premiums.
Average rates for car insurance in Virginia are $184 per month and $2,208 per year, which is lower than the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, auto insurance premiums vary on a driver-by-driver basis, depending on factors like driving history, credit history, age, gender, marital status, coverage level, insurance provider, and vehicle type.
To find the best car insurance rates, check out the Insurify quote-comparison tool to compare numerous cheap car insurance quotes from auto insurance providers from the comfort of your couch. Shopping around for all of your insurance options prior to purchasing or renewing an insurance policy serves as one of the best ways for you to find affordable car insurance.
How much does car insurance cost in Virginia?
What is the average cost of car insurance in Virginia?
On average, Virginia drivers spend $184 per month and $2,208 per year for auto insurance. Individual rates ultimately vary by driver history, credit history, age, coverage level, auto insurer, and more.
Average annual premiums in Virginia are $2,208, with monthly payments of $184. Costs in the state vary for drivers depending on a number of factors, including driving history, credit history, age, gender, marital status, vehicle type, set deductible, chosen coverage level, and auto insurance provider. Rates will also fluctuate on a city-by-city basis throughout Virginia.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Virginia Auto Insurance Rates
No one-size-fits-all auto insurance provider exists, and the correct auto insurance policy for each driver will depend on insurance needs. We identified affordable car insurance companies with the best rates in the state of Virginia. Keep in mind that auto insurance providers calculate rates for individual policyholders based on numerous factors.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|Progressive
|$128
|Travelers
|$131
|State Auto
|$144
|Nationwide
|$158
|National General
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$186
|Bristol West
|$203
|Dairyland
|$232
|CSAA
|$253
|Metromile
|$68
|Grange
|$106
|Kemper Preferred
|$116
|Elephant
|$126
|Clearcover
|$135
|Safeco
|$141
|GAINSCO
|$161
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$162
|Acuity
|$175
|SafeAuto
|$177
|Mercury
|$185
|Assurance America
|$198
|Direct Auto
|$201
|Stillwater
|$206
|Kemper Speciality
|$212
|The General
|$286
How are insurance rates calculated in Virginia?
Virginia car insurance companies calculate insurance premiums with varying methodologies to assess risk levels. Common factors that influence individual policyholder rates include recorded driving history, credit history, age, gender, marital status, chosen coverage level, location, and vehicle type. Other policy-specific factors include bundling decisions, discounts, and more.
Virginia Car Insurance Rates by City
Auto insurance rates in Virginia vary on a city-by-city basis due to area-specific factors, like city and state infrastructure, required state minimum coverage, crime rates, population, weather, and climate. We identified the average car insurance premiums for Virginia’s most populated states to give you an idea of what average car insurance rates in your city may look like.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Alexandria
|$215
|Arlington
|$186
|Centreville
|$216
|Charlottesville
|$142
|Chesapeake
|$202
|Fairfax
|$204
|Hampton
|$215
|Harrisonburg
|$156
|Henrico
|$194
|Leesburg
|$186
|Lynchburg
|$154
|Mc Lean
|$204
|Newport News
|$210
|Norfolk
|$234
|Reston
|$184
|Richmond
|$220
|Roanoke
|$158
|Suffolk
|$190
|Virginia Beach
|$202
|Woodbridge
|$235
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
What is the average cost of car insurance in Virginia by credit tier?
Virginia drivers with poor, average, and good credit scores all pay at least $20 more than policyholders with excellent credit, as seen in the chart below. In states that legally allow auto insurers to consider credit history when determining rates, insurers view drivers with poor credit as high-risk policyholders and charge them the highest rates for auto insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$196
|Average Credit
|$197
|Good Credit
|$191
|Excellent Credit
|$171
What is the average cost of car insurance in Virginia by driver age?
Auto insurance providers consistently view age as a significant indicator of potential risk. Teen drivers and young drivers under the age of 25 pay the highest overall rates for auto coverage because of their lack of experience driving. As drivers age, their premiums will continually decrease. Old drivers over 70 in Virginia face rates that begin to increase slightly with age.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Virginia by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$287
|20s
|$226
|30s
|$167
|40s
|$171
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$135
|70s
|$138
|80s and older
|$148
See More: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender
What is the average cost of car insurance in Virginia by driver gender?
Statistically speaking, women have fewer car accidents than men, especially men under the age of 30. And men are more likely to purchase larger, more expensive vehicles than women. These factors loosely translate to slightly higher auto insurance rates for men than women. In Virginia, men pay $13 more per month on car insurance than women in the state.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Virginia
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Virginia
|$186
|$199
What is the average cost of car insurance in Virginia by marital status?
Interestingly, married couples tend to earn cheaper auto insurance rates than their single peers in Virginia and throughout the country. Auto insurance providers view marriage as an indicator of policyholder reliability and potential financial stability. In Virginia, married couples pay an average of $24 less per month for car insurance than single drivers in the state.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Virginia
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Virginia
|$198
|$174
What is the average cost of car insurance in Virginia for high-risk drivers?
Auto insurance providers look closely at policyholder driving records when calculating insurance rates. Safe drivers with a clean driving record earn the lowest rates by driver profile, while those with any recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face higher rates. In Virginia, drivers with one recorded at-fault accident pay the highest rate by driver profile, at $247 per month.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Virginia
|Clean Record
|$164
|DUI
|$217
|At-Fault Accident
|$247
|Speeding Ticket
|$234
Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Virginia state coverage limits dictate that insured drivers must at least purchase the minimum liability coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability to adhere to state law and avoid status as an uninsured motorist. Comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance provide drivers with a more robust coverage policy at a higher price.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Virginia
|Liability Only
|$133
|Comprehensive
|$149
|Collision
|$212
|Full Coverage
|$221
See More: Compare Car Insurance by Coverage
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, allowing drivers to pay a $500 Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, car insurance rates vary by your city and county of residence in Virginia. Area-specific factors that influence average rates on a city-by-city basis in Virginia include crime rates, state and city infrastructure, population, weather, and climate. On an individual driver basis, premiums depend on numerous factors like driving history, personal profile, and coverage specifics.
On average, Virginians pay $184 per month and $2,208 per year for auto insurance, which is lower than the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Rates vary on an individual level depending on driving records, personal information, and coverage specifics.
With a state average rate of $184 per month and $2,208 per year, Virginians pay less than the national average rates. Drivers face higher rates for a poor credit history; having a DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket on record; and purchasing a more robust or full-coverage auto policy. State minimum coverage costs the least, but drivers risk being underinsured.
Drivers deserve an auto insurer that values customer satisfaction and provides quality coverage that protects policyholders. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare insurance quotes from regional providers like Erie alongside national providers like Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. Give it a try to find affordable coverage meeting your needs.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022