Collision Damage Waiver: What is it? (2022)

What is a collision damage waiver?

An optional service from rental car companies, the collision damage waiver (or CDW) completed during the rental agreement process provides coverage for the renter in the event of physical damage to their rental vehicle due to a car accident, vandalism, or theft. If damage does occur, renters within the United States with the waiver do not pay for repair fees or a deductible.

Some companies use the terms loss-of-use coverage or loss damage waiver (LDW)—referring to coverage while a car is repaired—interchangeably with the term collision damage waiver. Liability insurance related to damages to other vehicles or bodily injury medical costs is not included under the collision damage waiver, which only covers damages to the rental car.

How much does a collision damage waiver cost?

Collision damage waivers vary in cost depending on a number of factors, including the rental company, the rental vehicle, and the plan for where the rental car will be driven. These waivers will increase in cost when the perceived possibility of vehicle damage increases. For example, companies will charge more for a waiver if a fancy sports car is rented and driven around a high-traffic area.

Collision Damage Waiver Estimated Costs by Company

Most car rental agencies calculate costs for collision damage waivers based on the specific auto rental and rental period. Before purchasing a collision damage waiver, be sure to review your existing insurance plan because you may already have rental car insurance coverage. Estimated costs from some of the top rental companies are available in the list below.

Enterprise: Coverage ranges from $10 to $20 per day, according to various online sources.

Alamo: Coverage ranges from $9 to $26.99, according to various online sources. For California drivers, costs range from $10.99 to $500 per day.

Hertz: The collision damage waiver costs $45 per day, no matter what kind of vehicle you’re renting.

Avis: The company advertises costs as low as $9 per day.

U-Haul: The collision damage waiver from the company only applies to smaller pickup trucks and vans. The waiver lays out a $150 deductible for the majority of accidental damage.

