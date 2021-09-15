Best and Cheapest Renters Insurance in Georgia
Updated September 15, 2021
Reading time: 5 minutes
Whether you live in Atlanta, Athens, or Augusta, renters in Georgia want their belongings covered in case of any mishaps. And let’s face it—accidents happen and things break, no matter how careful you are.
That’s where renters insurance comes in. A renters insurance policy covers personal liability, personal property, and additional living expenses. Without it, you risk spending your hard-earned money should something happen.
Cost is an important consideration when buying renters insurance protection. The average renters insurance policy in Georgia costs about $18 per month. How much you pay depends on many factors:
Renters insurance covers your belongings up to a specific amount. Common renters insurance coverage amounts are:
$30,000 for personal property coverage
$100,000 for personal liability protection
40 percent of personal property coverage for additional living expense
The amount of coverage you need depends on your personal circumstances. Higher policy limits can increase the cost of your premiums.
A deductible is the amount of money you must pay out of pocket before the insurance company picks up the rest of the tab. Higher deductibles transfer more financial risk to you (and away from the insurance company ). Lower deductible amounts typically mean you pay more for coverage.
The more your belongings are worth, the more coverage you need, and the higher your premiums will be.
For example, a twentysomething who is just starting out will likely have less furniture and possessions than a couple in their 40s or 50s. Keep in mind that items like valuable jewelry, art, and fine furnishings can increase your premiums.
Where you live can have a significant impact on how much you pay for renters insurance. For example, insurance companies generally consider living in a multi-family building riskier than in a single-family home in a gated community.
The age of your building can impact your rates, too. Older buildings tend to have outdated plumbing and electrical systems that can increase the risk of something going wrong.
According to Experian, insurance companies can check your credit history when determining the cost of your premium. It’s a credit-based insurance score that determines how likely you are to file a claim.
Not all states allow these scores—check with your state insurance department to find out if your state uses them.
Not all landlords or property management companies allow pets. But if they do, you could pay more for renters insurance if you have a fur baby because there’s a higher chance of property damage and liability claims.
Georgia is prone to several natural disasters. Hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes are common. These perils can drive up your cost of insurance. If they happen more frequently in your neighborhood, you will see insurance rates increase in response.
Renters have several options to find cheap renters insurance in the Peach State.
Shopping around to compare rates is one of the most effective ways for policyholders to find the best price on renters insurance.
Then, check back every six to 12 months or after a significant event (like moving) to see if you are still getting the best rates.
Buying multiple policies from the same insurer is known as bundling. Bundling is an excellent way to lower your insurance costs.
For example, you could combine auto insurance policies with renters insurance to qualify for a discount on your coverage. Don’t own a car? No problem—many insurers offer a discount when you bundle with life insurance, too.
Installing safety devices can score you an insurance discount. Consider investing in fire alarms, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide monitors, burglar or security alarms, doorbell cameras, and sprinklers.
Besides lowering your insurance costs, these devices can reduce your risk of loss and help keep you safe.
Set up a bank account or credit card to automatically pay your premiums and get a discount. Automatic payments can also save you time and ensure you don’t miss a due date.
Ask about paid-in-full discounts, too. Instead of paying monthly, pay the entire premium up front to lower your cost.
Georgia is one of the fastest-growing states, thanks to its affordable cost of living and favorable weather. If you’re looking for coverage, here’s where to find the best renters insurance companies in Georgia.
State Farm is one of the oldest and most notable insurers in the country. The company consistently scores praise for its customer service and fast claims-handling.
Even though it is a large insurance agency, its local agents make managing your policy a breeze.
A.M. Best Rating: A++
J.D. Power Ranking: 851/1,000
BBB (Better Business Bureau) Rating: A+
Nationwide offers a variety of discounts, especially if you have been claims-free for a while. Although its prices may not be rock-bottom, the company provides benefits you won’t find at other insurers.
Nationwide ‘s basic policy includes extra credit card protection for unauthorized charges and additions and alterations you make to your home.
A.M. Best Rating: A+
J.D. Power Ranking: 823/1,000
BBB (Better Business Bureau) Rating: A+
Allstate is one of the most well-established and reliable renters insurance providers in the U.S. The company also has a positive reputation for excellent customer service.
Plus, renters aged 55 or older can save up to 25 percent on renters insurance premiums.
A.M. Best Rating: A+
J.D. Power Ranking: 810/1,000
BBB (Better Business Bureau) Rating: A+
If you rent your living space, you can’t expect your landlord’s insurance to pay for your personal property losses.
Anything you place inside the building, like clothing, electronics, or furniture, is up to you to insure. For example, suppose your neighbor accidentally started a fire in their kitchen, and it spread to your unit. The landlord’s insurance will not cover your personal losses.
Renters insurance provides protection for fire, theft, vandalism, and other hazards. The benefits vary from policy to policy but typically include personal property, personal liability, and additional living expenses.
Personal property is a type of coverage that generally includes everything you bring into the rental unit—clothing, furniture, electronics, and other items.
However, renters insurance limits how much compensation you can receive. So, if you have expensive clothing, electronics, or bikes, make sure to increase your limit to cover them adequately.
Personal liability coverage pays for medical expenses, legal fees, and court awards if you’re responsible for property damage or personal injury. For example, suppose a friend trips on an area rug in your home and breaks their wrist—your policy can cover medical costs and other expenses.
Additional living expenses protection is also known as loss of use coverage. It can pay for temporary living expenses if a covered hazard makes your home uninhabitable while it’s being repaired.
|Coverage Type
|What It (Usually!) Covers
|What’s (Usually!) Not Covered
|Liability
|May cover medical payments or property bills if you accidentally damage someone else’s property or a guest hurts themselves in your residence
|Any liability costs that exceed your coverage limit, damage to your personal property, additional living expenses
|Personal Property
|The cost to repair or replace your personal belongings should they be damaged or stolen
|Damage to personal property over your coverage limit, liability damages, or additional living expenses
|Additional Living Expenses
|Additional coverage that pays for hotel bills or other living expenses if your current residence is damaged or otherwise not inhabitable
|The cost of repairing damage to your rented residence (your landlord’s insurance policy may cover that)
In 2021, the average renters insurance policy cost $214 per year for Georgia residents. If you live outside the Atlanta metro area, you may pay less. On the other hand, you could pay more if you live near Savannah or Brunswick (areas more prone to hurricanes).
The best renters insurance in Georgia is the one that provides coverage that meets your needs at a reasonable price. Keep in mind that many insurers offer similar coverage. So, when deciding between them, it is wise to lean toward one that has a strong reputation for claims handling.
Yes, many insurers offer various discounts to help you save on renters insurance. For example, a bundle discount is common when you buy multiple insurance products from the same company. Contact an insurance agent or company to find out what discounts are available.
Fortunately, it’s never been easier to save money on renters insurance. Shop around for renters insurance quotes, and don’t forget to check out your discount eligibility—you could save up to 30 percent or more, depending on the company.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.Learn More