What Does Policyholder Mean in Car Insurance?

Who is the policyholder on a car insurance policy?

By definition, a policyholder is a purchaser and owner of an insurance policy. As the owner of a car insurance policy, policyholders are responsible for making premium payments and can make updates to the policy, such as changing coverage limits or adding drivers.[1]

You can figure out who the policyholder is for a car insurance policy by checking the insurance declaration page. In a large stack of policy documents, the declaration page is the one right on top that has your address and outlines the policy period, policy number, your coverage, the insurance limits, and all the insured drivers.

“Named insured” is another phrase that might be used to refer to the policyholder on insurance paperwork.

What’s the difference between a policyholder and a listed driver?

Think of policyholders as policy administrators: they manage the insurance and keep it active by paying the bill. Meanwhile, listed drivers are covered by the insurance policy but aren�’t the main contact for billing inquiries and other insurance matters.

If you purchase car insurance, you would be the policyholder. If there are other drivers in your home, such as a partner, spouse, or teen, you can add their names as listed drivers. However, it’s not necessary to add every friend or relative who might drive your car to your policy.

Car insurance generally protects your car when temporary drivers are behind the wheel. So, if you give a relative visiting from out of town permission to drive your car and they get into an accident, your insurance would generally cover that accident. But it’s still important to read the terms of your insurance policy to find out coverage limitations before handing over the keys.

