What Does Policyholder Mean in Car Insurance?
A policyholder is the purchaser and owner of an insurance policy.
Updated February 9, 2023
Reading time: 4 minutes
Whether you’re getting car insurance for the first time or renewing coverage, brushing up on car insurance lingo can help you understand the terminology as you shop around. Here’s what a policyholder means in car insurance, including who they are and what they’re responsible for.
By definition, a policyholder is a purchaser and owner of an insurance policy. As the owner of a car insurance policy, policyholders are responsible for making premium payments and can make updates to the policy, such as changing coverage limits or adding drivers.[1]
You can figure out who the policyholder is for a car insurance policy by checking the insurance declaration page. In a large stack of policy documents, the declaration page is the one right on top that has your address and outlines the policy period, policy number, your coverage, the insurance limits, and all the insured drivers.
“Named insured” is another phrase that might be used to refer to the policyholder on insurance paperwork.
Think of policyholders as policy administrators: they manage the insurance and keep it active by paying the bill. Meanwhile, listed drivers are covered by the insurance policy but aren�’t the main contact for billing inquiries and other insurance matters.
If you purchase car insurance, you would be the policyholder. If there are other drivers in your home, such as a partner, spouse, or teen, you can add their names as listed drivers. However, it’s not necessary to add every friend or relative who might drive your car to your policy.
Car insurance generally protects your car when temporary drivers are behind the wheel. So, if you give a relative visiting from out of town permission to drive your car and they get into an accident, your insurance would generally cover that accident. But it’s still important to read the terms of your insurance policy to find out coverage limitations before handing over the keys.
Policyholders on insurance can’t be changed as easily as deleting a listed driver or adjusting coverage. If you split up with a partner and are a listed driver on their insurance, you’d have to apply for your own policy. Similarly, if a child moves out and needs their own insurance policy, they have to apply for a policy on their own.
To shop around for a new policy, compare rate quotes and look for discounts that you might qualify for. For example, discounts for safe driving, being a student, paying premiums in full, and bundling several types of insurance together could help reduce your premiums.
In most states, you’re required to have at least liability coverage for your car, which covers property damage and bodily injury you cause to others in an at-fault accident.[1]
Texas, for example, requires $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, up to a total of $60,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident, and $25,000 for property damage coverage.[2] However, choosing coverage that meets just the minimum requirements for your state may not be enough to pay for injuries and damage if you’re in a major collision.
Increasing your liability coverage or purchasing additional coverage, like comprehensive and collision, could provide further protection for you, your passengers, and your ride. Below are other coverage options to consider:
Comprehensive insurance provides coverage for car repairs if an event other than a car collision causes damage to your car, like a fire, flood, or vandalism.
Collision provides coverage for car repairs if you get into an accident with another car or object.
Personal injury protection (PIP) pays for medical bills and lost wages for you and passengers in your car if you’re in an accident.
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM) protects your car if you’re in an accident with someone who doesn’t have car insurance or has insufficient coverage. In some states, uninsured motorist coverage is required.
Medical payments coverage helps pay medical bills for you and your passengers if you get into an accident.
Here are some answers to commonly asked questions about car insurance policyholders.
Yes, a policyholder is the policy owner who purchases insurance. The policy owner can make policy adjustments and is responsible for paying insurance premiums. Policyholders can also add other listed drivers for the insurance policy to cover.
It depends on what the insurance check is for. If the check is a refund for insurance overpayment, it could go directly to the policyholder who pays the bill. If the check is for a claim and the car is owned outright, the check might go directly to the insured person.
However, if there’s a lien against the car, the check might get written out to both the lienholder and the insured person since both parties have a financial interest in the car. In this case, contact your lender to figure out how to proceed with cashing the check.
Yes, it matters who the policyholder on car insurance is. The policyholder is tasked with choosing the appropriate coverage to insure drivers and is responsible for making the payments to keep insurance active. The policyholder must also keep up with policy changes, which is a crucial task to remember whenever you buy or sell a car or need to adjust coverage for another reason.
An insurer is the company that provides insurance and isn’t the same as the policyholder. The policyholder is the person who purchases insurance and is typically also the person whom the policy insures, along with other listed drivers.[3]
Taylor Medine is a writer who's covered personal financial topics from budgeting and saving to paying down debt for more than eight years. She got her start demystifying intimidating money topics for the everyday consumer on a personal blog, and has since been published on Bankrate, Experian, Forbes Advisor, The Balance, Business Insider, Credit Karma, and more. Follow her on Twitter @taytalksmoney.Learn More