What a Car Insurance Declaration Page Is and Where to Find It

What’s on a car insurance declaration page?

Your car insurance declaration page is for your benefit — it helps you get a clear overview of the details of your policy. If you’re unsure about how much coverage you have or whether you should make any changes to your policy, the car insurance declaration page is a good place to start.

It includes all the basics of your policy, including which drivers it covers, how long the coverage lasts, and specific coverage types and amounts. Your car insurance declaration page also indicates how much you pay for each type of coverage, as well as your total car insurance premium.[1]

Policy term information

One of the most important pieces of information on your car insurance declaration page is your policy’s term information. This includes your policy’s start date and end date. This is generally one of the first pieces of information listed on a declaration page.

Your policy’s term information is important because it indicates how long your auto insurance coverage will last. Car insurance policy term lengths are often six months or a year. You’ll need to renew your policy or purchase a new one before the end date to ensure continuous coverage.

The names of covered drivers

The names of covered drivers are also listed on the declaration page. This includes the name of the policyholder, as well as any other drivers who have coverage under the policy.[1] If you’ve purchased a policy that covers yourself, your spouse, and your children, all your names should be listed on the policy.

If someone else occasionally drives your car, you may add them to your policy as a covered driver. Then, they’re covered if they get into an accident while driving your car.

Vehicle details

Your car insurance declaration page also includes some basic information about your vehicle. This includes the year, make, model, and VIN.[1] If you lease or finance your vehicle, it may also include information about your lender. If you have more than one car on your auto insurance policy, this section will include information for each one.

The vehicle detail section is important because it shows you which vehicles are covered under your policy. This section typically appears underneath the named insureds at the beginning of a car insurance declaration page.

Car insurance coverages

Liability insurance Liability insurance, which is mandatory in almost all states, includes both bodily injury liability insurance, which covers injuries to other parties, and property damage liability insurance, which covers damage to another person’s vehicle or other property.

Personal injury protection (PIP) PIP coverage is mandatory in some states and covers medical expenses regardless of who is at fault.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage If you’re in an accident with a motorist who is uninsured or has inadequate coverage, UM/UIM insurance will cover your damages.

Medical payments coverage Medical payments coverage, also known as MedPay, covers medical expenses for you and your passengers, even if you’re at fault in an accident.[2]

Optional coverages, endorsements, and riders

Your auto insurance declaration page will also include any add-ons or optional coverages you have. These may include:

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive coverage covers noncollision vehicle damage, such as from theft, vandalism, or natural disasters. For example, if your catalytic converter is stolen or if a tree limb falls on your car, comprehensive insurance would cover it.

Collision coverage Collision coverage covers damage to your own vehicle if you’re in an accident.

Gap insurance Once you drive your car off the lot, it immediately depreciates in value, which means that you could owe more on your car loan than your car is worth if it’s totaled. Gap insurance, which is generally recommended for drivers of new vehicles, covers the difference when your car is worth less than what you owe.[2]

Roadside assistance Many insurers also offer roadside assistance, which can help drivers with basic services such as towing, changing flat tires, and jump-starting batteries.

Rental car reimbursement If your car needs repairs because of covered damage, your insurer may offer to reimburse your rental car costs up to a certain amount under this coverage.

Accident forgiveness Accident forgiveness can help prevent your car insurance rates from increasing after you cause an accident for the first time.

Car insurance discounts

Many insurers offer discounts to help drivers save on car insurance, and any discounts your insurer adds to your policy will be on the dec page. The most common of these is for bundling multiple policies with the same insurer. Some popular discounts include: