Policy terms

This section covers some other important policy terms that you should know when buying a policy. Knowing how car insurance works can help you determine the coverage you need.

Covered peril

A covered peril is an event that your car insurance company will cover. For example, an auto policy with comprehensive insurance would cover a branch falling onto your car.

Declarations page

The declarations page is typically in the front of your car insurance policy. It summarizes your policy, its coverages, your deductible and premium, and other basic information.

Endorsement

An endorsement is something that you add to your policy for a specific coverage purpose. Also known as a “rider” or “add-on,” an endorsement strengthens your policy in a specific area for an increased premium.

Exclusions

Exclusions are events your policy explicitly won’t cover. A common example of a car insurance exclusion is the theft of personal property or personal belongings.

Insurance lapse

An insurance lapse refers to when you have a registered car but no car insurance. This can happen if you don’t renew your policy or your insurer drops you. You’ll need to get a new car insurance policy before getting on the road again.

Grace period

In car insurance, a grace period is a set amount of time during which car insurance coverage still applies after a policyholder fails to make a premium payment. This period often lasts between one week and 30 days.

Liability limits

Liability limits are the maximum amount that your car insurance company will pay in a given insurance claim or policy period. You have a say in how high your liability limits are — the higher they are, the more expensive your policy will be.

Policy period

Your policy period is the specified period of time your car insurance policy is effective. Insurance companies typically issue car insurance policies in 6-month or 12-month periods.

Renewal

Renewal is the process of renewing your car insurance coverage at the end of your given policy period. This is often a fairly straightforward process — many companies offer an automatic renewal option.