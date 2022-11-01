Car Insurance Subrogation: A Guide (2022)

Subrogation 101

What is an example of subrogation? If your bumper is damaged when you’re rear-ended, your car insurance company covers those damages directly. Then, it works with the other party’s insurance company to reclaim its losses.

Subrogation is the legal right held by an insurance company that allows the company to pursue the recovery of an insurance loss from a third party. It’s what gives your insurance company the right to act on your behalf in reclaiming losses. In other words, subrogation gives the insurance provider the right of recovery within the legal process connected to the incident.

In terms of car insurance, subrogation gives your insurance provider the ability to legally pursue the person at fault for an accident that caused a loss to you, the insured. The company is allowed to pursue the other person—and their insurance provider—for reimbursement of losses and no more than that.

It’s important to remember that the way that the subrogation process affects you varies based on your insurance provider and the wording in your insurance policy. Always review your paperwork carefully, especially when you need to make a claim.

How it Works

The subrogation process is managed almost entirely between insurance companies. Both are acting on behalf of their insureds. Details of the subrogation process your insurer follows should be outlined in your policy documents. Still, it’s always a good idea to stay in close communication with your provider during any claims process.

Let’s take a look at an example of subrogation. You’re rear-ended in a minor fender bender. You provide photographs and important information to your claims agent. Then, an adjuster may visit to examine the damage and give an estimate. Your insurance provider cuts you a check to cover those damages, and you get your car repaired.

Your insurance provider then goes to the other car insurance provider to receive reimbursement for that payout, which it receives. The other driver will pay their deductible. If damages exceed insurance coverage limits of the other driver’s policy, then your insurance provider will need to get reimbursement from the other driver directly.

If you paid a deductible to your insurance company when you initially received reimbursement, you may be entitled to getting your deductible back once your insurer has received compensation from the third party.

When Fault is Unclear

In most cases, when no one is found to be fully at fault, reimbursement and penalty are assigned based on the percentage of fault each driver is determined to have. For example, during the claims process, it may be determined that you hold 20 percent of the fault. You’ll then be responsible for covering 20 percent of your damages.

But we should note that subrogation law and the process by which fault is designated differ from state to state. In some states, no one can be found at fault for minor personal injuries and medical bills. In other states, the person found to be most at fault must pay 100 percent of the damages. If you have concerns, you can contact your insurance agent and an attorney.

When no one is at fault, the subrogation process is less straightforward. If you have collision coverage, you’ll have more protection during the claims process, no matter who is at fault. You can file a collision claim with your insurance provider and let your provider pursue legal action to recover losses from the other driver.

While that can result in paying higher costs for car insurance for a few months, if it means getting back on the road sooner, it may be worth it.

