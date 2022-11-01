4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
With over 125,000 residents and a bustling economy, Lafayette has earned its nickname of “The Hub City.” Drivers in Lafayette have lots of rich culture to explore, so before hitting the road, it’s worthwhile to invest in great car insurance.
To find a policy that’s protective and affordable, quote comparison is key—and there’s no better place to compare quotes than Insurify. Simply enter some basic information about your vehicle and driver history, and you’ll be well on your way to 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance carriers.
Car Insurance in Lafayette, LA
The average cost of Louisiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Lafayette, LA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lafayette is $311 per month, or $3732 annually.
Car insurance in Lafayette is $36 more than the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lafayette on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lafayette, LA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
Insurance Provider in Lafayette
|State Farm
|$214 /mo
|Progressive
|$266 /mo
|American Family
|$512 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lafayette, LA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Lafayette. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
Best Companies | Score
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$209 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$377 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
Louisiana Cities
|New Orleans
|$418/mo
|Baton Rouge
|$240/mo
|Shreveport
|$263/mo
|Metairie
|$321/mo
|Lafayette
|$331/mo
|Louisiana
|$315/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Louisiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisiana[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Louisiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Lafayette Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The average auto insurance rate in Lafayette is high for drivers of any age, but younger motorists seem to get the brunt of it. Teenage drivers typically pay $623.06 a month for coverage, and those in their 20s pay around $408.32. It isn’t until you reach the age range of 70 to 80 that you will see an average premium of less than $230. On average, people in their 70s will pay $199.89, and those in their 80s will pay $146.67.
Driver's Age
|teens
|$624
|20s
|$409
|30s
|$244
|40s
|$240
|50s
|$231
|60s
|$298
|70s
|$200
|80s
|$147
Lafayette Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
A clean driving record does more than just prevent you from paying tickets or for repairs to your vehicle, it can also play a part in obtaining a lower average premium rate. Drivers who maintain an accident- and violation-free record can expect to have a lower average premium rate around $263.42. Violations such as speeding and at-fault accidents tend to drive prices higher, as motorists pay on average $343.23 and $438.85, respectively, for these.
Driving History
|No Violation
|$264
|Speeding Ticket
|$344
|At-Fault Accident
|$439
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$199
Lafayette Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies in the Lafayette area use credit scores and reports to help establish a risk profile for drivers. The better your credit rating is, the more likely you are to receive a lower average premium. For example, drivers who have an excellent rating pay substantially lower for coverage, at $188.91 a month. At the opposite end of the spectrum, drivers with a poor credit rating pay on average $401.52.
Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$189
|Good
|$270
|Average
|$307
|Poor
|$402
Find local Lafayette agents
Williams Insurance Agency412 West University,
Suite 204, Lafayette, LA 70506
Liggio Insurance Agency, Inc3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,
Lafayette, LA 70503
Stiel Insurance of Acadiana, Inc.2205 W Pinhook Rd,
Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508
Dwight W. Andrus Insurance, Inc.500 Dover Blvd.,
Lafayette, LA 70503
Roane Insurance Agency, Inc.419 Rena Dr,
Lafayette, LA 70503-4351
Dave Millet Agency of Lafayette610 Stewart Street,
Lafayette, LA 70501
J. Maxime Roy, Inc.900 S. College Road,
LAFAYETTE, LA 70503
Martin Perret Quality Plus Inc.1921 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 201,
Lafayette, LA 70508
Brown & Brown Of Louisiana102 Asma Blvd. Suite 300,
Lafayette, LA 70508
Thomson Smith & Leach Insurance Group210 Rue Fontaine,
Lafayette, LA 70508-5743
Lafayette, LA DMV Information
The Lafayette Office of Motor Vehicles is located at 3241 NW Evangeline Thruway, Suite A, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment ahead of time, call 1 (877) 368-5463.
Public Transportation in Lafayette, LA
The Lafayette Transit System operates bus service throughout the city, with 13 routes running Monday through Saturday. Bus service operates from 5:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Night Owl service starts at 6:35 p.m. on four consolidated bus routes.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette is a colorful town. So as you hit the road and explore all this Louisiana town has to offer, make sure you and your car are protected with a car insurance policy that works for you.
The first step to finding affordable car insurance? Quote comparison. With Insurify, you can access plenty of free quotes from a variety of car insurance companies. Then, you can hit the road and get the full Lafayette experience.
FAQs - Lafayette, LA Car Insurance
Plenty of factors come into play when determining your car insurance rates, such as your driver history, vehicle information, and even marital status. And when a car insurance company is determining your rates, they’ll also look up your ZIP code. By analyzing the rate of vehicle theft, local weather patterns, and other location-specific factors, insurers can better understand the likelihood of you filing a claim in that ZIP code and set your insurance rates accordingly.
Louisiana car insurers are allowed to weigh a driver’s credit history when determining their car insurance rates. So if you find yourself with a low credit score, you may have to work a bit harder to find cheap car insurance premiums.
Car insurance prices vary by state, driver history, and a host of other factors. To help you find the right policy at the right price, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance companies.
Insurify Insights
How Lafayette Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lafayette, Louisiana below:
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Lafayette
#14
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Louisiana
#10
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Louisiana
#22
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Louisiana
#49
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Louisiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lafayette drivers rank 10 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with an accident: 10.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lafayette drivers rank 22 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Louisiana, Lafayette drivers rank 17 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Louisiana, Lafayette drivers rank 24 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Louisiana, Lafayette drivers rank 14 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a speeding ticket: 8.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lafayette drivers rank 54 in clean driving records across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with clean record: 79.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lafayette drivers rank 30 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Lafayette with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.49%
