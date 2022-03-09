Louisiana SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Louisiana?

When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25 in addition to any fees associated with your license reinstatement. But the true cost comes in the form of higher car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.

Unfortunately, Louisiana is already an expensive state for drivers: drivers with no violations on their record pay $297 per month on average, which is one of the highest rates in the country. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $368, which means in Louisiana an SR-22 costs $71 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 24 percent.

Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $297 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $368 $71 ▴ 23.91% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.