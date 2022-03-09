4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Louisiana SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Updated March 9, 2022

Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Louisiana (2022)

For drivers with SR-22 in Louisiana, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.

To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Louisiana. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Louisiana.

CarrierAvg. Monthly Cost
The General$260
Direct Auto$337

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Louisiana?

When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25 in addition to any fees associated with your license reinstatement. But the true cost comes in the form of higher car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.

Unfortunately, Louisiana is already an expensive state for drivers: drivers with no violations on their record pay $297 per month on average, which is one of the highest rates in the country. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $368, which means in Louisiana an SR-22 costs $71 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 24 percent.

Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate
$297
With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate
$368
$71 ▴
23.91% ▴
Difference in Average Monthly Rate
Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Louisiana?

When you get a serious driving violation, like a DUI or reckless driving infraction, you may lose your license. To get it back, your state government will require an SR-22 form. Filed by your insurance company, the SR-22 form verifies to the state that you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.

Not all car insurance companies in Louisiana are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might charge you a high rate, given your checkered driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then compare quotes to find a rate that meets your budget.

How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Louisiana?

In Louisiana, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates. As a result, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $71 and $77 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $63 compared to normal.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Rate - No ViolationAvg. Monthly Rate - SR-22Difference
Excellent$265$328$63
Good$295$366$71
Average$298$369$71
Poor$323$400$77

How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Louisiana

As a Louisiana driver with an SR-22, you might be concerned about having to pay sky-high car insurance premiums. Not to worry—with a quote-comparison tool like Insurify on your side, all the information you need is in one place so that you can focus on finding the best deal. No more going from site to site, trying to keep track of all the different options. Insurify takes the hassle out of quote comparison so that you can accomplish your top goal: finding a policy that doesn't break the bank.

Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Louisiana

Do you still need SR-22 insurance if you don't own a car but still expect to drive occasionally? Yes, but you'll have to look for non-owner SR-22 insurance, which enables you to operate any car legally even if you don't own it. These policies tend to be much cheaper than regular SR-22 insurance, though you may not qualify if you live with the person whose car you regularly drive.

Alternatives to an SR-22 in Louisiana

The SR-22 mainly functions as a way to make sure risky drivers aren't on the road unless they have secured the financial resources to cover potential damages. Louisiana doesn't offer an alternative to this setup. So if you either can't afford to file such a form or choose not to, you'll have to find alternative transportation options, such as public transit or carpooling, for a few years.

How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Louisiana

A handful of insurance companies sponsor SR-22 drivers in Louisiana, while others don't. Not only that, but rates vary highly depending on certain demographic information and other aspects of your record. That's why you should use Insurify's highly rated service to compare quotes fast and free and get the best rates possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The general length of an SR-22 policy in Louisiana is three years—though this could vary based on the severity of your offense or if your policy lapses at any point during that three-year period. In the event of a policy lapse, the clock resets.

  • Moving to another state won't get you out of your SR-22 requirements, even if your new state doesn't require an SR-22. When you move from Louisiana, you'll want to coordinate with the DMV in your new state to ensure you're meeting your requirements. You'll also want to shop for new car insurance to make sure you aren't paying high rates in your new state.

  • If you don't own a car but plan on driving occasionally, you'll still need an SR-22 policy. In this case, you could get a non-owner SR-22 policy, which helps you meet the legal requirements necessary but won't lock you into the high premiums that come with a regular policy.

  Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

