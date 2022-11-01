4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Some errands can be completed on foot in Metairie, but most residents rely on their cars to get to work, commuting an average of about 21 minutes to get there. Having a comprehensive car insurance policy is essential to staying safe and legal on the road in Metairie.
Car Insurance in Metairie, LA
The average cost of Louisiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Metairie, LA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Metairie is $336 per month, or $4032 annually.
Car insurance in Metairie is $61 more than the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Metairie on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Metairie, LA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Metairie
|Insurance Provider in Metairie
|Quotes
|Allstate
|$174 /mo
|State Farm
|$238 /mo
|Progressive
|$341 /mo
|American Family
|$532 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Metairie, LA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor�’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Metairie. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$222 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$293 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Louisiana Cities
|New Orleans
|$418/mo
|Baton Rouge
|$240/mo
|Shreveport
|$263/mo
|Lafayette
|$331/mo
|Metairie
|$321/mo
|Louisiana
|$315/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Louisiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisiana[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Louisiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Metairie Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In Metairie, all but the most affluent teenagers will have a tough time paying $797 per month for car insurance, a price that could be a rent payment in much of the country. As driving experience increases in the Pelican State, prices decrease. Twentysomethings see an immediate $400 reduction in price. The rest of the ages, except people in their 40s, get their monthly premiums below the state average of $333. Those in their 70s get the best deal and pay less than a third of what the youngest drivers do.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$797
|20s
|$354
|30s
|$258
|40s
|$383
|50s
|$253
|60s
|$233
|70s
|$219
|80s
|N/A
Metairie Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Drivers in Metairie recognize that safe driving is also smart driving. The insurance companies agree and give “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to those with clean records. Running a red light or stop sign carries a hefty price of $526 per month, an increase of over $250 per month, or $3,000 per year. But there is light at the end of the tunnel because, after three years, tickets and accidents stop affecting insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$265
|Speeding Ticket
|$370
|At-Fault Accident
|$431
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$527
Metairie Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Louisianans are puzzled at just how credit affects their ability to drive. But the state allows insurance companies to factor in credit history when setting rates. They argue that the data shows a correlation between the two things. If so, why do those with excellent credit pay $18 more than those with good credit? Those with better credit may finance costlier vehicles and need higher coverage levels to protect their assets. Either way, going from poor or average credit to good credit can save drivers over $100 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$239
|Good
|$222
|Average
|$344
|Poor
|$367
Metairie, LA DMV Information
While there are no Office of Motor Vehicle outposts in Metairie, residents can visit offices in the surrounding Jefferson Parish. There are offices in Harvey, Jennings, Kenner, and Westwego.
Public Transportation in Metairie, LA
While Jefferson Transit runs buses through portions of Metairie, fewer than 1 percent of residents use the system as their main mode of transportation. In Metairie, 81% of residents drive alone to work and an additional 11 percent carpool. Households have an average of two cars, so most families will need a car insurance policy that will cover both of their vehicles. Uber and Lyft operate in Metairie, and there are a few options for taxi services as well, so it’s possible to get around if your car is out of commission.
For more detailed Louisiana city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Metairie, LA
You’ll need at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage to drive legally in Metairie, and you can expect steep fines if you’re caught without proof of insurance. If you have a loan or lease your car, you may need full coverage.
And even if you own your car outright, you may want a comprehensive policy with uninsured motorist coverage since an estimated 13 percent of drivers in Louisiana do not carry insurance. To ensure you get the coverage you need at a price you can afford, use Insurify to compare premiums across insurance providers.
FAQs - Metairie, LA Car Insurance
No. Louisiana is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes the accident is held financially responsible for damages and injuries incurred by the other driver. That’s why you need to carry liability insurance in Louisiana.
Car insurance in Metairie is pricey. The average monthly premium in Metairie is $321, which is comparable to the state average but well above the national average. Fortunately, you may not have to pay that much if you use a comparison tool such as Insurify to get customized quotes from multiple insurers. This can help you snag a lower rate.
Your auto insurance premium will depend on many individual factors, such as your driving history, age, gender, and even your credit score and occupation. When comparing rates for a 30-year-old man with a clean driving record, we found that Allstate had the lowest rates in Metairie.
Insurify Insights
How Metairie Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Metairie, Louisiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Metairie drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Louisiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Metairie
#43
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Louisiana
#28
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Louisiana
#9
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Louisiana
#47
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Louisiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Metairie drivers rank 16 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Metairie with an accident: 9.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Metairie drivers rank 9 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Metairie with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Louisiana, Metairie drivers rank 18 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Metairie with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Louisiana, Metairie drivers rank 26 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Metairie with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Louisiana, Metairie drivers rank 43 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Metairie with a speeding ticket: 6.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Metairie drivers rank 45 in clean driving records across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Metairie with clean record: 80.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Metairie drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Metairie with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.84%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
