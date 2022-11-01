4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Located just east of Shreveport, Bossier City is a small city in northern Louisiana. Home to a casino, museum, and amusement park, it’s a popular destination for visitors. Driving in Bossier City is often an easy task, as traffic is minimal and several major roadways allow easy access to anywhere in the area. Motorists living in Bossier City should take the time to evaluate their auto insurance policy regularly to ensure they have enough coverage in the event of an accident.
Car Insurance in Bossier City, LA
The average cost of Louisiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Bossier City, LA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bossier City is $268 per month, or $3216 annually.
Car insurance in Bossier City is $7 less than the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bossier City on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bossier City, LA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
Insurance Provider in Bossier City
Quotes
|GEICO
|$148 /mo
|Progressive
|$158 /mo
|State Farm
|$171 /mo
|The General
|$220 /mo
|American Family
|$466 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Louisiana Cities
|New Orleans
|$418/mo
|Baton Rouge
|$240/mo
|Shreveport
|$263/mo
|Metairie
|$321/mo
|Bossier City
|$233/mo
|Louisiana
|$295/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Louisiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisiana[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Louisiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Bossier City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The variance in the average auto insurance premium that drivers pay in Bossier City is highly dependent on age. Teenagers are hit the hardest and should expect to pay around $615.33 in premiums. The rates for drivers in their 20s and 30s are also higher, with averages of $312.83 and $347.72, respectively. The two age groups where rates are substantially lower are the 40s and 50s, where average premiums are $153.62 and $156.63, respectively.
Driver's Age
|teens
|$616
|20s
|$313
|30s
|$348
|40s
|$154
|50s
|$157
|60s
|$189
|70s
|$404
|80s
|$131
Bossier City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving records and accident history can have a huge impact on the average premium you pay for car insurance in Bossier City. Those who have no history violations are deemed less risky to insure and, as such, only pay on average $253.67 for coverage. Drivers with instances of violations and accidents in their past may pay a higher premium, depending on what the event was. Speeding violations are often considered minor, with a small increase in average premium to $253.67, while at-fault accidents carry a hefty penalty, raising rates to $438.20.
Driving History
|No Violation
|$254
|Speeding Ticket
|$296
|At-Fault Accident
|$439
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Bossier City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Taking care of your credit score can pay off in a big way if you live in Bossier City. Since people with excellent ratings are often considered less risky with their money and decisions, the average premium they pay is $198.50. As the credit score decreases, there is a natural increase in average premiums, culminating in the average category having rates of $378.75. One thing to note is that there are affordable options available in Bossier City for drivers with a poor rating that can help lower average premiums to $223.96.
Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$199
|Good
|$327
|Average
|$379
|Poor
|$224
Maddox & Hughes Insurance Agency Inc401 Hamilton Road,
Bossier City, LA 71111
Montgomery Agency, Inc.1913 Citizens Bank Drive,
Bossier City, LA 71111
Beasley-Keith Insurance Agency,Inc.1701 Old Minden Road,
Bossier City, LA 71111-523
Campbell Insurance Agency1800 Jimmie Davis Hwy Suite A,
Bossier City, LA 71112-4595
Jackson Insurance Agency, Inc.1656 Benton Rd.,
Bossier City, LA 71111-3736
Parnell-Robinson Insurance, Inc.616 Barksdale Blvd.,
Bossier City, LA 71111
Tilley Insurance Agency, L.L.C.4726 E. Texas St. \#184,
Bossier City, LA 71111
Pulley-White Insurance Agency, Inc.1400 Barskdale Blvd.,
Bossier City, LA 71111
Assurance Risk Management Group, LLC1743 Swan Lake Rd Ste C,
Bossier City, LA 71111-5366
Risk Pros, Inc.1000 Chinaberry Drive,
Bossier City, LA 71111
Bossier City, LA DMV Information
Only one Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is located in Bossier City, with no offices in nearby Shreveport, making this singular site rather busy. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., adding an additional challenge to those who work during regular business hours. Should you need to access DMV services in Bossier City, it’s recommended that you arrive early in the morning and plan on waiting a while.
Public Transportation in Bossier City, LA
SporTran, Bossier City’s public bus system, operates over 20 different routes in and around the city, making it easy to travel without a personal vehicle. Popular destinations in the area aren’t easily walkable, so you won’t often see people traveling on foot. Depending on the weather, you may opt for taking an Uber or Lyft to your destination, as the summer months can be very hot and humid.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Bossier City, LA
Navigating Bossier City isn’t too terribly difficult, but it’s important to remember that Louisiana as a whole is home to a plethora of uninsured drivers. If you decide to get behind the wheel, it’s strongly recommended that you enroll in robust auto coverage. You don’t want to be in the position of paying out of pocket should an accident occur.
Shopping for car insurance is easy with Insurify. Motorists can compare real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies at once. You’ll be able to view any discounts you’re eligible for and will likely save more money on a policy than you thought possible.
FAQs - Bossier City, LA Car Insurance
Drivers don’t need much protection before they hit the road, as Louisiana only stipulates that you carry $15,000 for bodily injury and $25,000 for property damage. Car accidents can be far more costly than these limits, making it a smart idea to purchase additional coverage.
Motorists in Louisiana tend to pay very high rates, as it’s one of the most expensive states in the nation for auto coverage. This is due to a number of factors, including the frequency of accidents and the number of uninsured drivers on the road.
If you operate a vehicle in Bossier City you must maintain continuous auto coverage. Individuals found without proof of insurance could face a $100 fine, which tends to be a small enough penalty that people are willing to risk driving without insurance.
Insurify Insights
How Bossier City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bossier City, Louisiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bossier City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Louisiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Bossier City
#20
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Louisiana
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Louisiana
#12
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Louisiana
#30
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Louisiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bossier City drivers rank 15 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Bossier City with an accident: 10%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bossier City drivers rank 12 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Bossier City with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Louisiana, Bossier City drivers rank 10 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Bossier City with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Louisiana, Bossier City drivers rank 16 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Bossier City with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Louisiana, Bossier City drivers rank 20 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Bossier City with a speeding ticket: 8.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bossier City drivers rank 57 in clean driving records across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Bossier City with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bossier City drivers rank 10 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Bossier City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.85%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
