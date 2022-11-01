4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Springdale's 81,000 plus Razorback loving residents mostly drive to get from point A to B. Not a Razorback? You can still fall in love with the right car insurance policy for your unique driver profile in your particular part of Arkansas.
Over 94 percent of Springdale households own cars. With that many people watching the wildflowers bloom as they cruise down the road, a reliable auto insurance policy becomes a natural part of living in the Natural State.
Car Insurance in Springdale, AR
The average cost of Arkansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Springdale, AR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Springdale is $314 per month, or $3768 annually.
Car insurance in Springdale is $133 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Springdale on average is Liberty Mutual, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Springdale, AR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Springdale
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$61 /mo
|Allstate
|$74 /mo
|Nationwide
|$93 /mo
|GEICO
|$93 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$150 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Springdale, AR
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Springdale. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$224 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$183 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$266 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Arkansas Cities
|Little Rock
|$190/mo
|Fort Smith
|$150/mo
|Fayetteville
|$138/mo
|Jonesboro
|$202/mo
|Springdale
|$130/mo
|Arkansas
|$162/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Springdale Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
More-seasoned drivers in Springdale can expect to pay less for insurance than younger drivers do. Why? Statistics demonstrate that younger drivers are more inclined to engage in risky road behavior due to immaturity. Also, they make more driving mistakes than those with more driving time under their belts. Though rates get better when you hit your 20s, in Springdale, young drivers pay $443 for insurance premiums (on average) monthly—nearly three times as much as someone in their 30s.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$444
|20s
|$223
|30s
|$149
|40s
|$204
|50s
|$239
|60s
|$123
|70s
|$143
|80s
|$300
Springdale Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving reputation explains a lot when it comes to understanding rates. Rates increase when you make mistakes because mistakes signal that the driver is an increased claims risk. In Springdale, those with driving offenses on their records pay more on average for car insurance than those whose records are clean. A clean record driver pays $187 per month for insurance premiums. However, the cost for auto insurance jumps for those with a speeding or failure-to-stop violation on their record to $262 and $290, respectively.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$188
|Speeding Ticket
|$263
|At-Fault Accident
|$246
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$291
See More:
Springdale Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Auto insurance companies collect a lot of data about you to help them predict the amount of risk to assign. The higher the risk, the higher your car insurance rates. Besides things like age and driving habits, insurance companies consider how good your credit is to accurately predict risk. Statistically speaking, people with low credit file more claims than people with good credit. If you have poor credit in Springdale, the average cost of car insurance tops out at $264. However, those with excellent credit can expect to pay much less—at an average of $178.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$179
|Good
|$201
|Average
|$221
|Poor
|$206
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Arkansas
Find local Springdale agents
Haymond Insurance1032 E. Hendri de Tonti Blvd,
Springdale, AR 72762
AMEGA Quality Insurance Agency LLC1400 W Huntsville Ave 1400 W Huntsville Ave,
Springdale, AR 72764
Walker Bros. Insurance, Inc.'6800 Isaac''s Orchard Rd,
Springdale, AR 72762-6096'
Farris Insurance Agency, Inc.4706 S Thompson,
Springdale, AR 72764
Boone Ritter Insurance3906-B Kelley Avenue,
Springdale, AR 72762
Nationwide Insurance: Bryan Insurance Agency Inc.1216 S Thompson St,
Springdale, AR 72764
American International Insurance Agency511 N Thompson St,
Springdale, AR 72764
Variety Insurance809 W Emma Ave,
Springdale, AR 72764
Jones Insurance Agency1458 Plaza Pl,
Springdale, AR 72764
Walter Chastain - State Farm Insurance Agent720 W Sunset Ave,
Springdale, AR 72765
Springdale, AR DMV Information
The Springdale Revenue Office is at 3159 Springdale Ave., Springdale, AR 72762. The mailing address is PO Box 8320, Springdale, AR 72766. The hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (479) 751-4498. The location has a self-service kiosk, and you can pick up special tags and your Arkansas REAL driver license and ID there.
Public Transportation in Springdale, AR
Most residents drive, but the city provides public transportation. Ozark Regional Transit serves the area and has routes to Fayetteville, Rogers, and Bentonville. If you're skipping the bus, you can opt for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. Traditional taxi companies such as Fayetteville Taxi and Payless Taxi can also help you reach your destination. You may soon see bikeshares expand to the city like VeoRide has in Fayetteville.
For more detailed Arkansas city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Springdale, AR
Driving in Springdale? May as well get a good deal on car insurance. Try Insurify to track down the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When one out of six drivers on Arkansas’ roads has no insurance, skipping protection becomes a huge risk. Use Insurify to get the coverage and rate that will make you holler "woo, pig, sooie!”
FAQs - Springdale, AR Car Insurance
Springdale ranks first for DUIs in Arkansas, third for moving violations, and fourth for most suspended licenses. Insurers assign higher rates to match the increased risk.
If you want to pay the least possible, get a policy with the state minimum coverage. It's the least amount of protection Arkansas will allow. If you're financing the car, you may also need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to lower your bill, increase your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Auto insurance rates differ by city, company, and person. If you're looking for rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Springdale Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Springdale, Arkansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Springdale drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arkansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Springdale
#40
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#30
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#5
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#31
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Springdale drivers rank 39 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Springdale with an accident: 8.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Springdale drivers rank 5 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Springdale with a DUI: 2.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Springdale drivers rank 41 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Springdale with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Springdale drivers rank 40 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Springdale with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Springdale drivers rank 40 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Springdale with a speeding ticket: 8.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Springdale drivers rank 29 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Springdale with clean record: 80.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Springdale drivers rank 23 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Springdale with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.66%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arkansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022