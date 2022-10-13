How Long Does a Speeding Ticket Stay on Your Record?
Updated October 13, 2022
At some point in time, even the most responsible drivers will get hit with a speeding ticket. While speeding tickets are inconvenient, they aren’t as serious as other traffic violations. In most cases, they’re not permanent and fall off your record after three to five years, depending on where you live and how fast you were going.
A speeding ticket will likely remain on your record for three to five years or even longer, depending on where you live and how fast you were going.
Some states will keep a speeding ticket on your record permanently, but car insurance providers will only consider your driving history and traffic violations from the past three to five years when they come up with your rates.
If you get a speeding ticket, you have three options: pay it, negotiate it, or dispute it in court.
Typically, a speeding ticket will make car insurance premiums rise by about 25%.
When you get a speeding ticket, you’ll get driver’s license points on your driving record. The state you live in and how fast you were going over the speed limit will determine how many points you receive. If you accumulate too many points over a short period of time, your license may get suspended. You might face hefty fines.
In general, a speeding ticket will only stay on your driving record for three to five years. Some states, like Ohio and Nevada, however, will keep a speeding ticket on your record permanently. If you’d like to confirm the speeding ticket laws in your state, don’t hesitate to reach out to the department of motor vehicles (DMV).
Speeding tickets laws vary from state to state. Here’s how long speeding tickets typically remain on driving records by state and territory.
|State
|How long a ticket stays on your record
|Alabama
|2 years for points to be removed for suspension but incident is permanent on your driver record
|Alaska
|1 year
|Arizona
|1 year
|Arkansas
|3 years
|California
|3 years and 3 months
|Colorado
|May reduce points but incident is permanent on record
|Connecticut
|3 years
|Delaware
|2 years
|Florida
|5 years
|Georgia
|2 years
|Hawaii
|10 years
|Idaho
|3 years
|Illinois
|Up to 5 years
|Indiana
|2 years
|Iowa
|5 years
|Kansas
|3 years
|Kentucky
|5 years but points removed after 2 years
|Louisiana
|2 years
|Maine
|1 year
|Maryland
|3 years
|Massachusetts
|6 years
|Michigan
|7 years
|Minnesota
|5 to 10 years
|Mississippi
|1 year
|Missouri
|3 years
|Montana
|Points removed after 3 years but conviction is permanent on record
|Nebraska
|5 years
|Nevada
|Points removed after 1 year but conviction is permanent on record
|New Hampshire
|3 years
|New Jersey
|5 years
|New Mexico
|1 year
|New York
|1.5 years
|North Carolina
|3 years
|North Dakota
|3 years
|Ohio
|2 years but incident stays on record permanently
|Oklahoma
|Up to 3 years
|Oregon
|2 years
|Pennsylvania
|1 year
|Rhode Island
|3 years
|South Carolina
|2 years
|South Dakota
|5 years
|Tennessee
|2 years
|Texas
|3 years
|Utah
|3 years
|Vermont
|2 years
|Virginia
|5 years
|Washington
|5 years
|West Virginia
|10 years
|Wisconsin
|5 years
|Wyoming
|1 year
|Washington, D.C.
|2 years
A speeding violation can increase your car insurance rates by a few hundred dollars per year. The following factors will determine how much your premiums will go up for speeding:
Your car insurance company
Your driving record and how many driving violations you have as well as the types of violations
Whether you’ve received violations in the past
How many miles per hour over the speed limit you were driving
The location of the violation
Depending on your auto insurance company, you may be able to reduce the impact of your speeding ticket on your rate if you take a defensive driving course. Your provider might also have a ticket forgiveness program that could improve your situation.
Research shows that car insurance rates may go up as much as 95 percent after getting a speeding ticket. If you’ve had multiple speeding tickets or were way above the speed limit, your premium will go up more than someone who has never received a speeding ticket before and was only speeding a bit.
If you do get a speeding ticket, remain calm and listen to the police officer. Also, make sure that you jot down the speed you were going as well as the weather and road conditions while this information is fresh in your mind. Then, consider these options.
You can dispute your speeding ticket, as long as you follow the procedures in your local area. If you go this route, you’ll have to design a compelling case, often with evidence and witnesses. While you can hire a lawyer, doing so is expensive and usually not worth it.
Once you find out the fine you’ll have to pay for your speeding ticket, you can negotiate a reduced rate. Depending on your jurisdiction, this strategy may also keep your ticket off your driving record.
If you don't want to go to court or negotiate the fine, you could simply pay your speeding ticket and move on. You’ll likely be able to make your payment by mail, over the phone, or online. If you do pay the ticket, realize you will likely face higher car insurance rates.
Fortunately, there are strategies you can take advantage of to land cheaper car insurance rates after you get a speeding ticket. Here are some ideas.
Not all car insurance companies are created equal. How much they raise rates after speeding tickets varies. Therefore, it makes sense to explore various car insurance companies and coverage options after you receive a ticket.
Do your best to drive safely and avoid future violations. In addition to other speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, running red lights, hit-and-runs, and DUIs may raise your car insurance costs substantially. A clean driving record, free of reckless driving actions, can lead to better rates.
Some insurance companies, such as State Farm and GEICO, for example, will give you the opportunity to take a defensive driving class from a traffic school. In exchange for your time and effort, you can score a discount on your car insurance.
If you’re currently paying for additional auto insurance coverage, such as comprehensive and collision coverage or roadside assistance, you may want to reduce it. Most states only require you to purchase liability insurance to legally drive.
While it may be tempting to speed, especially when you’re running late, doing so can cost you. Speeding will almost always take a toll on your driving record and cause a car insurance increase. In addition, it might leave you with expensive fines. If you make it a priority to follow the speed limit, you can keep your record clean and auto insurance rates affordable.
The state you live in and how fast you were going will determine your speeding ticket fine. On average, however, a speeding ticket in the U.S. will run $150. In addition to the fine, you can expect your car insurance rates to go up by anywhere from 26 to 30 percent.
If you’re pulled over by a police officer, you’ll receive a speeding ticket immediately. A speeding ticket issued by a camera or airborne radar may take a few weeks. Once you receive the ticket and pay your fine, the speeding ticket will get added to your driving record.
Some states will suspend your driver’s license if you accumulate too many speeding tickets in a short amount of time. It all depends on the point system in the area you received a speeding or other moving violation.
If your state only lets you get 12 points in a year, for example, you might face a suspension if you receive 15 points in one year. You may also have to pay a fine and take a driving safety course before you’re allowed to reinstate your license.
If you ignore a speeding ticket and don’t pay it, it won’t disappear. Instead, you’ll put yourself at risk for higher fines, a driver’s license suspension, and other serious consequences. It’s your responsibility to either pay your ticket, negotiate it, or dispute it in court.
Unfortunately, even a single speeding ticket can cause your car insurance rates to go up. That’s why it’s important to be mindful of your speed and follow the speed limit at all times, even when you’re in a hurry.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.