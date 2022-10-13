How Long Does a Speeding Ticket Stay on Your Record?

What to Do If You Get a Speeding Ticket

If you do get a speeding ticket, remain calm and listen to the police officer. Also, make sure that you jot down the speed you were going as well as the weather and road conditions while this information is fresh in your mind. Then, consider these options.

Fight the Ticket

You can dispute your speeding ticket, as long as you follow the procedures in your local area. If you go this route, you’ll have to design a compelling case, often with evidence and witnesses. While you can hire a lawyer, doing so is expensive and usually not worth it.

Negotiate the Fine

Once you find out the fine you’ll have to pay for your speeding ticket, you can negotiate a reduced rate. Depending on your jurisdiction, this strategy may also keep your ticket off your driving record.

Pay the Full Price

If you don't want to go to court or negotiate the fine, you could simply pay your speeding ticket and move on. You’ll likely be able to make your payment by mail, over the phone, or online. If you do pay the ticket, realize you will likely face higher car insurance rates.

