Best Car Insurance in Hawaii (2025)

Dozens of reputable auto insurance companies serve drivers in Hawaii, so choosing one can be challenging. Drivers have different coverage requirements, preferences, budgets, and more.
To help you find the best car insurance in Hawaii, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies based on coverage options, discounts, price, claims satisfaction, and other important factors. Here’s the best car insurance for drivers in the Aloha State.
Best car insurance companies in Hawaii
Before you choose a car insurance company in Hawaii, it’s a good idea to compare several insurers. Based on Insurify’s in-depth evaluation, these five auto insurance companies are the best options for Hawaii drivers.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$166/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$255/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,742 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the initial low prices, quick claims handling, and easy account access but dislike the significant price increases over time.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the initial low prices, quick claims handling, and easy account access but dislike the significant price increases over time.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,596)
Terry
January 21, 2025
Verified Review
It was a good experience.
I had to change my credit card details for auto payment online. The process went smoothly.
Paralee
January 21, 2025
Verified Review
One Use in Over 20 Years
I've had no problems since I got it.
Robert
January 20, 2025
Verified Review
Great Company
My past and present experience with Liberty Mutual has been exceptional. It's easy to make or change payments.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Liberty Mutual offers an excellent selection of coverage options for Hawaii drivers. Some of its available endorsements include gap insurance, OEM coverage, teachers’ auto insurance, new car replacement coverage, and accident forgiveness. The company also has an impressive list of discounts with generous savings. Plus, Liberty Mutual is rated above average for overall claims satisfaction by J.D. Power.
Pros
Many available endorsements
13 available discounts
Great claims satisfaction score
Cons
Higher premiums than competitors
Many more complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
RightTrack safe driver program not available in Hawaii
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,678 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (964)
John
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
45 Years with the Same Insurance
Everything is good, except no one really knows you.
Dennis
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
Auto Insurance Rates Out of Control
Everything is excellent, except for the price.
David
January 24, 2025
Verified Review
USAA's Value Has Fallen Greatly
It's not as good as it should be. The service, products, and concern for the customer have fallen under the current management.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA exclusively insures active-duty and retired military personnel and their spouses and children. The company is highly rated by J.D. Power for overall claims satisfaction, and it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). USAA also stands out for its car insurance discounts, with savings for safe drivers, good students, policy bundling, garaging a vehicle on a military base, loyal customers, and more.
Pros
Many available discounts
Two telematics programs
Excellent third-party ratings
Cons
Only available to eligible drivers in the military
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,642 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,852)
Anthony
January 28, 2025
Verified Review
The Policy in a Nutshell
It was high-priced for what they offered. However, they were convenient to work with. In the end, it cost me to cancel my policy. The big guy always wins!
Dawne
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
Just a little too much
The rates are increased, but the reason is not given.
Ada
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
GEICO High Premiums
Premiums continue to increase significantly every 6 months.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
For Hawaii drivers looking for cheap car insurance, GEICO offers a big selection of discounts that could lead to big savings. GEICO has discounts for military personnel, going on emergency deployment, federal employees, affinity group members, smart students, safe drivers, insuring a car with anti-lock brakes, and many others.
Pros
More than 20 available discounts
24/7 online customer service
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Limited number of available endorsements
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$97/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$151/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Drivers appreciate the professional service and accident forgiveness but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Drivers appreciate the professional service and accident forgiveness but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,001)
Ariel
January 30, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Very good.
Suzanne
January 28, 2025
Verified Review
Unfair Charge for Monthly Payment Terms
Everything is good except for the additional charge for monthly payments.
Rick
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
No Big Discounts for Low Mileage Drivers
They are an okay company, but they don't offer rates for seniors who drive less than 10 miles a day for only 6 months.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is the best car insurance company in Hawaii for digital experience. In the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, Progressive was the top-rated company for service. One of Progressive’s standout digital features is the Name Your Price tool, which helps you find the best coverage based on your budget. You can also compare rates instantly using the AutoQuote Explorer tool.
Pros
Above-average ratings for digital service and shopping
Several digital tools for finding budget-friendly coverage
Highly rated mobile app
Cons
Very poor J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction
High number of complaints with the NAIC
Large accident forgiveness only available after five years claims-free
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,471 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,216)
Leticia
January 29, 2025
Verified Review
Letty
It has been good, just too much money a month.
Casel
January 28, 2025
Verified Review
I've only had one claim in the last 20 years, but they still raise my rates even though I only drive an average of 5 miles a week.
I've only had one claim in the last 20 years, but they still raise my rates even though I only drive an average of 5 miles a week.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Hawaii for policy bundling. On its website, State Farm advertises that customers who bundle auto insurance with homeowners, renters, condo, or life insurance can save up to $1,273 on their combined premium. State Farm also offers other car insurance discounts for potential savings, including two telematics-based safe driver rewards programs for adults and one for young drivers younger than 25.
Pros
Better bundling discount than most competitors
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Safe driver rewards programs for adults and teens
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power rating for digital shopping
Limited number of available endorsements
Gap insurance not available
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Hawaii to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Hawaii
The best car insurance company in Hawaii is different for every driver. If you’re shopping for auto insurance in the Aloha State, here are some things to consider.[1]
Think about your coverage needs
It’s important to choose an insurance company that offers the types of coverage that are right for your situation. All insurers offer standard minimum-coverage and full-coverage policies, but you should find out what endorsements are available.
Customer service should be one of your biggest considerations when selecting a car insurance company. Research the company’s third-party ratings for overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction from J.D. Power, and find out what customer service options the company has. For example, some insurers offer live chat through their website, 24/7 phone support, and mobile claims reporting.
Read reviews from policyholders
Before you choose a car insurance company, it can be helpful to read online reviews from current and past policyholders. Customer reviews can give you better insight into the company’s customer service, claims-handling practices, policy renewals, and more. You can also check the NAIC Complaint Index to see how many complaints an insurer receives in relation to its size.
Compare quotes from multiple insurers
Car insurance premiums differ for every driver based on personal factors and policy preferences. Additionally, the insurance company you choose can have a big effect on your premium. To find the most affordable car insurance policy in Hawaii for your situation, it’s a good idea to compare rate quotes from several different companies.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Hawaii
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in Hawaii
The average cost of car insurance in Hawaii is $73 per month for minimum coverage and $139 per month for full coverage. Average car insurance premiums in Hawaii are much lower than the U.S. national average.
Remember that insurers personalize car insurance premiums for each person. Factors like your ZIP code, credit, gender, driving record, vehicle type, coverage limits, and deductibles can affect your rate. Most Hawaii car insurance companies also offer discounts, which could help you get a lower premium.[2]
Best car insurance in Hawaii FAQs
If you’re shopping for auto insurance in Hawaii, here’s some information that could help you find the best policy.
How much is car insurance in Hawaii?
Car insurance in Hawaii costs an average of $106 per month, Insurify data shows. Liability-only insurance costs $73 per month, and full coverage costs $139 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Hawaii?
Some of the best car insurance companies for Hawaii drivers are Liberty Mutual, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. But there isn’t a single best car insurance company in Hawaii for every driver. The best auto insurance company is the one that offers the coverage you need at the most affordable price.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Hawaii?
Drivers in Hawaii are required to carry at least 20/40/10 in personal liability insurance. That includes $20,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person, $40,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident, and $10,000 in property damage liability insurance per accident. Drivers also must carry $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP).[3] Uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist insurance is optional.
