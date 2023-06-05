Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Alaska (2023)

What is SR-22 insurance in Alaska, and when do you need it?

Major traffic violations, such as driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and driving without insurance, pose a threat to everyone on the road. States try to protect their citizens by requiring SR-22 forms from drivers convicted of serious moving violations.

Often referred to as SR-22 insurance, it’s not actually a type of insurance policy but rather a form the state requires drivers convicted of major moving violations to carry. It’s a proof-of-insurance document that certifies you carry the minimum auto insurance requirements for the state.

In Alaska, committing a serious driving offense can lead to the suspension or revocation of driving privileges.

“Because your Alaska driver’s license has been taken from you or suspended, you now have to have an SR-22 filing in place,” says John Wynne, owner of Alaska Service Agency.

Your insurance company could drop you after learning of your SR-22 requirement. In that case, you must shop around to find an insurer that will provide you with the necessary coverage and file the SR-22 form with the state on your behalf.

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Alaska?

The Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires SR-22 insurance of drivers who have lost their driving privileges. To reinstate your driving license, Alaska requires the following:

You must pass the written and vision test.

You must pay the reinstatement and license fees.

You must submit written proof of your SR-22 insurance.

You must present proof of your birth and identity.[2]

The amount you’ll pay for your reinstatement fee varies depending on why you lost your license. A DUI or refusal (when the driver refuses to provide a sample to determine if they’re driving under the influence) will have a greater reinstatement fee than other actions that result in a suspended license.[3]

Here are the fees for license reinstatement in Alaska:

Event Reinstatement Fee One action, non-DUI related $100 One DUI or refusal $200 One DUI or refusal + one non-DUI related action $250 Two actions, non-DUI related $250 Two DUIs or refusals $500

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Alaska?

Alaska typically requires drivers to carry SR-22 insurance for three years, and the clock starts on the day you get your license reinstated. However, the length of time drivers in Alaska must carry SR-22 insurance varies somewhat depending on the type and number of offenses committed.

Drivers convicted of a DUI or refusal to provide a sample will have to carry an SR-22 for five years. After a second DUI or refusal offense, Alaska requires an SR-22 for 10 years. And a third offense comes with a 20-year requirement for an SR-22.

Finally, Alaska requires drivers with a fourth DUI or refusal offense to carry an SR-22 for life. Alaska also imposes a lifetime SR-22 requirement on drivers with an unsatisfied judgment against them. In other words, drivers who were found liable for an accident but have not satisfied their financial liability must carry SR-22 insurance for the rest of their lives.[4]