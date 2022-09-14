>Car Insurance>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Southaven, Mississippi (2023)

With liability rates of $41 per month, State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Southaven.

Updated December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Southaven is home to many attractions, such as Snowden Grove Park, the Southaven Towne Center, and the BankPlus Amphitheater. While it’s a great place to live, car owners in Southaven pay an overall average of $142 per month for car insurance — slightly more than the Mississippi state average of $120.

The city’s slightly higher rates could be due in part to the higher rate of motor vehicle theft in DeSoto County.[1] The good news is many Mississippi car insurance companies offer affordable auto insurance rates for people in Southaven. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the policy that works best for you.

Quick Facts

  • Drivers in Southaven pay an average of $199 per month for full-coverage insurance and $86 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest car insurance in Southaven.

  • For assistance with car insurance in Southaven, you can call the toll-free Mississippi Insurance Department Consumer Help Line at 1 (800) 562-2957.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Southaven

As you shop around for an auto policy in Southaven, be sure to consider factors like your location, marital status, driving history, coverage options, and unique needs. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to get an accurate view of the market’s offerings.

State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are three insurers you might want to explore, as they all offer affordable auto insurance coverage in Southaven.

Insurance Company
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$69$35Young drivers
USAA4.5$71$36Military members and veterans
Allstate4.2$113$57Discounts
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo

Many students in the Southaven area attend schools like Southaven High School and Northwest Mississippi Community College. State Farm offers a number of discounts for these students and young drivers, such as a defensive driving course discount and good student discount.

Pros

  • Discounts available for teens and young drivers

  • Rental car and travel expenses coverage available

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer available discounts than some competitors

I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.

Stacy - December 4, 2023
Verified

Friendly service.

John - December 4, 2023
Verified

Got insurance established fast.

Robert - December 3, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo

Southaven is home to more than 3,400 veterans, according to a 20172021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.[2] Veterans and military members in the city can lock in cheap auto insurance rates with USAA.

The car insurance company focuses on the military community, offering Mississippi auto insurance as well as other financial solutions and insurance products, like renters insurance, motorcycle insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

Pros

  • Offers a usage-based car insurance program

  • Rideshare coverage available

Cons

  • Must be affiliated with the military to become a member

  • Gap insurance not available

They have stopped thinking about how today's financial strain is impacting their customers.

Darcy - November 26, 2023
Verified

Not satisfied with price hike even after lowering coverage.

Linda - November 3, 2023
Verified

Wonderful service, pricing, and care.

Robert - October 24, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for discounts: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$134/mo

Allstate offers a variety of discounts that can help drivers in every stage of life save money on a car insurance policy. Some discounts include a good student discount, anti-theft device discount, and new-car discount.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

  • Personalized customer service through local car insurance agents

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Pay-per-mile program Milewise not available in Mississippi

Our agent was always available for questions and concerns.

Lyn - December 4, 2023
Verified

Prices keep going up.

Gilberto - December 2, 2023
Verified

They are overcharging me for basic insurance.

Brian - November 29, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Southaven

Fortunately, a number of large and small car insurance companies offer auto policies to Southaven drivers. Here’s how you can land the best deal on your car insurance coverage:[3]

  • Shop around. Be sure to use an online quote-comparison tool or consult independent agents to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. This way, you can zero in on the right coverage for your unique needs and financial situation.

  • Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to customers, such as a multi-car discount, loyalty discount, and safe driver discount. Take advantage of these discounts to score affordable lower rates.

  • Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based, or pay-per-mile, insurance may reduce your car insurance costs, especially if you work from home, are retired, or only drive on occasion. Your monthly premiums will be based on the miles you drive.

  • Drive safely. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can all raise your insurance premiums. Practice driving safely to keep your rates low.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Southaven: State Farm

Mississippi law requires liability-only car insurance, which is the cheapest type of auto insurance coverage available. This coverage only pays for injuries or damage that you cause to another person in an accident; it won’t pay for your damages.

State Farm offers the most affordable liability-only policies in Southaven, at $41 per month. 

The table below shows average quotes for liability-only policies from reputable insurance companies in Southaven.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm41
USAA43
Allstate67
Progressive69
Safeco69
Nationwide70
GEICO71
National General78
State Auto82
Travelers82
Dairyland91
Direct Auto102
Shelter105
Liberty Mutual108
Foremost112
Midvale Home & Auto116
Bristol West136
Clearcover143
The General161
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Southaven: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is typically a combination of three coverage types, including minimum liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. It can offer additional protection and might be required if you have a lease or loan on your vehicle. Since full-coverage insurance provides more protection, it’s also more expensive than liability-only coverage.

Southaven drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance from State Farm, with rates of $82 per month.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the cheapest quotes for full-coverage auto insurance in Southaven.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm82
USAA84
Allstate134
Progressive136
GEICO141
Nationwide143
Safeco143
Travelers157
Direct Auto187
Clearcover201
Shelter207
National General208
Dairyland214
Liberty Mutual215
Midvale Home & Auto217
State Auto217
Foremost245
Bristol West272
The General297
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Southaven car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Mississippi is an at-fault, or tort, state, meaning the at-fault driver must pay for the damages and medical expenses of the others, usually through their liability-only car insurance. Drivers in Southaven are required to show proof of insurance to avoid hefty fines and other consequences.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Mississippi:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While liability insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance, you may want to invest in optional car insurance to protect you financially in different situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore for more protection as a driver in Southaven:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage may kick in after your car sustains damage in non-collision events, like fire, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can save you from high out-of-pocket costs if you get hit by a driver without car insurance or with insufficient coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    If you can’t drive your vehicle because it’s in the shop being repaired after an accident, rental car reimbursement can cover the cost of a rental car.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If your driving record contains incidents — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) — insurers will consider you to be a higher-risk driver and charge higher car insurance rates as a result. This is why Southaven drivers with clean records usually pay cheaper rates.

Even if you have a poor driving record, it’s still possible to find affordable auto insurance coverage. This table shows how driving incidents can affect your car insurance rates in Southaven.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm41565970
USAA43596273
Allstate679397114
Progressive6999104117
Safeco69101108117
Nationwide7098102119
GEICO7198103121
National General78109113133
State Auto82125129140
Travelers82115119140
Dairyland91129133155
Direct Auto102147155159
Shelter105157164163
Liberty Mutual108159167184
Midvale Home & Auto116167180197
Bristol West136190194232
Clearcover143203241243
The General161228239274
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Compared to teens and young adults, senior drivers have a higher car accident mortality rate.[5] Average premiums tend to decrease at age 35 and pick back up around age 70 due to the physical and mental limitations seniors often face.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurance quotes for Southaven residents by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$429
20s$238
30s$172
40s$153
50s$130
60s$123
70s$139
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Southaven car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, Mississippi allows car insurers to look at credit when underwriting policies and determining rates. Because insurance companies believe drivers with good and excellent credit are less likely to file claims, they usually offer them cheaper premiums.

A Southaven driver with excellent credit will pay an average of $142 per month, while someone with poor credit may have to settle for an average rate of $279 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Southaven car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Southaven, Mississippi, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Southaven?

    Car insurance in Southaven costs an average of $199 per month for full coverage and $86 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Southaven?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Southaven, with liability rates as low as $41 per month. Southaven drivers can also find affordable coverage with the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurance companies, USAA, and Allstate, which have liability rates starting at $43 and $67, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Southaven?

    With an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and an Insurify Quality Score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Southaven.

    Other top insurers to consider include Allstate and USAA.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Crime Statistics. "Property Crimes 2022." Accessed November 27, 2023
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Southaven City, Mississippi." Accessed November 27, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance." Accessed November 27, 2023
  4. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance." Accessed November 27, 2023
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Older drivers." Accessed November 27, 2023
