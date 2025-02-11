Best Car Insurance in Mississippi (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Shopping for car insurance can be challenging, and every driver has different needs and priorities. Your ZIP code, credit history, gender, and driving record can influence the rates you get.
Mississippi drivers pay an average of $148 per month, but you can often find cheaper rates. Insurify analyzed more than 50 insurers to help you find the best car insurance in Mississippi.
Here’s what you need to know about finding coverage in Mississippi.
Best car insurance companies in Mississippi
Mississippi has plenty of good car insurance companies, but some stand out from the rest. Below are the five best car insurance companies for different types of drivers. These rankings are based on numerous factors, such as affordability, discounts, coverages, customer service, AM Best and J.D. Power rankings, and the number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,496 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,228)
Lynne
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
State Farm Insurance Review
You should check around and see what other insurance companies offer for a lower rate.
Stephen
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
No Loyalty Discounts for Existing Customers
The company should provide loyalty discounts for each year without claims.
Nina
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
The Truth Hurts
It's questionable and causes great anxiety knowing that State Farm rescinded policies as if they knew trouble was coming. LA and more.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the most affordable car insurance company for drivers in Mississippi, making it a good choice for people who prioritize their wallets. While State Farm is the cheapest, it’s also an excellent insurer, offering a range of coverages and discounts. Drivers who want to save money without sacrificing coverage quality should consider State Farm.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Mississippi
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$120/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,878 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,209)
Elias
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Fast Service on Claim
I haven't had many accidents over the years that I've been with them, but they've handled claims without any problems.
David
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Having Trouble Affording Your High Rates
I'm considering a change because I have a very high deductible and lack substantial coverage.
Michael
February 6, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent Customer Service from Zoe Chambers
I am very pleased with the service. Zoe Chambers was excellent in connecting me with the right people.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate is the best car insurance option for Mississippi drivers who prioritize customer service. The insurer has a wide network of agents available to help customers and offers 24/7 chat support. Allstate also offers a variety of coverages and discounts, making it an all-around good choice for Mississippians.
Pros
Below-average number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Numerous tools for easy customer support
Cons
Doesn’t offer a customer loyalty discount
Not the cheapest option in Mississippi
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Mississippi
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$127/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,658 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,861)
Louis
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Good Service but Not the Least Expensive
The service is good, but it's no longer the cheapest option.
William
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Need More Discounts
I need more discounts based on the number of miles I drive daily. The ads seem misleading. It feels like no one cares.
Lamone
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Won't Go Back
My policy kept rising without any warning or explanation.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
With nearly two dozen car insurance discounts, GEICO is the best option for Mississippi drivers looking to leverage discounts to get the best policy. The insurer offers drivers numerous coverage options as well, making it a well-rounded choice for Mississippi drivers. Drivers who can take advantage of multiple discounts can save quite a bit on their policies.
Pros
Reasonable rates
Plethora of discounts
Below-average number of complaints on the NAIC Complaint Index
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Mississippi
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,684 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (967)
Anthony
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
I Like USAA
Very good.
Dianne
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
Poor
They are expensive, and when you need them, they don't help you.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is the best car insurance company for military families in Mississippi. It offers numerous reliable coverages and exclusive discounts for military members and their families. USAA is a great choice for the nearly 180,000 veterans in Mississippi. The insurer also offers home insurance, allowing you to bundle it with your auto policy.
Pros
Above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power in Mississippi
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Offers usage-based insurance
Cons
Only available to active military, veterans, and their family members
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$127/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 131 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Hugo
Drivers appreciate the excellent prices, flexible payment options, and helpful customer service but dislike the lack of full coverage and difficulty reaching support.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Micropayments
No down payments
Fast coverage
How drivers feel about Hugo
Drivers appreciate the excellent prices, flexible payment options, and helpful customer service but dislike the lack of full coverage and difficulty reaching support.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Micropayments
No down payments
Fast coverage
Reviews (50)
Lachica
December 24, 2024
Verified Purchase
Hugo is the Best and Most Affordable Insurance I've Ever Had
I never had a problem with Hugo. It's just challenging to maintain it with a single income.
Natalie
December 5, 2024
Verified Purchase
Great! Affordable Insurance!
Excellent! It fits perfectly into my budget. It gives me peace of mind every time I head out.
Marcus
December 2, 2024
Verified Review
Bad Company
They never sent the state a record that I had insurance.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Hugo is the best option for Mississippi drivers who want temporary car insurance coverage. Drivers can get on-demand coverage without a down payment for a period of six months or as little as three, seven, 14, or 30 days. Hugo offers policyholders flexibility when it comes to payments as well, allowing them to pay smaller amounts at more frequent intervals.
Pros
Instant proof of insurance
Flexible payments
Multiple policy length options
Cons
Doesn’t offer discounts
Available in only 13 states
Limited coverage options
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Mississippi to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Mississippi
If you want to get the absolute best car insurance available in Mississippi, you should keep a few things in mind.[1]
Maintain a clean driving record
Keeping a clean driving record is one of the best ways to ensure you get the best car insurance in Mississippi. Infractions on your driving record almost always result in higher car insurance premiums, and serious ones can even cause you to lose your license. Insurers consider your driving history when setting rates, and good drivers always pay the least.
Consider your coverage level
Think about how much coverage you actually need before signing your policy. Consider how you use your vehicle, how often you drive, and whether you’re a safe driver. If you’re a frequent commuter and your drive is packed with traffic, you’ll want to carry both collision and comprehensive insurance. But if you drive infrequently and have an old car that’s not worth much, you may be okay with minimum coverage.
Utilize discounts
Car insurance discounts are a great way to ensure you have a good policy. Almost every car insurance company offers numerous discounts, and you likely qualify for a couple of them. A common discount is bundling home and auto insurance policies with the same insurer. Adding this and even one or two other discounts can save you quite a bit on your policy. Talk to an agent to see what you’re eligible for.
Read customer reviews
Make sure you understand your potential new car insurance company’s reputation before buying a policy. Don’t just go for the cheapest option without doing any research — it may not be worth the hassle if it’s difficult to deal with. Consider third-party reviewers like J.D. Power and the NAIC. Additionally, read real reviews from Trustpilot, Google, and Reddit to get a better understanding of what to expect if you need to use your coverage.
Compare car insurance quotes
Always compare car insurance quotes from at least three car insurance companies before choosing a policy. This is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Every insurance company weighs the various driving factors like age, location, and driving record differently. You might pay significantly less with one insurer than another for the same policy.
Average cost of car insurance in Mississippi
The average cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $148 per month, compared to the national average rate of $152. Mississippi drivers pay an average of $91 per month for liability coverage and $206 for a full-coverage policy.
The average annual cost of full coverage in Mississippi increased by 14% from December 2023 to June 2024. Many vehicle parts have become significantly more expensive in recent years, driving up repair costs and, in turn, insurance premiums.[2] This is why it’s so important to compare quotes before deciding on a company.
Best car insurance in Mississippi FAQs
If you still aren’t sure how to find a policy, check out this additional information about the best car insurance in Mississippi.
How much is car insurance in Mississippi?
Mississippians pay an average of $148 per month for car insurance. Monthly liability rates average $91, while full-coverage rates average $206 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Mississippi?
State Farm, Allstate, GEICO, USAA, and Hugo are the best car insurance companies in Mississippi. But each company is better in certain areas, so it’s important to compare quotes from each insurer. Consider what’s important to you in a policy when deciding on your coverage.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Mississippi?
The required auto insurance coverage amount in Mississippi is $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. Drivers can also satisfy these requirements by posting a bond or making a deposit equal to these amounts, but it’s typically better to buy an insurance policy.[3]
