Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’re a driver who has experienced incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, or other moving violations, finding budget-friendly car insurance is essential. Keep in mind that incidents often lead to higher rates because they indicate a higher probability of future claims.[4]

If you have any minor or major violations on your driving record, here’s what you need to know about how it can affect your car insurance premiums in Stillwater.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect your auto insurance premiums to be higher than if you have a clean driving record, even if you didn’t cause a car accident. Speeding is a risky behavior and was a factor in 29% of all car accident fatalities in 2021.[5] To offset this risk, insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with speeding tickets.

Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for the cheapest Stillwater insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm $69 USAA $86 Allstate $96 Foremost Signature $115 Safeco $127 GEICO $138 Farmers $147 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Payne County, where Stillwater is located, reported a little more than 1,100 car crashes in 2020.[6] Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can lead to increased auto insurance rates. Insurance companies raise rates to mitigate potential losses from future accidents.[4]

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, consult the table below for the average quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies in Stillwater.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm $74 USAA $92 Allstate $102 Foremost Signature $123 Safeco $135 GEICO $147 Farmers $156 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

DUIs are major violations and lead to significantly higher car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies see a history of DUIs as a significant risk to them financially and increase rates accordingly. If you have a DUI on your record, review this table to help find the cheapest car insurance companies, on average, for Stillwater drivers with a DUI.