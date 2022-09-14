Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Home to Oklahoma State University, Stillwater has a permanent resident population of 49,000 and is the 10th-largest city in the state.[1] However, the university’s undergraduate population is 24,000 students, 26% of which come from out of state.[2] This influx of young drivers from across the state and country may contribute to Stillwater’s higher-than-expected average car insurance costs.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the cheapest and best car insurance companies for your situation in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Quick Facts
Average full-coverage car insurance rates in Stillwater are 2% lower than the state average.
Stillwater drivers have lower average auto insurance rates than drivers in neighboring cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State students in Stillwater can use community buses and transit for free with a valid university ID, so it’s worth considering leaving your car at home for a potential student-away-at-school discount.
Best car insurance companies in Stillwater
When shopping for the cheapest car insurance in Stillwater, you need to keep more than the price in mind, as the cheapest policy may not be the right one for your needs as a driver. Insurify identified some of the top auto insurers in the city to help you start your search.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
State Farm auto insurance offers comprehensive coverage options designed to meet the diverse needs of drivers. Its offerings include liability insurance, collision and comprehensive coverage, medical payments coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist protection, and more. State Farm also provides additional coverage, such as rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. With a wide network of agents, State Farm ensures personalized service and support.
Pros
Variety of available discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Central region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$96/mo
USAA offers competitive rates and discounts for safe driving, bundling policies, and military affiliation — which can make it easier for military personnel and veterans to save on car insurance. USAA’s auto insurance includes features like roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and flexible payment options. Overall, USAA offers reliable coverage tailored to the needs of military members and their families.
Pros
Many potential discounts
Roadside assistance available
Cons
Coverage only available to military members, veterans, and their family members
Gap coverage not available
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 18, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo
Allstate has some of the lowest average premiums for liability insurance in the city. Drivers who don’t need a lot of coverage can find savings with Allstate. Plus, drivers may be able to find even more savings with Allstate’s DriveWise app, which measures driving habits, has crash detection, and encourages users to drive safer. Allstate will also apply a policy credit every six months for participating in the program.
Pros
Range of available discounts
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Central region
Cons
Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Negative Trustpilot reviews
Good company, but costs more for premiums
Patricia - February 2, 2023
Verified
My rate for auto insurance jumped approximately $100 after six months and I was unable to get a satisfactory explanation.
Burl - January 31, 2023
Verified
They’ve given good service, but there were times when things could have been handled a bit more professionally.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Stillwater
Liability insurance is a type of coverage that provides financial protection for damages or injuries you cause to other drivers and passengers in a car accident. It doesn’t cover repairs to your own vehicle or your medical bills. This type of insurance meets Oklahoma’s state-minimum requirements for car insurance and pays for the other party’s medical expenses and property damage up to your policy’s limits.
Here are the cheapest average liability-only car insurance quotes in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$50
USAA
$62
Allstate
$69
Foremost Signature
$83
Safeco
$91
GEICO
$99
Farmers
$106
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Stillwater
Liability-only car insurance safeguards against damages and injuries you cause to others while excluding coverage for your own vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance extends beyond liability, encompassing protection for damages to your car.
Full-coverage insurance is a good idea for drivers with valuable cars, people living in areas with high accident rates or theft incidents, or anyone seeking comprehensive coverage for both personal and third-party damages.
This table breaks down which Stillwater auto insurance companies offer the cheapest average full-coverage quotes.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$77
USAA
$96
Allstate
$106
Travelers
$145
GEICO
$153
Farmers
$163
Progressive
$164
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma
To meet Oklahoma state law, drivers must meet the minimum car insurance requirements the state establishes. Oklahoma’s minimum liability insurance is 25/50/25, which translates to the following coverages:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Liability insurance is the bare-minimum coverage you can purchase to drive in Oklahoma. Because it doesn’t offer coverage for your own vehicle damages or injuries, drivers should consider additional coverages to add to their auto policies. In addition to bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, you can also buy these optional coverages for peace of mind:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for damages to your vehicle resulting from a collision with another vehicle or object, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, fire, falling objects, or natural disasters.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Personal injury protection (PIP) covers medical expenses and bills for you and your passengers in an accident, regardless of fault.
Glass coverage
Glass coverageincludes protection for windshield and other glass damages, such as side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs, sometimes with no deductible.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your car, gap insurance covers the difference between what’s left on your auto loan and the insurance settlement after a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you’re a driver who has experienced incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, or other moving violations, finding budget-friendly car insurance is essential. Keep in mind that incidents often lead to higher rates because they indicate a higher probability of future claims.[4]
If you have any minor or major violations on your driving record, here’s what you need to know about how it can affect your car insurance premiums in Stillwater.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect your auto insurance premiums to be higher than if you have a clean driving record, even if you didn’t cause a car accident. Speeding is a risky behavior and was a factor in 29% of all car accident fatalities in 2021.[5] To offset this risk, insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with speeding tickets.
Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for the cheapest Stillwater insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$69
USAA
$86
Allstate
$96
Foremost Signature
$115
Safeco
$127
GEICO
$138
Farmers
$147
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Payne County, where Stillwater is located, reported a little more than 1,100 car crashes in 2020.[6] Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can lead to increased auto insurance rates. Insurance companies raise rates to mitigate potential losses from future accidents.[4]
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, consult the table below for the average quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies in Stillwater.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$74
USAA
$92
Allstate
$102
Foremost Signature
$123
Safeco
$135
GEICO
$147
Farmers
$156
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
DUIs are major violations and lead to significantly higher car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies see a history of DUIs as a significant risk to them financially and increase rates accordingly. If you have a DUI on your record, review this table to help find the cheapest car insurance companies, on average, for Stillwater drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$77
USAA
$96
Allstate
$107
Foremost Signature
$129
Safeco
$142
GEICO
$154
Farmers
$164
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Age is a key factor that auto insurers use in determining car insurance rates. Rates typically decrease around age 35 as drivers accumulate more experience. Nevertheless, around age 75, premiums may increase slightly due to factors such as potential health issues and higher accident risks.[7]
The table below shows the insurers with the cheapest quotes for senior drivers in Stillwater.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$40
USAA
$50
Allstate
$55
Foremost Signature
$66
Safeco
$73
GEICO
$79
Farmers
$84
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers and young adults often face significantly higher rates compared to older drivers due to their limited driving experience and increased risk factors. As a teen, one way to secure cheap car insurance in Stillwater is by remaining on a parent’s insurance policy, as it typically results in more favorable rates. Moreover, selecting a safe and reliable vehicle with good safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for a good student discount can further help you find affordable rates.
Here are the cheapest average car insurance quotes for teen drivers in Stillwater.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$89
USAA
$111
Allstate
$123
Foremost Signature
$148
Safeco
$163
GEICO
$177
Farmers
$188
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Stillwater
It takes time to find cheap rates, so you should expect to spend some time in the insurance-shopping process.
“It pays to shop your coverage to compare costs and coverages,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “You can find significant price differences between companies and potentially save hundreds of dollars based on the insurer you choose. When shopping for coverage, we recommend getting at least three quotes and finding out what kinds of discounts each insurer offers.”
Keep in mind the best ways to find affordable car insurance when shopping insurers in Stillwater:
Research different insurance companies. Shop around using a comparison site like Insurify and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the best rate tailored to your needs.
Bundle your policies. Maximize your savings potential by inquiring about multi-policy discounts when bundling your auto policy with other insurance products like renters insurance, home insurance, or umbrella policies.
Drive safely. Maintain a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations, as this can help keep your insurance rates affordable.
Choose a higher deductible. Raising your deductible typically results in lower premiums. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket cost if you ever file a claim.
Ask for discounts. Don’t forget to ask about available discounts you may qualify for. Common discounts include vehicle safety features, anti-lock brakes, good driving, good grades, and defensive driving education courses.
Stillwater car insurance quotes by credit tier
While some states don’t allow insurance companies to use credit scores to determine premiums, insurers in Oklahoma can. Having a poor credit score can indicate to insurance companies that you’re more likely to file a claim and as a result, they may charge a higher premium. If you have an excellent or good credit score, you may pay lower rates.
Here’s how average car insurance rates in Stillwater rise as credit scores go down.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Stillwater?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $253, similar to the average rate in Stillwater, Oklahoma. However, car insurance rates can vary significantly from one city to another in Oklahoma because of different factors in ZIP code, like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic congestion.[8]
For instance, Broken Arrow drivers have lower average monthly rates than Stillwater drivers, at $229, while Norman drivers face higher premiums, at $307 a month.
More cities in Oklahoma
To get a better idea of how car insurance rates can vary by city and ZIP code in Oklahoma, here’s how the average monthly rate for car insurance in Stillwater compares to other Oklahoma cities.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Stillwater drivers.
Stillwater car insurance FAQs
Understanding how much it costs to own a vehicle can give you important insights during your car insurance search. Insurify also answers frequently asked questions about auto insurance in Stillwater.
How much is car insurance in Stillwater?
The average cost of car insurance in Stillwater is $258 a month for full coverage and $139 a month for liability-only insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Stillwater?
The best car insurance companies in Stillwater include Allstate, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have comparatively cheap rates, solid financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, and high Insurify Quality Scores, which indicate high-quality customer service. But the best insurance company depends on your specific needs and budget, so you should always request quotes from different companies, compare rates, and choose an option tailored to you.
Is Oklahoma a no-fault state?
No. Oklahoma is not a no-fault state. Instead, it follows a fault-based system in which the driver responsible for the accident pays for the damages and injuries of the involved parties.[9]
Why is car insurance in Oklahoma expensive?
Drivers in Oklahoma pay near-average car insurance rates compared to the national average, according to Insurify data. Car insurance in Oklahoma may be expensive because it has experienced hundreds of recorded tornadoes since the 1950s, and insurance companies increase rates to offset the risk of storm damage from these severe weather incidents.[10]
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.