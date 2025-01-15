Best Car Insurance in Oklahoma (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Every driver has different priorities when it comes to auto insurance coverage, which can make it difficult to know which car insurance company is best for you. To help Oklahoma drivers pinpoint the best car insurance options in Oklahoma, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies in the Sooner State.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the best Oklahoma car insurance policy for your needs.
Best car insurance companies in Oklahoma
Depending on what you need from your car insurance policy, the best auto insurance company for you may look different from the best one for another driver. Car insurance companies determine annual rates based on a number of factors, including your driving history, marital status, ZIP code, vehicle, coverage level, and credit history.[1]
Comparing quotes is one of the most important parts of finding the right car insurance policy for your coverage needs. You may want to start your search with any of the five insurers listed below, which are among the best car insurance companies in Oklahoma.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$65/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,432 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,189)
Russell
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Dealing with you was difficult. My rates were increased on December 18th, and I didn't receive my check until January 13th. Additionally, I believe there was an unauthorized deduction of around 30 dollars.
Emilio
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Daily Concerns
They provide good coverage, but it's expensive and there are no discounts where needed.
Robert
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
The rates increase too quickly. Reporting a claim makes you feel like you are doing something wrong.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
The largest car insurance company in the country by market share, State Farm has affordable average rates, a variety of discounts, and a robust list of coverage options — including car rental and travel expenses, roadside assistance, medical payments, and rideshare coverage.
State Farm also ranks well above the industry average for claims satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Pros
Rideshare coverage available
Discount programs tailored to young drivers
Rated highly for claims satisfaction
Cons
Gap insurance and accident forgiveness not available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$81/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,672 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (960)
William
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
I love USAA
I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.
Thomas
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Too Personal
They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
Ken
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Not Ready to Make Any Changes in Insurance
I am just checking other insurance rates and I am currently satisfied with USAA.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Military members, veterans, and their families have been using USAA for insurance for more than a century. More than 244,000 veterans live in Oklahoma, making up 8% of the state’s total population.
USAA consistently scores well for customer service and claims satisfaction. The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study awarded USAA 759 points out of 1,000 in the Central region, making it the highest-scoring insurer in the region — although J.D. Power doesn’t include USAA in the rankings because of eligibility criteria.
Pros
Excellent J.D. Power customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction ratings
Access banking and investment products in addition to insurance
Save up to 30% with SafePilot program
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
Very low customer review rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
GEICO: Best insurance company for drivers with an incident
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$129/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,610 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
GEICO's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.8
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.8
2.9
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
As the third-largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, GEICO has made its reputation as a national insurer by offering competitive insurance rates.
Many drivers can save on car insurance with GEICO’s discounts, each of which could save drivers upward of 25%, according to the company website. The company also offers competitive premiums for high-risk drivers, making this a good fit for Oklahomans with less-than-perfect driving records.
Pros
Many available discounts
Award-winning mobile phone app and website
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$89/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,847 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Allstate's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.8
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.7
2.9
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,192)
Richard
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Good but Could be Better
They should call periodically to update customers and adjust rates to be competitive.
Nelson
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Allstate Car Insurance
The agency is good, but Allstate's premium is too high.
Camelia
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfied and Displeased
I am extremely displeased with Allstate. I feel like I'm being penalized for an accident that wasn't my fault. They compensated me for the accident, but then increased my rates by the same amount they paid out. Furthermore, the service provided by Jeff Tucket's team, particularly Deanna and Krista, has been subpar. Krista sold me a home policy with promises she couldn't keep, and I regret switching from my previous home insurance. Allstate couldn't even match the same coverages. The only competent person there seems to be Zach Perry, who goes above and beyond to assist his clients. Deanna, or Dianna, made mistakes on my policy and when I asked to speak to her boss, Jeff, she made disparaging comments about him. I was surprised by her unprofessionalism. I am now looking for a new insurance company as Allstate keeps raising their prices.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Oklahoma drivers with clean records should consider getting a quote from Allstate, which offers a number of savings and rewards for drivers who keep their records free of incidents. A notable option is the Drivewise program, which allows you to earn a safe driving discount for every six months you remain accident-free.
Pros
Rideshare insurance available
Much lower-than-average number of consumer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Drivewise program rewards long-term safe driving behavior
Cons
Ranks below average on the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Very low customer review rating on the BBB website
Mobile app not as robust as some competitors
Nationwide: Best insurance company for low-mileage drivers
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$84/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$181/mo
4.4
Best choiceBased on 803 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Nationwide's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.6
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4.2
2.9
Policy transparency
4.5
3.1
Value
4.3
2.9
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (451)
Diane
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Cost of Insurance
The premium prices are too high. I have been a customer for a long time and I believe rates should decrease, not increase.
Lisa
January 12, 2025
Verified Review
Best Insurance Agency
Nationwide is excellent to work with on any claims. You get to talk with agents who are trained, knowledgeable, and speak fluent English. I highly recommend them.
Sydney
December 30, 2024
Verified Review
Disappointed
They added $700 to my policy after I had accepted it.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
800
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.64
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Infrequent drivers in Oklahoma may be able to save money with Nationwide’s pay-per-mile program, SmartMiles. This kind of usage-based insurance only asks you to pay for the miles you drive, which makes this a good fit for anyone who only goes short distances or only gets behind the wheel occasionally.
Pros
Offers 24/7 roadside assistance coverage add-on
SmartMiles allows infrequent drivers to pay-per-mile
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
Very low customer review rating on the BBB website
Some discounts and programs not available in all states
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Oklahoma to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Oklahoma
You can use several strategies to help you find the best Oklahoma auto insurance for your needs. When looking for a new auto insurance policy in Oklahoma, follow these steps to find the right coverage at the best price.
Consider how much coverage you need
Oklahoma drivers legally have to carry the state-minimum auto coverage, which includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. But the minimum coverage may not provide enough insurance protection in the event of an accident.
You may want to increase the liability coverage level above the state minimum and add other types of coverage to your policy.[2] Determining the appropriate level of coverage for your needs can help you find the policy and price that works for you. For example, a full-coverage car insurance policy is a much more comprehensive option.
Compare quotes
Each car insurance company uses different factors to set insurance rates. This means two drivers with similar driving records, vehicles, and even coverage types may receive different insurance rates from the same company due to factors like driver age, location, gender, marital status, and credit history.
One of the best ways to determine whether an insurance company will be a good fit is to see what policyholders have to say about their experience with the insurer. You can check insurance company reviews on sites like the BBB website and Trustpilot.
Check the insurer’s scores and ratings
Third-party scoring and ratings are another way to gauge what to expect from an insurance company. J.D. Power publishes annual studies of customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction in the auto insurance industry, AM Best rates the financial stability of insurance companies, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) aggregates complaints against insurance companies each year.
Average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma
The average rate of car insurance in Oklahoma is $84 per month for liability coverage and $175 per month for full-coverage insurance. For comparison, the national monthly average premiums are $105 for liability and $199 for full coverage.
Average car insurance rates have increased in recent years, with atotal projected increase of 33% in Oklahoma during 2024, according to an Insurify auto insurance report.
Insurance premium fluctuations are uncommon, which is why you should plan on comparing insurance quotes before policy renewal to ensure you have the best price for the coverage you need.
Best car insurance in Oklahoma FAQs
If you’re looking for the best auto insurance rate in Oklahoma, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.
How much is car insurance in Oklahoma?
On average, Oklahoma drivers pay $84 per month for liability coverage and $175 for full-coverage auto insurance, Insurify data shows. The overall average cost of car insurance in the state is $152 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Oklahoma?
While the best coverage and auto insurance rate for any Oklahoman will vary, some of the best insurance companies in the Sooner State include State Farm, USAA, GEICO, Allstate, and Nationwide. To find cheap car insurance rates, you should compare quotes from multiple insurers.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma requires all drivers to carry $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[3] You may want to opt for more than the state-minimum bodily injury and property damage coverage requirements in Oklahoma and opt into optional coverages like collision and comprehensive insurance.
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.