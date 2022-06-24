10 States with the Best Drivers in 2022

10 States with the Most Speeding Tickets in 2022

10. New Mexico

Share of drivers with a clean record: 85.64%

Most common driving infraction: Speeding

New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment, and there’s certainly something magical about how good its drivers are. 85.64% of New Mexico motorists have a clean driving record, which is the 10th-highest rate in the nation. When New Mexico drivers do get pulled over, however, it’s most often for speeding.

9. Vermont

Share of drivers with a clean record: 85.76%

Most common driving infraction: Speeding

Vermont is the second-smallest state in the U.S. by population, but its residents are mighty — mighty fine at driving, that is. Nearly 86% of the state’s drivers have a citation-free record, placing Vermont ninth on the list of states with the best drivers in 2022.

8. West Virginia

Share of drivers with a clean record: 85.95%

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accident

Located in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, West Virginia is home to plenty of steep, winding roads, but its residents seem to have no problem navigating them. The state ranks eighth in the nation for good driving, with 85.95% of its motorists reporting a clean record. Perhaps due in part to the terrain, however, traffic accidents in West Virginia are more likely to be life-threatening than in other states: the IIHS reports 1.66 fatal crashes for every 100 million miles driven in the state, which is 28% higher than the national average.[2]

7. Kentucky

Share of drivers with a clean record: 86.05%

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accident

Kentucky may be the home of horse racing, but that need for speed on the track does not carry over to the state’s roads. Kentucky has a below-average speeding rate, and over 86% of its motorists have a clean driving record, which means the Bluegrass State has the seventh-best drivers in the nation.

6. Hawaii

Share of drivers with a clean record: 86.23%

Most common driving infraction: Speeding

Hawaii has a lot going for it: beaches, sun, blue waters, and beautiful terrain, to name just a few. Add great drivers to the list, too, as more than 86% of the state’s motorists have a citation-free record. It turns out that the drivers are just another reason to visit one of America’s most desirable destinations.

5. New Jersey

Share of drivers with a clean record: 86.26%

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accident

Claiming that New Jersey is “the worst” is practically a national pastime for residents of almost every other state, though detractors should hold their tongue when it comes to New Jersey drivers. 86.26% of Garden State motorists have a clean driving record, which ranks the state fifth on the list of states with the best drivers in 2022.

4. New York

Share of drivers with a clean record: 86.50%

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accident

Surprised to see New York on the list of states with the best drivers? Despite the state’s reputation for noisy traffic jams and lead-footed motorists, 86.50% of New York’s drivers have an infraction-free record. By this measure, Empire State drivers are the fourth-best in the nation.

3. Connecticut

Share of drivers with a clean record: 87.08%

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accident

With over 87% of Connecticut drivers reporting a clean record, the Constitution State ranked third on the list of states with the best drivers in 2022. Interestingly, although speeding is almost as common as at-fault accidents nationally, Connecticut drivers cause accidents more than twice as often as they get ticketed for speeding, the largest disparity among any of the 10 best driving states.

2. Nevada

Share of drivers with a clean record: 87.12%

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accident

Give credit to Nevada drivers. More than two-thirds of the state’s motorists live in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, yet they don’t let the city’s famous spectacle distract them from driving between the lines. 87.12% of Nevada drivers have a citation-free record, ranking the Silver State second overall among 2022’s states with the best drivers.

1. Michigan

Share of drivers with a clean record: 88.16%

Most common driving infraction: Speeding

Michigan: land of great lakes and great drivers. A whopping 88.16% of Wolverine State motorists have a clean driving record, making it home to the best drivers in the country. While the most common infraction for Michigan drivers is speeding, they still do so 18% less often than the average driver. The state’s accident rate is even more impressive, coming in 52% lower than the national average.

