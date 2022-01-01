Driving & fatality trends in 2021

In March, April, and May of 2021, Americans drove 32% more miles than during the same period in the previous spring, though mileage did not quite return to 2019 levels.

While the fatality rate decreased by 3% between spring 2020 and 2021, it remained 26% higher in 2021 than it was during the same period in 2019, suggesting that reckless driving habits adopted during initial pandemic shelter-in-place orders have endured well beyond the onset of the pandemic.