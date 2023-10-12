Spousal liability coverage explained

Spousal liability insurance provides bodily injury liability coverage for the insured if their spouse causes an accident that injures them, as a passenger. This means if a person is injured in a crash when their spouse is driving, they may be able to collect compensation from the insurance company to cover medical expenses.

“We have not heard of instances where one spouse sued another, but the coverage could become important when an insurer for another driver pays for damages and subrogates against the insured driver,” the New York chapter of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America said in a March blog post. “It might also become important in relation to a supplementary uninsured/underinsured motorist claim.”

This change in policy only applies to primary auto liability coverage and not umbrella liability coverage.