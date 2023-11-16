But EVs are harder, costlier to repair

Repairs tend to cost more for EVs than ICE vehicles — $950 more, on average, in the U.S., Mitchell reports. And, in the third quarter of 2023, nearly 50% of total repair costs for EVs went to pay for labor. For ICE vehicles, labor accounts for just 41% of repair costs.

EV batteries are the main drivers of the cost difference.

On average, EVs take an additional six hours of labor to repair, largely because of the special process required to de-energize the vehicle’s electrical system and remove the battery, Mitchell reports. What’s more, EV batteries are often impossible to repair. And a new EV battery generally costs between $4,000 and $20,000, according to J.D. Power.