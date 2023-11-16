>Car Insurance

Monthly Car Payments for New Vehicles Are at Record Highs

17.5% of financed vehicles have monthly payments of $1K or more

Updated November 17, 2023

Auto-loan interest rates are at their highest since the Great Recession, according to third-quarter (Q3) data from Edmunds.

The average annual percentage rate (APR) is currently 7.4% for new vehicles and 11.2% for used ones, Edmunds reports. At those rates, the average monthly car payment for a new vehicle is $736 — an all-time high — while the average for used vehicles is $567.

Record financing costs

New vehicles cost an average of $47,936 in October 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Vehicle prices skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, affected by supply chain issues, a semiconductor shortage, and auto plant shutdowns. When car buyers can’t save enough for a cash payment, they frequently turn to borrowing.

Although data from Experian indicates fewer buyers are financing vehicles, nearly 80% of new vehicles sold in the first half of 2023 were financed.

Edmunds reports that the number of buyers with monthly new-car payments of $1,000 or more is increasing. In the third quarter of 2023, 17.5% of buyers had four-figure car payments, up from 17.1% in the previous quarter.

Also in the third quarter, the average amount financed for new vehicles was $40,149, and $29,328 for used vehicles — down from the previous quarter.

What’s next

Interest rates will likely remain high or even increase slightly before the end of the year, predicts Edmunds. You won’t find the same pandemic-era deals today, but you could still get a better rate from auto manufacturers offering incentives and rebates.

Despite rising interest rates, there’s some good news for car buyers. New-vehicle prices are slowly dropping, and automobile auction company Manheim forecasts that used-car values will normalize in 2023. Average auto insurance rates have also stabilized, with a slight 0.4% increase in Q3, according to Insurify data.

