Americans still love buying trucks, even as gas prices rise

Americans are still buying trucks even as gas prices rise

Some trace the American obsession with pickup trucks back to the horse and buggy. It's a natural evolution of our instinctual first stab at transportation. Others chalk it up to our largesse—America's insatiable desire for bigger, shinier, newer, state-of-the-art goods.

But Americans are also known to be price-conscious—about gas prices, especially, according to Pew Research. This could be in part because our lifestyles require us to buy so much of it. In 2021, Americans bought nearly 500 gallons of gasoline for every registered vehicle in the country, according to the oil and gas trade association, the American Petroleum Institute. That puts the U.S. at the top of the list for gas consumption, with Americans using almost three times the amount of gas as China and more than 11 times the amount as Canada.

And even with gas prices sitting stubbornly at a whole dollar more on average than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Americans continue to buy gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs.

Americans bought more than 1 million trucks in May, accounting for more than three-quarters of all car sales, according to Motor Intelligence estimates. Of the more than 40 most popular brands selling trucks, only three sold more cars in May: MINI, Dodge, and Bentley.

Insurify examined May 2023's new car sales estimates compiled by Motor Intelligence and average gas prices from the Energy Information Administration to explore why these large vehicles have such impressive staying power in the U.S. economy today—despite their high car insurance costs and gas consumption.

Insurify