US Hit With 20 Billion-Dollar Climate Disasters So Far in 2024

Sobering statistics show the U.S. has experienced 396 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters since 1980. Overall insured and uninsured losses from these events exceed $2.780 trillion.

So far this year, the U.S. has sustained 20 weather events with losses of $1 billion or more. Hurricane season isn’t over yet, and these numbers reflect data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) last updated on Sept. 10.

This year’s official billion-dollar events — 16 severe storms or tornado outbreaks, two winter storms, one tropical cyclone, and one wildfire — have resulted in 149 deaths. Most of these weather events have occurred in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the country.

The NCEI has cited two more potential billion-dollar events: Midwest flooding in late June and Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in Florida in early August. But NCEI hasn’t finalized the total costs associated with damage from these two weather events.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton will likely also join the NCEI’s list of catastrophic billion-dollar weather events as well. Hurricane Helene caused between $30.5 and $47.5 billion in damages, including uninsured flood loss between $20 and $30 billion, according to estimates from data analytics firm CoreLogic. The damage for Hurricane Milton is similar, with Fitch Ratings estimating between $30 and $50 billion in damages.