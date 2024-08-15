Hurricane Beryl Already Increasing Insurance Costs for Texans

What Beryl will cost

Insured losses following Hurricane Beryl will fall between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion, according to Moody’s RMS Event Response.

“Hurricane Beryl was yet another complex and impactful event across multiple fronts and regions,” Jeff Waters, Moody’s North Atlantic hurricane models director, said in a report on the storm’s impact. “Texas building codes — while not as stringent as other states — should allow most structures to withstand the winds reported from Beryl, but with the region’s high exposure density, significant amounts of expected minor/moderate damage will contribute to the overall total insured losses.”

Economic losses are even higher, according to a report from economic analysis agency The Perryman Group. It forecasts losses could reach $4.6 billion in Texas alone and $7 billion nationwide.

“In addition to the enormous human costs, Hurricane Beryl will have a significant net negative impact on the economy,” the report read. “However, the area will recover over time and likely resume its prior pattern of expansion in the future.”

Many Texans have to supplement their home insurance with wind or flood insurance to completely insure their homes, and those losses hit insurers hard. The state’s public wind insurer, TWIA, received more than 27,000 claims and paid out 10,000 claims amounting to $120 million by early August, Reinsurance News reported. The TWIA team told Reinsurance News claims from Beryl will use a substantial portion, if not all, of its $450 million catastrophe reserves.