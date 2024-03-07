More Americans Are Driving Uninsured, Study Finds

Factors causing drivers to forego coverage

Historic job losses in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in remote work during and after the pandemic prompted many Americans to opt out of buying car insurance coverage, the IRC report said. Following the pandemic, car insurance prices rose dramatically, Insurify data shows.

Rates rose 24% across the country in 2023 and could increase another 7% this year, data analysts said. Sixty-three percent of drivers in a recent Insurify survey said they saw their premiums increase at least once (41%) or more than once (12%) in the past 12 months. Nearly 3% of survey respondents said they canceled their car insurance altogether to cut costs.

Every state (except New Hampshire) and Washington, D.C., require drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. In all, 20 states and Washington, D.C., require drivers to have some level of uninsured motorist coverage, adding to insurance costs.

Drivers residing outside those 20 states can purchase uninsured motorist coverage as an optional add-on.