Hostile Highways: Nearly 60% of U.S. Drivers Admit to Road Rage Behaviors

Causes of road rage
Driving is full of stressors, from getting trapped behind a slow driver to navigating icy roads. Survey respondents ranked being cut off by another driver as the most infuriating behavior, followed by weaving and being stuck in traffic.
While 68% of drivers say they’ve found themselves getting angry while driving, only 58% admit to road rage behaviors. Even fewer (41%) define themselves as having road rage.
Nature and nurture play a role in why some drivers keep their cool while others act on anger, says Mark Bingel-McKillips, a licensed clinical social worker with the online therapy platform Thriveworks.
People are born with certain predispositions to more or less emotional reactivity, but learned behavioral responses influence this innate temperament. “If a person’s father engages in extreme road rage reactions in front of them, they are more likely to follow [his] example,” said Bingel-McKillips.
How to avoid getting road rage
If you experience rage while driving, that anger might be more about your previous exposure to threats than someone swerving into your lane without using a turn signal.
“Those who have had their safety or their loved ones’ safety jeopardized in the past are more likely to have had psychological changes to the brain that make them respond more quickly and intensely to potential threats,” says Bingel-McKillips.“Road rage is most often triggered when there is a perceived or genuine threat of danger.”
To combat road rage, Bingel-McKillips recommends seeing a therapist who specializes in trauma. Trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT) gives patients tools to modify ingrained behaviors and recognize triggers. TF-CBT also helps patients manage hyperarousal, a charged fight-or-flight response that often results from trauma.
“For those reluctant to take the plunge into therapy, starting off by taking at least one deep breath immediately after a difficult traffic situation can greatly reduce the risk of extreme road rage behaviors,” says Bingel-McKillips. “Deep breathing has a neurophysiological impact on the fight, flight, freeze, or fawn stress response of the brain.”
How to safely react to road rage from other drivers
Being the victim of road rage makes 45% of drivers feel unsafe, but there are ways to mitigate danger and protect yourself. If you find yourself facing a confrontation with an emotional driver, these are the best ways to deescalate:
Avoid eye contact. Making eye contact with aggressive drivers can increase the chances of a confrontation, advises the Texas Department of Insurance.
Refuse to respond to aggression with aggression. Mouthing an apology or giving “the universal ‘eek, I messed up’ face” can help diffuse an angry driver’s heightened fight-or-flight response, says Bingel-McKillips. Responding with a rude gesture or negative expression could fuel more rage.
Be forgiving. Try not to take any aggressive driving as a personal attack. Assume the other driver is having a bad day and has no ill intention.
Call 311. Police encourage drivers who notice unsafe driving to call a non-emergency 311 line and report the incident.
Call 911. Never hesitate to call 911 to request help if you fear for your safety.