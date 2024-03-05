Hostile Highways: Nearly 60% of U.S. Drivers Admit to Road Rage Behaviors

More than half of U.S. drivers admit to road rage behaviors

Getting stuck in rush hour traffic or cut off by another driver is a recipe for frustration. Most drivers have experienced some annoyance behind the wheel, but it can be dangerous when that irritation turns into road rage.

More than half (58%) of drivers Insurify surveyed admit to road rage behaviors, with horn honking being the most common angry action. But only 41% classify themselves as having road rage sometimes. Drivers are also consistently less likely to report acting out of anger themselves than to point out road rage behaviors in others.

Driving Behavior % of Drivers Who Admit to Road Rage Behavior % of Drivers Who Witness Road Rage Honking 50% 74% Yelling or cursing 43% 66% Angry gestures 32% 67% Speeding over 15 mph 31% 64% Banging on steering wheel 18% 33% Blocking another driver from changing lanes 17% 52% Cutting off another driver 8% 13% Tailgating out of anger 12% 55% Throwing objects at other vehicles 4% 20% Purposely bumping or ramming another car 3% 13% Exiting car to confront another driver 4% 28% Forcing another driver off the road 3% 21%

Road rage vs. aggressive driving

Road rage behaviors include yelling at another driver, making angry gestures, blocking someone from changing lanes, purposefully cutting off another driver, forcing someone off the road, throwing objects at other vehicles, getting out of the car to confront another driver, and purposefully bumping or ramming into another car.

Aggressive driving includes violations like speeding, tailgating, and cutting off another driver. When aggressive driving escalates to more extreme behaviors, like cursing at other drivers or physical assault, it becomes road rage.

Aside from shouting and inappropriate gestures, road rage behaviors are all criminal behaviors that can lead to prosecution.

Aggressive Driving Road Rage Speeding in traffic Cursing or shouting at other drivers Tailgating Making obscene gestures at others Cutting off another driver Throwing objects at vehicles Running red lights or stop signs Ramming or sideswiping a vehicle Weaving through traffic Forcing a driver off the road Changing lanes without signaling Getting out of the car to confront a driver Not allowing other cars to change lanes Physically assaulting a driver Passing on the right side Acting out with gun violence

Road rage goes largely unreported

Nearly 90% of drivers have seen others exhibit road rage behaviors, and 62% have had anger directed at them. But most road rage goes unreported, except in extreme cases of aggressive driving. You’re more likely to get stopped for throwing objects at another driver than simply yelling from your window, for example.

Reckless driving, when a driver disregards the rights and safety of others, includes behavior like blocking other drivers from changing lanes. Fewer than 1% of U.S. drivers have a reckless driving citation, but 17% admit to this dangerous behavior. An additional 12% have recklessly followed another car at a very close distance out of frustration or anger.