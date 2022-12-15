The Difference Between Medicare and Medicaid Explained

What is Medicare?

Medicare is a federal government health insurance program that provides coverage for people who are 65 and older and some younger people with disabilities or other health conditions. Medicare has multiple parts and levels of coverage, and it can be particularly confusing to know which one to enroll in and when to enroll.

How does Medicare work?

People generally sign up for Medicare once per year. You’re first eligible to sign up three months before you turn 65, but you may be able to sign up earlier if you have a disability or other qualifying health condition, such as end-stage renal disease or ALS.[1]

Generally, you’ll need to enroll in Medicare when you turn 65. But if you or your spouse is still working and have health insurance through an employer, the rules can be more complicated. It’s a good idea to check out the rules at Medicare.gov.

Who does Medicare cover?

Unlike health insurance plans from private insurers, you can’t purchase a Medicare plan for a couple or family — each eligible person must sign up for their own coverage.

Medicare is available to all eligible U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, regardless of income. But you must have been a legal resident of the U.S. for at least five years to be eligible.[2]

What does Medicare cover?

What’s covered by Medicare depends on which of the four parts of Medicare you enroll in:

Part A and Part B are referred to as Original Medicare. Part A covers hospital and hospice expenses and some home healthcare. Part B covers doctor visits, preventative care, and medical supplies. Typically, you can expect Medicare to cover about 80% of hospital and medical expenses. But Parts A and B don’t cover any prescription medications. [3] [4]

Part C is known as Medicare Advantage . This is a Medicare-approved health plan from a private insurance company. You can choose to have Medicare Advantage cover most of your Part A, Part B and Part D benefits instead of Original Medicare. It also offers some extra benefits not covered by Parts A and B, including vision, hearing, and dental services.

Part D provides prescription drug coverage. You can add Part D to Original Medicare or purchase it from a private Medicare Advantage insurer.

How much does Medicare cost?

Medicare costs depend on which parts you’re enrolled in and how long you (or your spouse) worked and paid Medicare taxes.

For 2023, the monthly premiums are:[5]

Part A: $0 if you paid Medicare taxes long enough while working (usually at least 10 years). Either $278 or $506 per month if you don’t qualify for premium-free Part A, depending on how long you worked and paid Medicare taxes.

Part B: $164.90 or more per month, depending on your income.

Part C: Varies by plan

Part D: Varies depending on which plan you choose, but the average is around $43 per month

Important Information: Like employer-sponsored health plans, Medicare has an open enrollment period. For Original Medicare, enrollment is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. For Medicare Advantage, it’s Jan. 1 to March 31.

