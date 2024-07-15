Medicare can help ease the financial burden that comes with prescription medications, but it’s not without its limits.

For example, most Medicare Part D prescription drug plans have a coverage gap. This gap — often called the “donut hole” — occurs when a patient hits the coverage limit of their prescription drug plan.[1] Once you reach this limit within a calendar year, you’re in the donut hole. You’ll then have to pay out of pocket for prescription medications.

Those out-of-pocket payments will only last until you reach a yearly limit, though. Your plan will help you pay for your covered prescription drugs again once the coverage gap concludes.

Here’s what you need to know about the donut hole and your Medicare Part D plan.