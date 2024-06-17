How age affects premiums

Depending on the insurer’s payment structure, your age can affect your insurance payment significantly. The older you are, the more you typically have to pay for coverage.

But some insurance plans don’t use age as a factor. It depends on the payment structure of your plan, which can be community-rated, issue-age-rated, or attained-age-rated.[7]

When you search for a Medigap plan on the Medicare website, you can view the payment structure for each insurance plan. Depending on your age, one payment structure might be cheaper than the others. Here’s how it works.

Community-rated structure

Community-rated payment structures provide the same pricing for people in a similar geographic area, regardless of age. This payment structure might be cheaper for older people.

But community-rated payment structures are usually more expensive for younger Medicare patients in their 60s or early 70s.

Issue-age-rated structure

Issue-age-rated payment structures offer lower premiums for younger Medicare buyers, and the price won’t change as age increases. You can usually save money with an issue-age-rated structure if you’re searching for a Medigap plan in your early 60s or 70s.

The main perk of this payment structure is that the premiums won’t increase as you age. It also offers an incentive for getting a Medigap policy while you’re younger so you can lock in a lower rate.

Attained-age-rated structure

Attained-age-rated payment structures offer lower premiums for younger buyers, but the price increases with age. Because of that, plans with this payment structure can have the highest costs over time.

You might want to consider an attained-age structure plan if you’re young and only want supplemental coverage for a few years. Many of the cheapest plans for younger Medicare patients use an attained-age payment structure.