Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you received a speeding ticket or caused an accident with another driver, it’s likely your insurance premiums increased. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, certain moving violations, and at-fault accidents are all incidents that can cause insurers to increase your rates.

Here are average monthly quotes from car insurers in Gainesville, based on driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

With I-985 cutting through Gainesville, it may be easy to pull off of the highway and forget to slow to the city’s slower speed limits. Unfortunately, a speeding ticket could increase your car insurance rate. Speed is a common factor in fatal car accidents, and insurers consider it dangerous to drive faster than the speed limit.[3]

If you want affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket in Gainesville, check out the table below for the cheapest insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Hugo 83 70 Auto-Owners 118 84 COUNTRY Financial 127 90 State Farm 127 90 Allstate 138 99 USAA 146 106 Mile Auto 151 101 Progressive 184 124 GEICO 204 145 Direct Auto 225 169 Mercury 242 166 Elephant 252 180 Safeco 261 156 State Auto 287 182 Clearcover 289 176 AssuranceAmerica 291 168 Liberty Mutual 293 162 Midvale Home & Auto 300 222 National General 356 173 GAINSCO 373 189 Infinity 410 211 Foremost 415 317 The General 438 280 Bristol West 470 262 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Maybe you’re rushing to make your flight out of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, or you backed into a parked car at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Mistakes happen to many Gainesville drivers, but these incidents can be costly. At-fault traffic accidents often trigger a rate increase, even if it’s your first one.

While some auto insurance coverage policies include an accident-forgiveness component, many don’t. Rates will likely increase because your accident caused your insurer to pay for the damages or injuries.[4]

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Gainesville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Hugo 87 74 Auto-Owners 124 89 COUNTRY Financial 133 95 State Farm 133 95 Allstate 145 104 USAA 154 111 Mile Auto 158 107 Progressive 194 130 GEICO 215 152 Direct Auto 237 178 Mercury 254 175 Elephant 265 189 Safeco 274 164 State Auto 302 191 Clearcover 303 185 AssuranceAmerica 306 176 Liberty Mutual 308 170 Midvale Home & Auto 315 234 National General 374 182 GAINSCO 392 198 Infinity 431 222 Foremost 436 333 The General 460 294 Bristol West 494 275 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Between 2017 and 2020, more than 2,000 drivers received a DUI conviction in Georgia’s Hall County.[5] Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can lead to some of the highest auto insurance rates, as well as your insurance company not renewing your policy at the end of its term. Georgia may even require you to file SR-22 insurance and maintain its coverage for three years.

