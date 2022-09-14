Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Located north of Atlanta, Gainesville, Georgia, has an average monthly car insurance cost of $216 for liability insurance and $334 for full coverage. Not to be confused with the city of the same name in Florida, Gainesville, Georgia, is a smaller town off of Interstate 985 with a population of fewer than 50,000 people.
Despite having few residents, Gainesville car insurance costs are only slightly cheaper than the state average and more expensive than the national average. However, drivers in the area may find the cheapest car insurance rates with companies like Auto-Owners, COUNTRY Financial, and State Farm.
Quick Facts
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Gainesville is 4% cheaper than the state average but 94% more expensive than the national average.
New Georgia legislation closes a loophole insurers used to increase rates by as much as 25% per rate filing.
Gainesville has cheaper average rates than nearby cities Atlanta and Stone Mountain.
Best car insurance companies in Gainesville
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville is to identify the insurer that can meet your insurance needs as well as your budget. Consider comparing prices with insurers like Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial, all of which have affordable rates.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$84/mo
Auto-Owners may only serve half of the country, but drivers in Gainesville can benefit from its presence both in terms of coverage and budget. It offers coverages like roadside assistance, rental car coverage, purchase price guarantee, gap insurance, and more. This insurer uses independent agents, so Gainesville drivers may appreciate the locally based service.
Pros
Lower average rates than competitors
Insurance for classic, modified, and converted cars available
Cons
Online policy purchasing not available
High number of National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$90/mo
Whether you have young drivers getting comfortable behind the wheel or children attending local colleges, Gainesville drivers with families can benefit from State Farm’s diverse coverage options and discounts. Discounts are available for students both in high school and college. As a national brand, State Farm’s long industry history is well-known, and it holds high standings with AM Best and S&P.
3.9
JD Power
868
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$90/mo
Some Gainesville drivers need more insurance products than just auto insurance. COUNTRY has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) and a 95-year history, not to mention some of the lowest rates in Gainesville. Drivers can bundle their auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or a COUNTRY bank account.
Pros
Plenty of available add-on coverages
Unique discounts
Cons
Rideshare insurance not available in Georgia
Legacy discounts require multiple policies
Average customer service from the agent
Michael - December 27, 2022
Verified
Worked with them for many years; never had issues, and our agent always had our best interests at heart
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Gainesville
If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, liability-only policies typically have the lowest rates. Liability-only insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or vehicle damages. Instead, it provides bodily injury and property damage liability insurance that cover the damages and injuries you cause another person in an at-fault accident.
Here are the cheapest companies for liability insurance in Gainesville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Gainesville
No matter if you speak to an independent insurance agency or call an insurance agent representing a national brand, you likely won’t receive an industry-standard definition of full-coverage car insurance.
In most cases, full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and combines it with coverage options that protect your vehicle, such as collision and comprehensive insurance. It can also include medical payments (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP), which cover your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault.
Here are Gainesville’s cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia is an at-fault state, unlike its neighbor Florida, which is a no-fault state. At-fault states require basic types of insurance under their tort systems: bodily damage liability insurance and property damage liability insurance, and sometimes uninsured motorist coverage. Georgia doesn’t require uninsured motorist coverage, but the state recommends it for people concerned about uninsured drivers on the road.
Georgia state law requires that all Gainesville drivers maintain the following minimum levels of auto insurance coverage:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
Gainesville drivers can also purchase as much additional coverage as they desire to protect themselves and their property from injuries and damage. Consider these optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for vehicle damages if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle with your car, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for vehicle damages and repairs from non-collision events, like falling objects, severe weather, theft, and vandalism.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for your and your passenger’s medical and funeral expenses from a car accident, regardless of fault.
Rental reimbursement coverage pays for rental car expenses when your vehicle is in the repair shop.
Towing and labor coverage
Towing and labor coverage pays for towing and roadside assistance when your car breaks down.
Georgia House Bill 221
Overpaying for car insurance can hamper your finances and make it difficult to afford the coverage you need to have the right protections while driving. Unfortunately, some companies raise rates frequently to compensate for overall losses.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passed legislation in May 2023 that gave the state’s insurance and safety fire commissioner the ability to review all car insurance rate filings before it raises Georgia policyholders’ premiums.[2]
On July 1, 2023, this legislation went into effect, now preventing insurers from exploiting a loophole that allowed them to raise auto insurance rates up to 25% during a single filing.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Here are average monthly quotes from car insurers in Gainesville, based on driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
With I-985 cutting through Gainesville, it may be easy to pull off of the highway and forget to slow to the city’s slower speed limits. Unfortunately, a speeding ticket could increase your car insurance rate. Speed is a common factor in fatal car accidents, and insurers consider it dangerous to drive faster than the speed limit.[3]
If you want affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket in Gainesville, check out the table below for the cheapest insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Maybe you’re rushing to make your flight out of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, or you backed into a parked car at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Mistakes happen to many Gainesville drivers, but these incidents can be costly. At-fault traffic accidents often trigger a rate increase, even if it’s your first one.
While some auto insurance coverage policies include an accident-forgiveness component, many don’t. Rates will likely increase because your accident caused your insurer to pay for the damages or injuries.[4]
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Gainesville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Between 2017 and 2020, more than 2,000 drivers received a DUI conviction in Georgia’s Hall County.[5] Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can lead to some of the highest auto insurance rates, as well as your insurance company not renewing your policy at the end of its term. Georgia may even require you to file SR-22 insurance and maintain its coverage for three years.
Here are the most affordable car insurance companies in Gainesville for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
As drivers age, their experience earns them cheaper car insurance rates, starting around age 35. Unfortunately, fatal crash rates increase substantially for drivers after age 70, which then leads to an increase in rates around the age of 75. Health problems and an increased susceptibility to injury increase the likelihood of causing an accident and sustaining major injuries in an accident.[6]
Senior drivers often have lower-than-average premiums compared to many other age groups, and the table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Gainesville for older adults.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Rates for teen drivers skew much higher than adults because young drivers lack the experience to recognize and react to road hazards. Between 2015 and 2019, speeding was a factor in 43% of U.S. teen driver and passenger car-crash fatalities.[7]
Not only do teen drivers have higher death rates, but they also increase the risk of injury or death for their passengers, other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Young drivers should practice safe driving habits, drive safe vehicles, and seek out discounts or policy incentives on their parents’ plans to get the cheapest rates in Gainesville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville
From marital status and age to ZIP codes and vehicle type, many factors influence your premium. To potentially lower your monthly bill and find the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, consider these tips:
Look for discounts. Insurers offer discounts that drivers can take advantage of. Look for companies that have discounts for attending college away from home, taking a defensive driving course, vehicle safety features, paying premiums in full, and more.
Bundle policies. Many insurers have discounts when you buy more than one insurance product from them. For example, you can bundle auto insurance with home insurance, boat insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and more, to save money on both policies.
Improve your credit score. Your credit score can affect your car insurance rates, so improve your credit by paying credit cards and loans on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30%.
Gainesville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Even with a clean driving record, Gainesville drivers may not get the lowest rates available if they have unfavorable credit scores. Georgia auto insurance companies are legally allowed to check your credit report and use that information as one of many factors influencing your policy eligibility and rate.[8]
Is car insurance more expensive in Gainesville?
Car insurance is more expensive in Gainesville compared to the national average of $106 a month for liability insurance and $172 a month for full coverage. However, Gainesville has cheaper rates compared to major Georgia cities, like Atlanta and Savannah.
This could be because Gainesville has fewer residents than these cities, and insurance companies consider an area’s population when determining car insurance premiums.[9] Also, Gainesville reported fewer car accidents in 2022 than Atlanta and Savannah.[10]
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Gainesville compares to other Georgia cities’ rates.
How much is car insurance in Gainesville, Georgia?
The average cost of car insurance in Gainesville is $216 a month for liability-only insurance and $334 a month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Gainesville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Gainesville include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from. But you should always compare quotes from different insurers to find the company that offers the right coverage at the best price for your budget.
What factors influence the cost of car insurance in Gainesville, Georgia?
Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Gainesville include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors within your control are your driving record, credit score, vehicle type, and coverage options.
How much car insurance do you need in Gainesville, Georgia?
Georgia requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
