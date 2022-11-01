4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
From its humble beginnings as just another train stop in South Georgia, Valdosta is now a city of over 56,000 and a top travel destination off of I-75. Enjoying this part of the Peach State from the road is much easier when you know that your auto insurance needs are taken care of.
Valdosta is now visited by more than just rail passengers and hosts a wide array of festivals featuring everything from flowers to film. While driving to Valdosta is an exciting prospect for many, a successful trip should always include having the right auto insurance policy in place.
Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA
The average cost of Georgia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Valdosta, GA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Valdosta is $191 per month, or $2292 annually.
Car insurance in Valdosta is $56 less than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Valdosta on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Valdosta
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$97 /mo
|Allstate
|$108 /mo
|Travelers
|$112 /mo
|The General
|$145 /mo
|Nationwide
|$163 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Valdosta. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$204 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$241 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$218 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$198 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$137 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Valdosta Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates can be a bit unpredictable in Valdosta, as prices can fluctuate up and down based on your age. Teen drivers pay the most, with rates that near $500 on average, yet prices are often brought down to $278 once a driver turns 20. The city’s lowest rate of $160 is awarded to motorists in their 60s, as experience behind the wheel and quick reaction times are the best combination for safety on the road.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$475
|20s
|$279
|30s
|$184
|40s
|$226
|50s
|$182
|60s
|$161
|70s
|$193
|80s
|$272
Valdosta Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
An at-fault accident in Valdosta costs more than you’d think, as car repairs are only part of the equation. Drivers find they pay an average of $285 after this incident is added to their driving history compared to the $208 they would pay with a clean record. Failing to stop at an intersection changes premiums to roughly $219, while a speeding ticket adds just over $50 to Valdosta’s lowest driving premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$209
|Speeding Ticket
|$265
|At-Fault Accident
|$286
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$220
See More:
Valdosta Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most of Valdosta’s drivers have average credit and pay around $216 for their car insurance coverage. Drivers with poor credit are charged roughly $12 more. Those with excellent credit save the most on their premiums, with rates that average $188, demonstrating that good credit pays off in a number of ways.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$189
|Good
|$243
|Average
|$217
|Poor
|$229
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Georgia
Find local Valdosta agents
Valdosta Insurance Services, Inc.812 Northwood Park Dr,
Valdosta, GA 31602-1398
Robinson Agency, Inc.1101 WEST ALDEN AVE,
VALDOSTA, GA 31602
Star Insurance1921 Baytree Place,
Valdosta, GA 31601-4352
Tatum Insurance Agency2502 C Jerry Jones Dr,
Valdosta, GA 31602
Tillman Insurance Agency, Inc.3964 Old US 41 N,
Valdosta, GA 31602
Patel Commercial Insurance Agency LLC4048 Northlake dr,
Valdosta, GA 31602
Blanton and Griffin Insurance2314 N Patterson St,
Valdosta, GA 31602-2511
Title Town Insurance1616 - E Norman Dr ,
Valdosta, GA 31601-3503
Brooker Insurance Agency1808 Jerry Jones Dr,
Valdosta, GA 31602
Southern Insurance2315 N Ashley St,
Valdosta, GA 31602
Valdosta, GA DMV Information
The Georgia Department of Driver Services is in charge of DMV services in the state. Whether running a DMV errand in town or trying to get something done from another part of the state, Valdosta residents can check everything off their to-do list at one of the DMV’s many locations. The Valdosta office is located at 371 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd. and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Are you always on the go or simply don’t look forward to standing in line? Valdosta residents also have access to many DMV services online or through the state’s mobile app.
Public Transportation in Valdosta, GA
There’s currently no public transit system in this 36.2-square-mile town, so most people rely on their own modes of transportation. On-demand ride services are in the city’s plans, however, and should alleviate the stress undoubtedly felt by residents who find themselves without a ride when they least expect it. There is a shuttle service on campus for Valdosta State University students to get them to and from classes. Note to all you transplants used to bigger, more expensive cities—public parking in this city is free. Though you won’t see official bikesharing services here yet, cycling enthusiasts might be interested in browsing the city’s future plans for making Azalea City more bike and pedestrian-friendly.
For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Valdosta, GA
A humble city no more, Valdosta knows how to put on a good party and plan several signature events each year. And lower insurance gives drivers yet another reason to celebrate.
The Azalea Festival and South Georgia Film Festival are just two good reasons to visit Valdosta. Need a reason to switch insurance coverage? There are cheaper rates out there! Find your best rates—and your best reason for switching insurance companies—with Insurify.
FAQs - Valdosta, GA Car Insurance
If you drive 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or highway or 85 mph or more on any road or highway, you’ll have to pay a $200 Super Speeder fee. If you pay the fee on time, you’re in the clear; however, failing to pay within 120 days is cause for license suspension in Georgia. This applies to out-of-state drivers as well.
When you make certain traffic mistakes, points are added to your driving record. These points can easily cause your auto insurance rates to go up at renewal time. Having too many points on your record could eventually lead to you losing your license for a while. Georgia driver's licenses are suspended for anyone who accumulates 15 or more points within 24 months;,anyone under age 18 who accumulates 4 points within 12 months, and anyone under age 21 who is convicted of a 4-point violation.
You can check the status of your driver’s license online by using their free mobile app, DDS 2 Go, or the Georgia DMV website. You’ll need to have your driver’s license number handy. You can also call 1 (404) 657-9300.
Insurify Insights
How Valdosta Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Valdosta, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Valdosta drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Valdosta
#66
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#94
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#82
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#80
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Valdosta drivers rank 120 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #120
- Percent of drivers in Valdosta with an accident: 10%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Valdosta drivers rank 82 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #82
- Percent of drivers in Valdosta with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Valdosta drivers rank 130 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #130
- Percent of drivers in Valdosta with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Valdosta drivers rank 134 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #134
- Percent of drivers in Valdosta with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Valdosta drivers rank 66 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Valdosta with a speeding ticket: 11.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Valdosta drivers rank 131 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #131
- Percent of drivers in Valdosta with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Valdosta drivers rank 144 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #144
- Percent of drivers in Valdosta with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.44%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022