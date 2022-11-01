Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Dalton, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dalton is $189 per month or $2,268 annually.
Car insurance in Dalton is $165 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Dalton on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Dalton, GA
If you live in Dalton, you need car insurance to drive legally. Since auto insurance rates vary greatly, it’s important to do your research and shop around. Fortunately, cheap car insurance does exist, and the best way to find it is to compare car insurance rates online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dalton, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Dalton?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Dalton, with rates starting at $88 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are a number of car insurance companies that serve drivers in Dalton. In the table below, we’ve listed providers and their average premiums. As you can see, auto insurance rates in the city have quite a large range.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$88
|National General
|$135
|Travelers
|$139
|Bristol West
|$180
|Nationwide
|$181
|Liberty Mutual
|$227
|State Auto
|$237
|Hugo
|$52
|Mile Auto
|$114
|Foremost
|$159
|InsureMax
|$159
|AssuranceAmerica
|$164
|Elephant
|$167
|Direct Auto
|$174
|GAINSCO
|$174
|Amigo America
|$179
|Clearcover
|$183
|Mercury
|$187
|SafeAuto
|$220
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$229
|Safeco
|$236
|The General
|$245
|Infinity
|$256
|Freedom National
|$269
|Arrowhead
|$281
|Everest National
|$291
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Dalton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history play a vital role in your auto insurance premiums in Dalton[2]. If you have a clean record, for example, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with multiple speeding tickets or a car accident. That’s why it’s important to practice safe driving habits when you’re cruising around in and out of Dalton. By doing so, you can save hundreds.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$179
|Speeding Ticket
|$240
|At-Fault Accident
|$261
|DUI
|$356
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Dalton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just like your driving record, your credit will impact your car insurance rates[3]. A higher credit score indicates you’re less likely to file an auto claim. A lower credit score, on the flip side, shows that you may file more claims. In most cases, excellent credit will score you lower premiums than poor credit. Here’s a look at rates by credit tier in Dalton.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$155
|Good
|$183
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$312
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dalton
Drivers should also keep an eye out for any discounts they might qualify, and consider bundling their auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance. Most insurance companies offer discounts for this along with many other discounts.
Another great way to save on insurance premiums is to compare car insurance companies. Every car insurance company is different when it comes to setting premiums, so comparison gives you the best chance to find the one that is best for you. Insurify makes it easy to compare free quotes all in one place in just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Dalton is to shop around and compare your options. With Insurify, you’ll get free car insurance quotes from the top providers in Dalton in minutes. You won’t have to browse multiple websites or work with a broker to find cheap insurance coverage.
The cost of car insurance in Dalton ranges from $52 to $291. There are a number of factors that will influence your rate. These include your age, gender, credit score, and driving record. You’ll likely pay less for your auto policy if you’re an experienced driver with a high credit score and clean record, free of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs.
Car insurers will look at your risk level when determining your auto insurance premiums in Dalton. If you receive a speeding ticket, cause an accident, or get arrested for a serious traffic offense, like a DUI or reckless driving, your car insurance rate will go up. Higher crime rates and more uninsured drivers in Dalton may also raise your auto insurance premiums.
Insurify Insights
How Dalton Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Dalton, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Dalton drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Dalton
#59
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#78
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#24
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#33
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Dalton drivers rank 90 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #90
- Percent of drivers in Dalton with an accident: 10.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Dalton drivers rank 24 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Dalton with a DUI: 2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Dalton drivers rank 61 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Dalton with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Dalton drivers rank 97 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #97
- Percent of drivers in Dalton with a reckless driving violation: 2.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Dalton drivers rank 59 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Dalton with a speeding ticket: 11.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Dalton drivers rank 106 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #106
- Percent of drivers in Dalton with clean record: 77.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Dalton drivers rank 170 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #170
- Percent of drivers in Dalton with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.19%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed June 30, 2022
- Office of Attorney General Georgia - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed June 30, 2022