Georgia Car Insurance for High Risk Drivers (With Quotes)

What Makes a Driver High-Risk in Georgia?

If you are someone who is more likely to file a claim with your insurance company than the average driver, you are considered high-risk by car insurance companies in Georgia.

What makes you more likely to file a claim? Drivers who take risks on the road, including those who speed, have DUIs, and ignore red lights, are all more likely to a) have accidents and b) file a claim because of their actions. Insurance for high-risk drivers can be harder to come by and costlier. By increasing the rates they charge high-risk motorists, insurance companies can be ready to pay for the claims they predict will come.

Georgia Car Insurance Rates for High-Risk Drivers Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How Much Does High-Risk Driving Affect Car Insurance Rates in Georgia?

With a recent increase in highway fatalities, it's no wonder that auto insurers are so harsh on high-risk drivers in this state. Compared to other states, Georgia high-risk drivers experience a higher monthly increase in rates to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

While an at-fault accident in Pennsylvania raises average monthly rates by $26, rates in Georgia increase by $105. Speeding tickets and reckless driving are penalized similarly. Overall, high-risk drivers in Georgia can expect their rates to go up as much as 34 percent.

Driving History Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced. No Violation $309 Speeding Ticket $387 At-Fault Accident $414 Reckless Driving $378 Failure to Stop $366

How Much Does a Speeding Ticket Impact Car Insurance Rates in Georgia?

Lift your feet off the accelerator a little bit if you want to experience cheaper car insurance rates in Georgia. Speeders see an average monthly rate increase of $78. Over the five years that your rates will be elevated, this adds up to $4,680 in added cost!

How Does an at-Fault Accident Impact Insurance Rates in Georgia?

When insurance companies find out about an at-fault accident, they raise rates by 34 percent. Monthly, this means that you'll have to find an extra $105 to cover your auto premium.

How Much Does Failure to Stop for a Red Light or Stop Sign Impact Car Insurance Rates in Georgia?

Running a red is going to cost you dearly in Georgia. While perfect drivers pay an average of $309 for insurance monthly, red-light-runners pay $57 more, at $366. Over five years, this high-risk mistake could cost you $3,420 in unnecessary insurance premiums.