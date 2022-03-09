Georgia Car Insurance for High Risk Drivers (With Quotes)

Jeanette Wisniewski
Written byJeanette Wisniewski
Jeanette Wisniewski
Insurance Writer
Jeannette Wisniewski is a technology writer whose passion is encouraging people to engage with technology by making it more understandable and more interesting. Though she enjoys writing business copy for a wide range of subjects, she is most inspired by emerging tech and its applications. She is a graduate of San Jose State University, a Georgia Peach at heart, and happy to call Boise, ID home.
John Leach
Edited byJohn Leach
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Shawn Powers
Reviewed byShawn Powers
Shawn Powers
VP of Insurance Sales at Insurify
Shawn Powers is the Vice President of Insurance Sales at Insurify. He’s been in insurance for over 25 years, working as an agent, a sales coach, and a sales director at both big and small insurers. Most recently, he spent 15 years as the Vice President of Sales and Operations at Answer Financial, an Allstate company.Shawn is a licensed insurance agent in over 40 states. With his expertise, he strives to help customers make informed and educated decisions about their insurance policies.
Updated March 9, 2022

Table of contents

Table of contents

Cheapest Insurance Companies for High Risk Drivers in Georgia (2022)

For drivers that are high-risk in Georgia, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for drivers that are high-risk.

To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Georgia. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for high-risk drivers in Georgia.

CarrierAvg. Monthly Cost
Travelers$215
Mile Auto$226
Amigo America$227
GAINSCO$268
Liberty Mutual$283
Direct Auto$315
SafeAuto$339
American Family Insurance$348
AssuranceAmerica$354
Midvale Home & Auto$355

What Makes a Driver High-Risk in Georgia?

If you are someone who is more likely to file a claim with your insurance company than the average driver, you are considered high-risk by car insurance companies in Georgia.

What makes you more likely to file a claim? Drivers who take risks on the road, including those who speed, have DUIs, and ignore red lights, are all more likely to a) have accidents and b) file a claim because of their actions. Insurance for high-risk drivers can be harder to come by and costlier. By increasing the rates they charge high-risk motorists, insurance companies can be ready to pay for the claims they predict will come.

Georgia Car Insurance Rates for High-Risk Drivers

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after high risk driving violation. You can have peace of mind you're not paying any more than need to, and customers save $48 per month on average.

How Much Does High-Risk Driving Affect Car Insurance Rates in Georgia?

With a recent increase in highway fatalities, it's no wonder that auto insurers are so harsh on high-risk drivers in this state. Compared to other states, Georgia high-risk drivers experience a higher monthly increase in rates to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

While an at-fault accident in Pennsylvania raises average monthly rates by $26, rates in Georgia increase by $105. Speeding tickets and reckless driving are penalized similarly. Overall, high-risk drivers in Georgia can expect their rates to go up as much as 34 percent.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost
No Violation$309
Speeding Ticket$387
At-Fault Accident$414
Reckless Driving$378
Failure to Stop$366

How Much Does a Speeding Ticket Impact Car Insurance Rates in Georgia?

Lift your feet off the accelerator a little bit if you want to experience cheaper car insurance rates in Georgia. Speeders see an average monthly rate increase of $78. Over the five years that your rates will be elevated, this adds up to $4,680 in added cost!

How Does an at-Fault Accident Impact Insurance Rates in Georgia?

When insurance companies find out about an at-fault accident, they raise rates by 34 percent. Monthly, this means that you'll have to find an extra $105 to cover your auto premium.

How Much Does Failure to Stop for a Red Light or Stop Sign Impact Car Insurance Rates in Georgia?

Running a red is going to cost you dearly in Georgia. While perfect drivers pay an average of $309 for insurance monthly, red-light-runners pay $57 more, at $366. Over five years, this high-risk mistake could cost you $3,420 in unnecessary insurance premiums.

Does Driving With a Suspended License Impact Car Insurance Rates in Georgia?

Tips for Researching High-Risk Georgia Car Insurance Rates

Insurance prices and policies can vary significantly between companies, and a large and growing state like Georgia draws a wide variety of choices when factoring high-risk driving insurance rates.
Insurify's rate comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote based on your needs and location. You can have peace of mind you're not paying any more than you need to, and customers save $585 per year on average.

FAQs - Georgia Car Insurance

  • Why is car insurance so expensive in Georgia?

    There are many different factors that go into the how expensive your car insurance is. That said, some of the reasons why you could be paying so much for your insurance include: living in a state with high minimum insurance requirements, being a young or new driver, committing past traffic offenses like at-fault accidents or DUIs, and having a low credit score.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Georgia?

    Auto insurance costs will vary between locations and insurance carriers, depending on the county Georgia. Insurify analyzed the latest data for the five most populous cities in Georgia to find you the cheapest quotes in each of these metropolitan areas.

  • Which providers have the best auto insurance ratings in Georgia?

    The way to find the carrier with the best auto insurance ratings in Georgia and save on your insurance premiums is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.

  • How much do annual auto insurance rates increase in Georgia?

    During the past three years in the United States, national premium costs have risen an average of 4.5 percent annually. In states where quotes have risen, this figure has been 7.8 percent; and in those where rates have fallen, prices have decreased by approximately 6.0 percent. Individual rates by state will of course vary depending on the driver’s history and a multitude of factors.

