Best Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

If you’re shopping for auto coverage in Georgia, Insurify has simplified the process by analyzing 50 insurers to identify the best car insurance companies in Georgia. Here are some of the top picks.
Best car insurance companies in Georgia
The best car insurance company for you will depend on your unique driving history and demographics. But these companies offer Peach State drivers some of the lowest auto insurance rates and strong customer satisfaction.
9.3 /10
$62/mo
$100/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,332 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,128)
Kimberly
January 1, 2025
Verified Review
Not the Lowest, But Customer Service Was Great
Their rates may not be the lowest, but their customer service is excellent.
Donald
January 1, 2025
Verified Review
Started off well but the price kept increasing every 6 months
They couldn't explain why my insurance costs kept increasing despite not having any tickets or accidents. All they could say was that the rate increase was applied to everyone. They also couldn't explain why my defensive driver discount was only applied for one month.
Mark
January 1, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
I would always recommend State Farm. It's very affordable and has great customer service.
855
0.78
A++
Why we picked this company
Offering cheap car insurance and many discounts, State Farm is Insurify’s top pick for Georgia drivers. You can access bundling discounts, safe driver discounts, good grade discounts, vehicle safety feature discounts, and more. AM Best also recently affirmed State Farm’s financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), signifying the company is financially sound.
Pros
Affordable rates
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Several available discounts
Cons
Mixed online customer reviews
Relatively expensive for drivers with imperfect records
Gap coverage only available for State Farm finance customers
8.5 /10
$58/mo
$93/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 148 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (91)
Sharon
December 30, 2024
Verified Review
Not Very Happy
If you have a 17 or 18-year-old in your household and on your policy, their rates are extremely high. This is why I'm searching for other insurance companies. They increased my fees by more than $300 per month, which is approximately $1,000 per month in payments.
Jim
November 24, 2024
Verified Review
Auto
Overall, it's good, though their flexibility on pricing is less than desired.
871
0.5
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Georgia. Drivers looking for affordable coverage should consider Auto-Owners on their shortlist.
Pros
Many available discounts
Affordable rates
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Available in only 26 U.S. states
Can’t get a quote online
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
9.4 /10
$73/mo
$117/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,656 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
886
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers affordable rates and discounts exclusively for military members, veterans, and their families. So if you’re one of the 60,000 active-duty service members who live in Georgia or a qualifying family member, USAA could be a good choice.[1]
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Affordable rates
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Mixed online customer reviews
Limited number of discounts
Available only to active-duty military members, veterans, and their family members
8.8 /10
$16/mo
$37/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 41 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Country Financial
Drivers appreciate the great customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent rate increases and poor roadside assistance.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (28)
Ida-Marie F
December 16, 2024
Verified Review
Good Company
They are honorable and pay our claims promptly.
Antonio
December 14, 2024
Verified Review
Car and Home Insurance
They have become expensive now.
Chloe
October 19, 2024
Verified Review
Unaffordable Rates That Increase Monthly
Terrible, I wouldn't ever recommend Country Financial to anyone. My policy kept increasing monthly without any explanation, despite not having any new accidents or tickets. They didn't offer many discounts and it became unaffordable very quickly.
868
1.2
A+
Why we picked this company
It’s no secret that teenage drivers pay more for car insurance nationwide, not just in Georgia. Of all the companies Insurify compared, COUNTRY Financial offers the cheapest average car insurance rates for Georgia teens.
Pros
Very cheap rates for teens
Low number of customer complaints
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Not available in every state
Slightly higher rates overall than some competitors
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction among top Southeastern insurers
7.0 /10
$218/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 130 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Hugo
Drivers appreciate the excellent prices, flexible payment options, and helpful customer service but dislike the lack of full coverage and difficulty reaching support.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Micropayments
No down payments
Fast coverage
Reviews (50)
Lachica
December 24, 2024
Verified Purchase
Hugo is the Best and Most Affordable Insurance I've Ever Had
I never had a problem with Hugo. It's just challenging to maintain it with a single income.
Natalie
December 5, 2024
Verified Purchase
Great! Affordable Insurance!
Excellent! It fits perfectly into my budget. It gives me peace of mind every time I head out.
Marcus
December 2, 2024
Verified Review
Bad Company
They never sent the state a record that I had insurance.
NR
NR
NR
Why we picked this company
Hugo offers the cheapest liability-only insurance for Georgia drivers, on average. The state requires you to buy both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, and this minimal coverage could work well if you have an older, low-value car or you’re a very low-mileage driver.
Pros
Very cheap rates
Low number of customer complaints
Flexible payment options
Cons
No full-coverage policies
Limited coverage options
Not rated by J.D. Power among top insurers in the Southeast
Insurify’s editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Georgia to assess which offers the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. The analysis prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Georgia
If you’re shopping for car insurance in the Peach State, here are some tips to help you find the best possible coverage for your needs.
The state of Georgia requires bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, while other coverages are optional.[2] So you might opt for the minimum state coverage if you drive an older car and relatively few miles.
Read customer reviews
Checking out customer reviews often provides insight into how policyholders view the insurance company you’re considering. That said, it’s important to still weigh out other factors, like rates and your specific needs.[3]
Research company ratings
Several independent rating services assess insurance companies, including J.D. Power, AM Best, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Research how different insurers fare to get insight into customer satisfaction ratings, financial stability, and customer complaint trends.
Compare discounts
Many insurance companies offer discounts that lower car insurance rates. Discounts often include savings for bundling, multiple cars, and good grades. But offerings can vary widely by insurer. Compare discounts carefully to find the best fit, or ask an insurance agent for help.
Compare car insurance quotes
Once you’ve researched company reviews, ratings, and discounts, it’s time to compare quotes. Insurance prices vary by company, so this step is crucial to find the best deal on coverage. Use insurance company websites or an insurance-comparison tool to simplify the quote-comparison process.
Georgia residents pay $243 on average for full coverage and $152 on average for liability-only insurance. These rates are slightly higher than the national average of $199 for full coverage and $105 for liability insurance. Keep in mind that these are just averages, and you might find a cheaper car insurance policy if you shop around.
Best car insurance in Georgia FAQs
The best car insurance policy in Georgia depends on your unique driving profile, location, and more. If you’re still wondering about car insurance, here are some common questions and answers.
How much is car insurance in Georgia?
Car insurance in Georgia costs an average of $152 per month for liability coverage and $243 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
What are the best car insurance companies in Georgia?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Georgia include State Farm, Auto-Owners, USAA, COUNTRY Financial, and Hugo. But the best insurer for you is the company that has rates, coverage options, and discounts that work for your needs and budget. Shopping around can help you find the right fit.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Georgia?
Georgia requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability insurance with $25,000 in coverage per person and $50,000 per accident. You’ll also need to have property damage liability insurance for $25,000 per accident.
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Jess has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.