Best Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners are some of the best car insurance companies for Georgia drivers.

Updated January 2, 2025

Excellent
If you’re shopping for auto coverage in Georgia, Insurify has simplified the process by analyzing 50 insurers to identify the best car insurance companies in Georgia. Here are some of the top picks.

Best car insurance companies in Georgia

The best car insurance company for you will depend on your unique driving history and demographics. But these companies offer Peach State drivers some of the lowest auto insurance rates and strong customer satisfaction.

State Farm: Best overall

State Farm logooverall
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$62/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,332 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,128)

Kimberly

January 1, 2025

Verified Review

Not the Lowest, But Customer Service Was Great

Their rates may not be the lowest, but their customer service is excellent.

Donald

January 1, 2025

Verified Review

Started off well but the price kept increasing every 6 months

They couldn't explain why my insurance costs kept increasing despite not having any tickets or accidents. All they could say was that the rate increase was applied to everyone. They also couldn't explain why my defensive driver discount was only applied for one month.

Mark

January 1, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

I would always recommend State Farm. It's very affordable and has great customer service.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
855
NAIC Index
0.78
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Offering cheap car insurance and many discounts, State Farm is Insurify’s top pick for Georgia drivers. You can access bundling discounts, safe driver discounts, good grade discounts, vehicle safety feature discounts, and more. AM Best also recently affirmed State Farm’s financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), signifying the company is financially sound.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Several available discounts

Cons

  • Mixed online customer reviews

  • Relatively expensive for drivers with imperfect records

  • Gap coverage only available for State Farm finance customers

Auto-Owners: Best for cheap rates

Auto-Owners logocheap rates
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
8.5 /10
Liability Only
$58/mo
Full Coverage
$93/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 148 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (91)

Sharon

December 30, 2024

Verified Review

Not Very Happy

If you have a 17 or 18-year-old in your household and on your policy, their rates are extremely high. This is why I'm searching for other insurance companies. They increased my fees by more than $300 per month, which is approximately $1,000 per month in payments.

Jim

November 24, 2024

Verified Review

Auto

Overall, it's good, though their flexibility on pricing is less than desired.

Debra

November 3, 2024

Verified Review

Excellent

They keep raising prices.
See all Auto-Owners reviews
JD Power
871
NAIC Index
0.5
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Auto-Owners is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Georgia. Drivers looking for affordable coverage should consider Auto-Owners on their shortlist.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Affordable rates

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

Cons

  • Available in only 26 U.S. states

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

USAA: Best for military members

USAA logomilitary members
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
9.4 /10
Liability Only
$73/mo
Full Coverage
$117/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,656 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (946)

Earnestine

December 31, 2024

Verified Review

Poor

Their rates for the military are too high.

James

December 27, 2024

Verified Review

Excellent

Good people, but the prices are too high!

Ben

December 23, 2024

Verified Review

Best Insurance Coverage

This is an excellent company.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
886
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA offers affordable rates and discounts exclusively for military members, veterans, and their families. So if you’re one of the 60,000 active-duty service members who live in Georgia or a qualifying family member, USAA could be a good choice.[1]

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Affordable rates

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Mixed online customer reviews

  • Limited number of discounts

  • Available only to active-duty military members, veterans, and their family members

COUNTRY Financial: Best for young drivers

Country Financial logoyoung drivers
User Reviews
3.6
IQ Score
8.8 /10
Liability Only
$16/mo
Full Coverage
$37/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 41 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Country Financial

Drivers appreciate the great customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent rate increases and poor roadside assistance.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (28)

Ida-Marie F

December 16, 2024

Verified Review

Good Company

They are honorable and pay our claims promptly.

Antonio

December 14, 2024

Verified Review

Car and Home Insurance

They have become expensive now.

Chloe

October 19, 2024

Verified Review

Unaffordable Rates That Increase Monthly

Terrible, I wouldn't ever recommend Country Financial to anyone. My policy kept increasing monthly without any explanation, despite not having any new accidents or tickets. They didn't offer many discounts and it became unaffordable very quickly.
See all Country Financial reviews
JD Power
868
NAIC Index
1.2
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company

It’s no secret that teenage drivers pay more for car insurance nationwide, not just in Georgia. Of all the companies Insurify compared, COUNTRY Financial offers the cheapest average car insurance rates for Georgia teens.

Pros

  • Very cheap rates for teens

  • Low number of customer complaints

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • Slightly higher rates overall than some competitors

  • Not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction among top Southeastern insurers

Hugo: Best for basic coverage

Hugo logobasic coverage
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
7.0 /10
Liability Only
$218/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 130 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Hugo

Drivers appreciate the excellent prices, flexible payment options, and helpful customer service but dislike the lack of full coverage and difficulty reaching support.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Micropayments
No down payments
Fast coverage
Reviews (50)

Lachica

December 24, 2024

Verified Purchase

Hugo is the Best and Most Affordable Insurance I've Ever Had

I never had a problem with Hugo. It's just challenging to maintain it with a single income.

Natalie

December 5, 2024

Verified Purchase

Great! Affordable Insurance!

Excellent! It fits perfectly into my budget. It gives me peace of mind every time I head out.

Marcus

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Bad Company

They never sent the state a record that I had insurance.
See all Hugo reviews
JD Power
NR
NAIC Index
NR
A.M. Best
NR
Why we picked this company

Hugo offers the cheapest liability-only insurance for Georgia drivers, on average. The state requires you to buy both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, and this minimal coverage could work well if you have an older, low-value car or you’re a very low-mileage driver.

Pros

  • Very cheap rates

  • Low number of customer complaints

  • Flexible payment options

Cons

  • No full-coverage policies

  • Limited coverage options

  • Not rated by J.D. Power among top insurers in the Southeast

  • Insurify’s editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Georgia to assess which offers the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. The analysis prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Georgia

If you’re shopping for car insurance in the Peach State, here are some tips to help you find the best possible coverage for your needs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Know your coverage options

    Many people opt for full-coverage car insurance, which usually includes liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, and collision insurance. But you don’t necessarily need that much coverage.

    The state of Georgia requires bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, while other coverages are optional.[2] So you might opt for the minimum state coverage if you drive an older car and relatively few miles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Read customer reviews

    Checking out customer reviews often provides insight into how policyholders view the insurance company you’re considering. That said, it’s important to still weigh out other factors, like rates and your specific needs.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    Research company ratings

    Several independent rating services assess insurance companies, including J.D. Power, AM Best, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Research how different insurers fare to get insight into customer satisfaction ratings, financial stability, and customer complaint trends.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Compare discounts

    Many insurance companies offer discounts that lower car insurance rates. Discounts often include savings for bundling, multiple cars, and good grades. But offerings can vary widely by insurer. Compare discounts carefully to find the best fit, or ask an insurance agent for help.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare car insurance quotes

    Once you’ve researched company reviews, ratings, and discounts, it’s time to compare quotes. Insurance prices vary by company, so this step is crucial to find the best deal on coverage. Use insurance company websites or an insurance-comparison tool to simplify the quote-comparison process.

Average cost of car insurance in Georgia

Car insurance costs in Georgia vary based on your driving record, age, gender, ZIP code, type of vehicle you drive, and other factors. For instance, you’ll pay more for coverage if you have a past moving violation or an at-fault car accident.[4]

Georgia residents pay $243 on average for full coverage and $152 on average for liability-only insurance. These rates are slightly higher than the national average of $199 for full coverage and $105 for liability insurance. Keep in mind that these are just averages, and you might find a cheaper car insurance policy if you shop around.

Best car insurance in Georgia FAQs

The best car insurance policy in Georgia depends on your unique driving profile, location, and more. If you’re still wondering about car insurance, here are some common questions and answers.

  • How much is car insurance in Georgia?

    Car insurance in Georgia costs an average of $152 per month for liability coverage and $243 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Georgia?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Georgia include State Farm, Auto-Owners, USAA, COUNTRY Financial, and Hugo. But the best insurer for you is the company that has rates, coverage options, and discounts that work for your needs and budget. Shopping around can help you find the right fit.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Georgia?

    Georgia requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability insurance with $25,000 in coverage per person and $50,000 per accident. You’ll also need to have property damage liability insurance for $25,000 per accident.

Sources

  1. Military OneSource. "2022 Demographics Profile."
  2. Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "Auto Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to find the right auto insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
