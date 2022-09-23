Courtney Washington is a Texas A&M University graduate. Her extensive knowledge and background in auto, home, and umbrella policies make her a one-stop shop for insurance advice and information. She loves to help her readers understand their insurance choices so they can make informed decisions about their coverage.
Georgia drivers pay $143 per month for a minimum-coverage policy and $252 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Drivers in the state typically pay more than the national average of $155 per month.
But your monthly rates may vary depending on multiple factors, including your driving record, age, year, vehicle make and model, and ZIP code.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance costs in Georgia.
Quick Facts
Georgia’s high average auto premiums may stem from unpredictable severe weather in the state and the fact that 12.4% of Georgia drivers are uninsured.[1]
Georgia ranks in the top 20 most expensive states for car insurance in the U.S.
Drivers in major cities like Atlanta and Macon pay much higher rates than less populated cities like Valdosta and Albany.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Georgia?
The average price for car insurance in Georgia is $143 per month for liability-only coverage and $252 for full-coverage auto insurance. The best way to find cheap coverage in Georgia is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurers.
Drivers who purchase liability-only coverage, which fulfills the minimum requirements for Georgia auto insurance, typically pay much lower rates than policyholders who select full-coverage insurance. But the higher insurance rates provide drivers with more vehicle protection.
Here are average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance policies in Georgia from top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 PM PST.
Average Georgia car insurance rates by city
Car insurance companies consider location-based factors when determining your premium. The number of claims filed in your city and ZIP code, crime rates, population density, and accident rates can affect your premium. Drivers in areas with a lot of filed claims will likely pay higher premiums for auto coverage.
See how much residents of different Georgia cities pay for car insurance each month below.
Average Georgia car insurance rates by age
Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance for several reasons. All drivers can have an accident, but the inexperience of teenage drivers presents a higher level of accident risk.[2] Inexperienced drivers may demonstrate risky driving behavior or fail to react successfully to avoid an accident. Drivers between the ages of 16 and 25 typically pay much higher rates than older drivers.
Older drivers between 35 and 70 have enough experience that they tend to benefit from steadily decreasing average rates. But senior drivers older than 70 may have slower reflexes or diminishing eyesight that makes reacting in hazardous situations harder. Insurers may increase rates again due to aging-related risk factors.
See what Georgia drivers in different age groups pay on average for car insurance below.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Georgia
Young male drivers tend to be more reckless and impulsive than young female drivers. For example, male drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a higher vehicle crash death rate than female drivers of the same age.[3]
It typically costs more to insure a teenage boy than a teenage girl for the same coverage level. As you age, however, average rates tend to even out a bit between men and women. Here are average monthly quotes for Georgia drivers by age and gender.
Age
Male
Female
16
$501
$410
35
$239
$225
50
$189
$185
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Georgia
Your driving record is a major factor insurers look at when determining your premium. Insurance companies try to predict the likelihood that they’ll have to pay out after a claim for policyholders.
Having incidents on your driving record — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — demonstrates that you pose a higher risk than drivers with a clean record. The severity and frequency of traffic violations on your record play a role in how much you’ll pay for auto coverage. For example, having a DUI may even make you ineligible for coverage through some insurance companies.
On average, Georgia drivers with an incident on their record pay $270 per month for car insurance. Find the average quotes for coverage by driving record in the state below. Good drivers without incidents tend to pay the cheapest rates.
Average Georgia car insurance rates by marital status
Marriage doesn’t automatically make you a better driver. However, insurance companies tend to assume that married drivers are safer on the road and have more financial stability than single policyholders.
The difference in cost by marital status is typically minimal but noticeable, as seen below.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$137
$251
Married
$124
$227
Average Georgia car insurance rates by credit tier
Some states don’t allow insurance companies to view credit scores. However, Georgia allows insurance companies to consider insurance-based credit scores when deciding premiums. Companies typically assume that drivers with good and excellent credit have more financial stability and are less likely to file a claim than people with poor credit.
See average rates for car insurance by credit tier below. Drivers with excellent and good credit typically pay less than people with average and poor credit.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$211
$386
Average
$136
$249
Good
$124
$227
Excellent
$105
$192
Georgia car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for an insurance policy, you should decide on the amount of coverage you need. The following information should help answer any of your remaining questions about car insurance costs in Georgia.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Georgia?
The overall state average cost for an auto insurance policy in Georgia is $197 per month. Drivers in the state pay $143 per month for liability coverage and $252 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Georgia?
Hugo is the cheapest car insurance company in Georgia, with an average monthly rate of $55 for liability insurance. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer cheap coverage, with respective average liability insurance rates of $63 and $68. The cheapest insurance company in Georgia for you will depend on your driving record, specific insurance needs, and more. You can find the lowest rates for you by comparing car insurance quotes from different companies.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Georgia?
Yes. Rates can vary by city, county, and ZIP code, depending on the area’s crime rates, population density, accident rates, traffic congestion, and more.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Georgia?
State Farm and Auto-Owners are two of the best car insurance companies for standard coverage options in the state. But the best auto insurance company for you will vary based on your insurance needs and driver profile.
What are the car insurance requirements in Georgia?
By law, Georgia drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Most drivers should consider carrying more than a minimum-coverage policy for additional financial protection.
Common optional auto insurance products include collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage. Purchasing more than the minimum amount of coverage will increase your premium costs.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
